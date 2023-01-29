Girls Basketball: Detroit Lakes holds on for 52-36 victory over Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Accuracy at the free throw line helped Detroit Lakes hold on for a 52-36 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team at the Area High School gym on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Lakers, who were rated No. 12 in the latest state Class AAA poll, hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final 2:14 to secure the win.

A pair of baskets by Olivia Davis and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepserky kept Park Rapids within 12-9 at the 8:09 mark of the first half before two layups apiece by Abigail Larson and Ellie Lunde gave the Lakers a 20-9 advantage with 3:41 to play in the opening half. Detroit Lakes led 27-16 at the break as a 3-pointer by Tori Weaver and a jumper by Mady Maninga paced the Panthers.

Mickey Clark opened the second half with a layup to make it 27-18, but a putback by Karlee Mace, a layup by Lunde and a layup off a steal by Ella Okeson gave the Lakers a 35-20 lead with 12:11 to go.

The Panthers rallied as a layup by Maninga, a 3-pointer by Anna Yliniemi and a layup by Weaver cut the gap to 36-29 with 4:56 remaining. A 3-pointer by Shepersky and a layup by Davis made it 41-34 at the 3:09 mark, but Detroit Lakes held on as Larson, Gabriella Bettcher, Malena Daggett and Mace converted at the line down the stretch. The Lakers made 24 of 31 free throws in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson scored 18 points to lead a balanced offensive attack as the Lakers improved to 3-1 in the conference and 14-3 overall.

Davis (10), Weaver (7), Shepersky (6) and Yliniemi (6) combined for 29 points for the Panthers, who slipped to 2-2 against conference opponents and 7-8 overall.

DETROIT LAKES: Larson 4 10-13 18, Daggett 1 2-2 4, Gunderson 1 0-0 2, Bettcher 1 2-2 4, Lunde 4 0-0 8, Okeson 2 3-4 7, Mace 1 7-10 9. Totals: 14 (FG), 24 for 31 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 1-2 3, Shepersky 2 0-0 6, Weaver 2 2-3 7, Davis 3 4-6 10, Harmon 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 1 3-4 6, Eischens 0 0-0 0, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 (FG), 10 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: Detroit Lakes 27, Park Rapids 16. Three-pointers: Shepersky 2, Weaver 1, Yliniemi 1. Team fouls: Detroit Lakes 14, Park Rapids 23. Fouled out: Weaver.

Rangers prevail over Panthers

CROSBY – Tori Oehrlein’s double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds sparked Crosby-Ironton to a 69-56 conference win over the Panthers on Jan. 24.

Hannah Compton and Margaret Silgen added 14 points apiece for the Rangers, who made 8 of 25 3-pointers. C-I, which led 39-35 at the half, improved to 2-1 in the conference and 10-5 overall.

Shepersky scored 21 points and Weaver added 12 points for the Panthers, who went 10 for 28 on 3-pointers.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 3, Shepersky 21, Weaver 12, Davis 8, Harmon 3, Maninga 3, Eischens 1, Persons 2, Roberts 3.

CROSBY-IRONTON: Schaefer 5, Vignieri 2, Compton 14, Hollenhorst 4, Silgen 14, Oehrlein 30.