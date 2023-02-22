Girls Basketball: Late run seals Detroit Lakes' win over Park Rapids

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes closed the game with a 6-0 run to seal a 52-39 Mid-State Conference girls basketball victory over Park Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

A layup by Julia Harmon, a jumper by Olivia Davis and a 3-pointer by Mickey Clark gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead before Detroit Lakes responded with a 14-3 run as Halle Eischens’ 3-pointer provided Park Rapids’ only points during that stretch. Detroit Lakes led 25-19 at the break as a layup by Harmon and 3-pointers by Eischens and Gabi Shepersky led the Panthers.

A layup by Harmon, two 3-pointers by Shepersky and a jumper by Eischens kept Park Rapids within 38-32 with 6:36 to play before the Lakers closed the game with a 14-7 run. Shepersky hit another 3-pointer and Harmon had two inside baskets for Park Rapids down the stretch.

Shepersky (12) and Harmon (10) scored in double figures to lead the Panthers’ offense. Clark and Harmon grabbed six rebounds each while Shepersky had six steals and Olivia Davis had four assists as Park Rapids fell to 4-5 in the conference and 10-13 overall. The Panthers went 7 for 20 on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 26 times.

Detroit Lakes, which was rated No. 9 in the latest state Class AAA poll, was led by double-digit scorers Grace Gunderson (12), Abby Larson (11) and Jacee Hauser (11). The Lakers, who defeated Park Rapids 52-36 earlier this season, improved to 8-1 in Mid-State games and 22-3 overall with their 13th straight win.

ADVERTISEMENT

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 1-2 4, G. Shepersky 5 0-0 12, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 2-2 4, Harmon 5 0-0 10, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 0 0-0 0, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 0 1-2 1, V. Shepersky 0 0-0 0, Eischens 3 0-0 8, Persons 0 0-0 0, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 39 (FG), 4 for 6 (FT).

DETROIT LAKES: Larson 4 1-2 11, Daggett 2 0-0 4, Mace 2 0-3 4, Gunderson 5 1-3 12, Bettcher 1 2-3 4, Lunde 3 0-0 6, Hauser 5 0-0 11. Totals: 22 for 49 (FG), 4 for 11 (FT).