Girls Basketball: Erica Tormanen's late layup lifts Menahga past W-DC

WADENA – Erica Tormanen’s layup with :06 remaining lifted the Menahga girls basketball team to a 46-44 Park Region Conference victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Menahga built a 16-5 lead behind a jumper by Joie Koll, 3-pointers by Janelle Hendrickson and Anjalie Aho, and layups by Tormanen, Koll and Leah Weaver. W-DC closed the half with a 16-3 run to claim a 21-19 lead at the break.

The Wolverines extended that advantage to 30-21 before layups by Koll and Tormanen, two inside baskets by Weaver, and two inside baskets and a 3-pointer by Tormanen pulled Menahga to within 40-39. Aho hit a 3-pointer to give the Braves a 42-41 lead with 3:36 to play before Weaver scored off a rebound to give Menahga a 44-42 lead with 2:25 left. W-DC tied the game at 44-44 before Tormanen scored the game-winner.

Tormanen scored 18 points while Weaver finished with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Braves. Koll dished out six assists and Tormanen had three steals as Menahga improved to 4-1 in the conference and 4-5 overall. The Braves made 4 of 16 3-pointers and forced 19 turnovers.

Madison Carsten’s 15 points, Addyson Gravelle’s 13 points and Payton Gravelle’s 17 rebounds paced the Wolverines, who went 5 for 25 on 3-pointers in falling to 3-2 in PRC play and 7-4 overall.

MENAHGA: Anderson 0 0-0 0, Aho 2 0-0 6, Hendrickson 1 0-0 3, Tormanen 6 5-6 18, Weaver 6 0-0 12, N. Pinoniemi 0 1-2 1, Koll 3 0-1 6. Totals: 18 for 54 (FG), 6 for 9 (FT).

WADENA-DEER CREEK: A. Gravelle 5 2-4 13, Mo. Carsten 2 0-0 5, Pavek 1 0-0 3, Ma. Carsten 4 5-6 15, Dykhoff 1 0-1 2, P. Gravelle 1 4-4 6. Totals: 14 for 52 (FG), 11 for 15 (FT).