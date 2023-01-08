Girls Basketball: Free throws lift Park Rapids past Frazee

PARK RAPIDS – Park Rapids hit 9 of 10 free throws in the final 2:03 to seal a 55-49 Section 8AA girls basketball victory over Frazee at the Century School gym on Friday, Jan. 6.

The Panthers jumped out to a 20-4 lead with 8:29 to play in the first half behind a pair of 3-pointers apiece by Tori Weaver and Gabi Shepersky, layups by Halle Eischens and Anna Yliniemi, and a jumper by Mady Maninga. After Frazee responded with a 16-2 run to cut the deficit to 22-20 at the 4:34 mark, a 3-pointer by Weaver and a three-point play by Yliniemi gave Park Rapids a 28-24 lead at the break.

Layups by Mickey Clark and Weaver and a pair of 3-pointers by Shepersky extended the Panthers’ lead to 38-28 with 13:02 to play. The Hornets responded with an 11-0 run to take a 39-38 lead with 7:01 remaining, but a layup by Clark, a jumper by Julia Harmon and a 3-pointer by Shepersky put the Panthers in front 46-41 with 4:45 left. Clutch free throws by Shepersky, Clark and Harmon down the stretch iced the win.

Shepersky (19) and Weaver (11) combined to hit eight 3-pointers and score 30 points to lead the Panthers, who went 8 for 27 on 3-point attempts. Clark, Eischens and Olivia Davis grabbed six rebounds each while Clark and Weaver dished out four assists apiece. Davis had four steals as Park Rapids improved to 2-2 in section games and 4-3 overall.

Jayden Sonnenberg’s 15 points and 10 rebounds along with Brynn Larson’s 12 points led the Hornets, who went 3 for 16 on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 25 times in falling to 0-5 against section foes and 2-7 overall.

FRAZEE: Selly 4 0-4 9, Larson 6 0-1 12, Sonnenberg 5 5-5 15, Eckert 3 1-2 9, Mayfield 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 56 (FG), 6 for 12 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 5-6 9, Shepersky 5 4-4 19, Weaver 4 0-0 11, Davis 0 0-0 0, Harmon 1 3-4 5, Lund 0 0-0 0, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 2 1-1 5, Eischens 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 for 56 (FG), 13 for 17 (FT).