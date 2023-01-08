99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Free throws lift Park Rapids past Frazee

The Panthers make 9 free throws down the stretch to seal a 55-49 victory.

HalleEischensFrz.JPG
Halle Eischens chases down a loose ball during Park Rapids' win over Frazee at the Century School gym on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 08, 2023 10:04 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – Park Rapids hit 9 of 10 free throws in the final 2:03 to seal a 55-49 Section 8AA girls basketball victory over Frazee at the Century School gym on Friday, Jan. 6.

The Panthers jumped out to a 20-4 lead with 8:29 to play in the first half behind a pair of 3-pointers apiece by Tori Weaver and Gabi Shepersky, layups by Halle Eischens and Anna Yliniemi, and a jumper by Mady Maninga. After Frazee responded with a 16-2 run to cut the deficit to 22-20 at the 4:34 mark, a 3-pointer by Weaver and a three-point play by Yliniemi gave Park Rapids a 28-24 lead at the break.

Layups by Mickey Clark and Weaver and a pair of 3-pointers by Shepersky extended the Panthers’ lead to 38-28 with 13:02 to play. The Hornets responded with an 11-0 run to take a 39-38 lead with 7:01 remaining, but a layup by Clark, a jumper by Julia Harmon and a 3-pointer by Shepersky put the Panthers in front 46-41 with 4:45 left. Clutch free throws by Shepersky, Clark and Harmon down the stretch iced the win.

Shepersky (19) and Weaver (11) combined to hit eight 3-pointers and score 30 points to lead the Panthers, who went 8 for 27 on 3-point attempts. Clark, Eischens and Olivia Davis grabbed six rebounds each while Clark and Weaver dished out four assists apiece. Davis had four steals as Park Rapids improved to 2-2 in section games and 4-3 overall.

Jayden Sonnenberg’s 15 points and 10 rebounds along with Brynn Larson’s 12 points led the Hornets, who went 3 for 16 on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 25 times in falling to 0-5 against section foes and 2-7 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

FRAZEE: Selly 4 0-4 9, Larson 6 0-1 12, Sonnenberg 5 5-5 15, Eckert 3 1-2 9, Mayfield 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 56 (FG), 6 for 12 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 5-6 9, Shepersky 5 4-4 19, Weaver 4 0-0 11, Davis 0 0-0 0, Harmon 1 3-4 5, Lund 0 0-0 0, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 2 1-1 5, Eischens 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 for 56 (FG), 13 for 17 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 28, Frazee 24. Three-pointers: Selly 1, Eckert 2, Shepersky 5, Weaver 3. Team fouls: Frazee 15, Park Rapids 10. Rebounds: Park Rapids 31 (Clark 6, Davis 6, Eischens 6, Harmon 5, Maninga 3, Yliniemi 3, Lund 2). Assists: Park Rapids 14 (Clark 4, Weaver 4, Davis 3, Shepersky 1, Harmon 1, Lund 1). Steals: Park Rapids 13 (Davis 4, Clark 2, Harmon 2, Yliniemi 2, Shepersky 1, Weaver 1, Eischens 1). Turnovers: Frazee 25, Park Rapids 22.

RELATED STORIES
AnjalieAhoVern.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga dominates early in 66-30 victory against Verndale
The Braves' defense provides the spark in the Park Region Conference victory.
January 04, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Mya Stacey's long-range shooting sparks Nevis past Ogilvie
December 22, 2022 09:47 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run to close first half keys Park Rapids' home win over Menahga
December 21, 2022 02:34 PM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
EmilyLindowPRI.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Fergus Falls wins title at Park Rapids meet
Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman post the top all-around scores for the Panthers.
January 08, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
SawyerTorkelson.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka scores game-winner to give Park Rapids a 3-2 win
Jeron Pinoniemi scores two goals as the Panthers defeat Kittson County Central in a Section 8A battle.
January 08, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BodieBerttunenVern.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Bodie Berttunen hits game-winner as Menahga prevails
The Braves see a 15-point lead disappear before edging Verndale 46-45 in a Park Region Conference game.
January 06, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
Boys Hockey: Two quick goals spark Crookston's 3-2 win over Park Rapids
The Panthers fall to 1-2 against Section 8A opponents and 3-4 overall with the loss.
January 06, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson