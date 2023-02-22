99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: Late run seals Detroit Lakes' win over Park Rapids

The Panthers fall to 4-5 in Mid-State Conference play after the 52-39 loss.

Primary Logo_No In Pursuit_crop.jpg
Rysavy
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 22, 2023 11:19 AM

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes closed the game with a 6-0 run to seal a 52-39 Mid-State Conference girls basketball victory over Park Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

A layup by Julia Harmon, a jumper by Olivia Davis and a 3-pointer by Mickey Clark gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead before Detroit Lakes responded with a 14-3 run as Halle Eischens’ 3-pointer provided Park Rapids’ only points during that stretch. Detroit Lakes led 25-19 at the break as a layup by Harmon and 3-pointers by Eischens and Gabi Shepersky led the Panthers.

A layup by Harmon, two 3-pointers by Shepersky and a jumper by Eischens kept Park Rapids within 38-32 with 6:36 to play before the Lakers closed the game with a 14-7 run. Shepersky hit another 3-pointer and Harmon had two inside baskets for Park Rapids down the stretch.

Shepersky (12) and Harmon (10) scored in double figures to lead the Panthers’ offense. Clark and Harmon grabbed six rebounds each while Shepersky had six steals and Olivia Davis had four assists as Park Rapids fell to 4-5 in the conference and 10-13 overall. The Panthers went 7 for 20 on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 26 times.

Detroit Lakes, which was rated No. 9 in the latest state Class AAA poll, was led by double-digit scorers Grace Gunderson (12), Abby Larson (11) and Jacee Hauser (11). The Lakers, who defeated Park Rapids 52-36 earlier this season, improved to 8-1 in Mid-State games and 22-3 overall with their 13th straight win.

ADVERTISEMENT

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 1-2 4, G. Shepersky 5 0-0 12, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 2-2 4, Harmon 5 0-0 10, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 0 1-2 1, V. Shepersky 0 0-0 0, Eischens 3 0-0 8, Persons 0 0-0 0, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 39 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

DETROIT LAKES: Larson 4 1-2 11, Daggett 2 0-0 4, Mace 2 0-3 4, Gunderson 5 1-3 12, Bettcher 1 2-3 4, Lunde 3 0-0 6, Hauser 5 0-0 11. Totals: 22 for 49 (FG), 4 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Detroit Lakes 25, Park Rapids 19. Three-pointers: Clark 1, G. Shepersky 4, Eischens 2, Larson 2, Gunderson 1, Hauser 1. Team fouls: Park Rapids 14, Detroit Lakes 10. Rebounds: Park Rapids 25 (Clark 6, Harmon 6, G. Shepersky 3, Davis 3, Weaver 2, Yliniemi 2, Eischens 2, Lund 1). Assists: Park Rapids 12 (Davis 4, Clark 2, Weaver 2, Eischens 2, G. Shepersky 1, A. Cederstrom 1). Steals: Park Rapids 11 (G. Shepersky 6, Clark 1, Weaver 1, Davis 1, Eischens 1, A. Cederstrom 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 1 (G. Shepersky). Turnovers: Park Rapids 26, Detroit Lakes 18.

RELATED STORIES
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga holds on to defeat Pillager 42-38
The Braves extend their winning streak to seven games in a row with the Park Region Conference victory.
February 20, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis sees 8-game winning streak come to an end
February 20, 2023 12:45 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: A 19-0 run leads Park Rapids past Pine River-Backus
February 20, 2023 09:51 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Crosby-Ironton defeats Park Rapids in Mid-State Conference clash
February 17, 2023 09:53 AM

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Sawyerttorkelson8A.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids prevails in overtime thriller
February 22, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NEvis.png
Prep
Boys Basketball: Cass Lake-Bena hands Nevis first loss in conference
February 21, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Park Rapids drops road games to Mid-State foes
February 21, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson