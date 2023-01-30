Girls Basketball: Janelle Hendrickson carries Menahga to win over Chisholm

CHISHOLM – Janelle Hendrickson tallied a double-double to help the Menahga girls basketball team offset a poor shooting night in a 59-50 victory over Chisholm on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Hendrickson had 23 points and 12 rebounds to go along with six steals and four assists to lead the Braves, who went 1 for 24 on 3-point attempts and 6 for 19 on free throws.

Anjalie Aho chipped in 10 points and six assists and joined Joie Koll with four steals as Menahga had 20 steals and forced 29 turnovers as Menahga improved to 7-8.

Tresa Baumgard had 29 points and 19 rebounds as Chisholm fell to 11-5.

MENAHGA: Anderson 4 1-3 9, Aho 5 0-1 10, T. Pinoniemi 1 1-3 3, J. Hendrickson 9 4-8 23, Koll 4 0-2 8, N. Pinoniemi 3 0-2 6, Pietila 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 for 72 (FG), 6 for 19 (FT).

CHISHOLM: Huhta 3 1-2 7, Kne 3 0-0 6, Bjortomt 1 0-0 3, Hutchings 2 1-3 5, Baumgard 13 3-8 29. Totals: 22 for 59 (FG), 5 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 35, Chisholm 31. Three-pointers: J. Hendrickson 1, Bjortomt 1. Team fouls: Menahga 13, Chisholm 14. Rebounds: Menahga 36 (J. Hendrickson 12, N. Pinoniemi 6, Aho 5, Koll 5, T. Pinoniemi 4, Anderson 3, Pietila 1). Assists: Menahga 11 (Aho 6, J. Hendrickson 4, Pietila 1). Steals: Menahga 20 (J. Hendrickson 6, Aho 4, Koll 4, Anderson 3, T. Pinoniemi 2, N. Pinoniemi 1). Turnovers: Menahga 12, Chisholm 29.

Hibbing tops Braves

HIBBING – The Braves had another cold shooting night in a 45-40 loss to Hibbing on Friday, Jan. 27.

Hendrickson and Mackenzie Anderson scored 11 points apiece for Menahga, which went 2 for 20 on 3-pointers and 4 for 12 at the line. Aho had eight assists, Hendrickson grabbed seven rebounds and Anderson had four steals.

Reese Aune’s 17 points and 10 rebounds paced Hibbing, which improved to 6-12.

MENAHGA: Anderson 4 2-6 11, Aho 2 0-0 4, T. Pinoniemi 2 0-0 4, J. Hendrickson 4 2-4 11, Koll 2 0-2 4, N. Pinoniemi 2 0-0 4, Pietila 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 for 56 (FG), 4 for 12 (FT).

HIBBING: Davis 2 0-0 4, Aune 6 2-4 17, Carlson 2 0-0 4, Milani 3 0-0 7, Anderson 0 3-4 3, Kivela 1 0-0 2, Toewe 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 for 55 (FG), 5 for 8 (FT).