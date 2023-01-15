99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Fast start sparks Park Rapids' win over Staples-Motley

The Panthers use a 35-10 halftime lead to coast to a 62-38 victory.

AnnaYliniemiSM.JPG
Anna Yliniemi drives to the basket during Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference win over Staples-Motley on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. <br/>
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 15, 2023 08:45 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Gabi Shepersky and Tori Weaver combined to hit five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes as the Park Rapids girls basketball team took control from the opening tip in a 62-38 victory over Staples-Motley in the Mid-State Conference opener at the Area High School gym on Friday, Jan. 13.

A 3-pointer by Shepersky, a pair of 3-pointers by Weaver and a layup by Anna Yliniemi gave the Panthers a 12-2 lead at the 13:03 mark of the first half before two 3-pointers by Shepersky, another layup by Yliniemi and a basket off a rebound by Weaver pushed the advantage to 24-4 with 9:37 to play in the opening half. Two inside baskets by Julia Harmon, a 3-ponter by Weaver and two layups by Olivia Davis gave Park Rapids a 35-10 cushion at the break.

MickeyClarkSM.JPG
Mickey Clark fires a pass during a fastbreak against Staples-Motley at the Area High School gym on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A jumper by Davis, another 3-pointer by Shepersky, a putback by Weaver and a layup by Halle Eischens extended the margin to 46-13 with 12:44 to go. Two layups by Yliniemi, layups by Macey Lund, Shepersky and Kilea Persons, and a jumper by Amelia Bagstad sealed the win.

Shepersky (19) and Weaver (13) combined for 32 points for the Panthers, who had 12 players contribute in the scoring column. The win lifted Park Rapids’ record to 5-4.

Lauren Rutten (13) and Aubrey Brownell (10) scored in double figures for the Cardinals, who fell to 2-8.

KileaPersonsSM.JPG
Kilea Persons goes in for a layup during Park Rapids' game against Staples-Motley on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

STAPLES-MOTLEY: Brownell 4 0-0 10, Lorber 1 1-2 3, Erickson 2 0-0 4, Robben 0 2-2 2, Schotzko 2 0-0 4, Kruchten 1 0-0 2, Rutten 4 5-6 13. Totals: 14 (FG), 8 for 10 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 1-2 1, Shepersky 6 3-4 19, Weaver 5 0-0 13, Davis 3 0-0 6, Harmon 2 1-2 5, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 1 0-0 2, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, N. Cederstrom 0 1-2 1, Maninga 0 1-2 1, Yliniemi 4 0-1 8, Eischens 1 0-0 2, Persons 1 0-0 2, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 (FG), 7 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 35, S-M 10. Three-pointers: Brownell 2, Shepersky 4, Weaver 3. Team fouls: S-M 11, Park Rapids 12.

