Girls Basketball: Menahga defeats Pillager 68-46 in conference clash

MENAHGA – An 11-1 run in the first half and a 31-9 run in the second half ignited the Menahga girls basketball team a 68-46 Park Region Conference victory over Pillager on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Pillager led 9-8 before 3-pointers by Joie Koll and Mackenzie Anderson and two layups by Erica Tormanen gave the Braves a 22-13 lead. Two more layups by Tormanen kept Menahga in front 30-23 at the half.

After the Huskies cut the gap to 32-28, Anderson’s four layups and pair of 3-pointers along with four layups by Tormanen extended Menahga’s advantage to 63-37. Koll also had two layups during that stretch.

Anderson and Tormanen both scored 23 points and joined Taija Pinoniemi with six rebounds. Anjalie Aho dished out eight assists and matched Anderson’s three steals as the Braves forced 28 turnovers while making 4 of 19 3-point tries. The win lifted Menahga’s record to 5-1 against conference foes and 5-5 overall.

Grace Grimsley’s 17 points led the Huskies, who fell to 2-3 in the conference and 5-5 overall.

PILLAGER: Reeder 1 1-2 3, Grimsley 8 1-1 17, Brown 1 0-0 3, Mudgett 2 0-0 6, Schommer 3 2-2 8, Loucks 1 6-6 9. Totals: 16 for 46 (FG), 10 for 11 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 9 2-4 23, A. Aho 1 0-0 2, J. Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Tormanen 10 3-5 23, Koll 3 0-0 7, M. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, T. Pinoniemi 2 1-2 5, Weaver 2 0-0 4, N. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, Pietila 0 0-0 0, I. Aho 0 0-0 0, Torola 0 0-0 0, Skoog 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 for 68 (FG), 6 for 11 (FT).