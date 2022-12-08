Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Henning defeats Menahga in Park Region opener

The Hornets jump out to an early lead in the 73-49 victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 08, 2022
HENNING – Henning jumped out to a 19-4 lead and used a 21-6 run in the second half to spark a 73-49 win over Menahga in the Park Region Conference girls basketball opener for both teams on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Faith Fisher scored 28 points while Lyvia Misegades had a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Henning, which led 33-22 at the half.

Leah Weaver’s 12 points and nine rebounds led the Braves, who went 4 for 18 on 3-pointers and had 19 turnovers. Anjalie Aho had four assists and Janelle Hendrickson had four assists and two steals while Addie Pinoniemi (9), Mackenzie Anderson (8) and Erica Tormanen (7) combined for 24 points.

The loss dropped Menahga to 0-2 on the season while Henning improved to 2-1.

MENAHGA: Anderson 3 1-2 8, Aho 1 0-0 2, J. Hendrickson 1 2-2 5, Tormanen 2 3-7 7, Koll 1 0-0 2, M. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, T. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2, A. Pinoniemi 3 2-3 9, Weaver 4 3-6 12, N. Pinoniemi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 for 53 (FG), 11 for 20 (FT).

HENNING: Fisher 10 4-5 28, Frederick 2 5-7 9, Fraki 0 2-2 2, Olson 1 0-0 3, N. Eckhoff 3 0-0 7, Misegades 9 4-6 22, A. Eckhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 for 59 (FG), 15 for 20 (FT).

Halftime: Henning 33, Menhaga 22. Three-pointers: Fisher 4, Olson 1, N. Eckhoff 1, Anderson 1, J. Hendrickson 1, A. Pinoniemi 1, Weaver 1. Team fouls: Menahga 18, Henning 15. Rebounds: Menahga 27 (Weaver 9, Anderson 6, Tormanen 5, Koll 5, A. Pinoniemi 1, Aho 1). Assists: Menahga 9 (Aho 4, J. Hendrickson 4, Koll 1). Steals: Menahga 4 (J. Hendrickson 2, Koll 1, Anderson 1). Turnovers: Menahga 19, Henning 14.

