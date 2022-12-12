Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga coasts to conference victory over Bertha-Hewitt

The Braves led 38-5 at the half in the 66-23 win.

MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 12, 2022 10:42 AM
MENAHGA – Menahga jumped out to a 21-2 lead and led 38-5 at the half in coasting to a 66-23 Park Region Conference girls basketball victory over Bertha-Hewitt on Friday, Dec. 9.

Anjalie Aho’s two baskets and a 3-pointer and two baskets apiece by Joie Koll and Erica Tormanen gave the Braves their 21-2 lead before two baskets apiece by Tormanen, Koll and Mackenzie Anderson pushed the advantage to 38-3.

Anderson (17), Aho (16), Koll (14) and Tormanen (11) scored in double figures to lead the Braves, who forced 40 turnovers. Aho tallied nine of Menahga’s 22 steals, Anderson and Tormanen pulled down four rebounds apiece, and Aho and Anderson had three assists each.

The win lifted Menahga to 1-1 in the conference and 1-2 overall while B-H fell to 0-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall.

BERTHA-HEWITT: Warren 0 1-2 1, Cline 2 0-0 4, Barthel 2 0-0 5, Dean 1 1-2 3, Bauch 1 1-2 3, Winscher 3 1-2 7. Totals: 9 for 29 (FG), 4 for 8 (FT).

MENAHGA: Anderson 7 1-2 17, A. Aho 6 3-4 16, Tormanen 5 1-4 11, Weaver 3 0-2 6, Koll 6 1-2 14, Mad. Hendrickson 0 0-2 0, T. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 1 0-0 2, I. Aho 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 for 54 (FG), 6 for 16 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 38, B-H 5. Three-pointers: Barthel 1, Anderson 2, A. Aho 1, Koll 1. Team fouls: B-H 14, Menahga 10. Rebounds: Menahga 19 (Anderson 4, Tormanen 4, Mad. Hendrickson 3, Weaver 2, Koll 2, Pietila 2, A. Aho 1, Johnson 1). Assists: Menahga 10 (Anderson 3, A. Aho 3, N. Pinoniemi 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, I. Aho 1). Steals: Menahga 22 (A. Aho 9, Anderson 3, Weaver 3, Tormanen 2, N. Pinoniemi 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, Pietila 1, I. Aho 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Weaver 2). Turnovers: B-H 40, Menahga 16.

