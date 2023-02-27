Girls Basketball: Menahga closes regular season with 2 losses

MENAHGA – A 15-3 run in the first half led Sauk Centre to a 52-40 win over the Menahga girls basketball team on Friday, Feb. 24.

With Menahga holding a 6-4 lead, Cierra Korton hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as the Mainstreeters led 34-21 at the half. Janelle Hendrickson and Mackenzie Anderson hit 3-pointers for Menahga in the first half.

Korton finished with 26 points as Sauk Centre improved to 18-8. The Mainstreeters went 4 for 22 on 3-pointers.

Tormanen’s 15 points and seven rebounds led the Braves, who made 7 of 19 3-pointers.

SAUK CENTRE: Kerfeld 3 2-2 8, Korton 9 4-5 26, Schuster 1 0-0 2, Lieser 1 0-0 3, Jennissen 3 1-2 7, Peters 2 0-0 4, Klaphake 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 for 51 (FG), 6 for 8 (FT).

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAHGA: Anderson 2 0-0 5, A. Aho 2 0-0 5, Hendrickson 2 0-0 5, Tormanen 5 4-6 15, Johnson 0 0-0 0, T. Pinoniemi 3 0-0 6, A. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 0 0-0 0, I. Aho 0 2-2 2, Torola 0 0-0 0, Christiansen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 48 (FG), 5 for 7 (FT).

Halftime: Sauk Centre 34, Menahga 21. Three-pointers: Kortan 4, Lieser 1, Anderson 1, A. Aho 1, Hendrickson 1, Tormanen 1.Team fouls: Sauk Centre 9, Menahga 10. Rebounds: Menahga 26 (Tormanen 7, Hendrickson 6, A. Aho 4, T. Pinoniemi 4, Anderson 3, Pietila 1, Torola 1). Assists: Menahga 5 (T. Pinoniemi 2, A. Aho 1, Hendrickson 1, Tormanen 1). Steals: Menahga 7 (A. Aho 2, Hendrickson 2, Anderson 1, T. Pinoniemi 1, A. Pinoniemi 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Tormanen 2). Turnovers: Sauk Centre 13, Menahga 7.

Hawley rallies past Braves

HAWLEY – Hawley closed the game with a 23-12 run to rally for a 64-58 win over the Braves in a Section 8AA game on Saturday, Feb. 25. This game was postponed on Thursday, Feb. 23.

This game was tied at 23-23 at the half before Menahga claimed a 46-41 lead. The Nuggets rallied for the win.

Tormanen scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Anderson and Anjalie Aho dished out five assists each. Menahga, which went 4 for 15 on 3-pointers, closed the regular season with a 3-4 record against section teams and a 15-11 overall record.

Hawley, which was led by Anna Steer’s 24 points and Izzy Steer’s 23 points, improved to 8-8 in section play and 14-9 overall.

MENAHGA: Anderson 5 2-4 14, Aho 1 0-0 2, T. Pinoniemi 3 0-0 7, Hendrickson 1 2-2 4, Tormanen 14 2-2 31, N. Pinoniemi 0 0-0 0, Pietila 0 0-0 0, Lehto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 for 53 (FG), 6 for 8 (FT).

ADVERTISEMENT

HAWLEY: I. Steer 8 3-4 23, A. Steer 10 4-6 24, Salinas 1 0-0 3, Rustad 2 0-0 5, Brookshire 3 1-2 7, Ahles 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 for 55 (FG), 10 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 23, Hawley 23. Three-pointers: Anderson 2, T. Pinoniemi 1, Tormanen 1, I. Steer 4, Salinas 1, Rustad 1. Team fouls: Menahga 14, Hawley 8. Rebounds: Menahga 29 (Tormanen 8, T. Pinoniemi 6, Hendrickson 5, Anderson 4, Aho 4, Lehto 2). Assists: Menahga 15 (Anderson 5, Aho 5, T. Pinoniemi 3, Hendrickson 1, N. Pinoniemi 1). Steals: Menahga 5 (Aho 2, Anderson 1, Hendrickson 1, Pietila 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 1 (Hendrickson). Turnovers: Menahga 17, Hawley 12.