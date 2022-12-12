Girls Basketball: Menahga coasts to conference victory over Bertha-Hewitt

MENAHGA – Menahga jumped out to a 21-2 lead and led 38-5 at the half in coasting to a 66-23 Park Region Conference girls basketball victory over Bertha-Hewitt on Friday, Dec. 9.

Anjalie Aho’s two baskets and a 3-pointer and two baskets apiece by Joie Koll and Erica Tormanen gave the Braves their 21-2 lead before two baskets apiece by Tormanen, Koll and Mackenzie Anderson pushed the advantage to 38-3.

Anderson (17), Aho (16), Koll (14) and Tormanen (11) scored in double figures to lead the Braves, who forced 40 turnovers. Aho tallied nine of Menahga’s 22 steals, Anderson and Tormanen pulled down four rebounds apiece, and Aho and Anderson had three assists each.

The win lifted Menahga to 1-1 in the conference and 1-2 overall while B-H fell to 0-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall.

BERTHA-HEWITT: Warren 0 1-2 1, Cline 2 0-0 4, Barthel 2 0-0 5, Dean 1 1-2 3, Bauch 1 1-2 3, Winscher 3 1-2 7. Totals: 9 for 29 (FG), 4 for 8 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 7 1-2 17, A. Aho 6 3-4 16, Tormanen 5 1-4 11, Weaver 3 0-2 6, Koll 6 1-2 14, Mad. Hendrickson 0 0-2 0, T. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 1 0-0 2, I. Aho 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 for 54 (FG), 6 for 16 (FT).