Girls Basketball: Defense sparks Nevis to pair of home wins

NEVIS – Addison Lindow’s 24 points sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 63-38 Northwoods Conference win over Blackduck at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Lindow’s four layups and a 3-pointer along with three baskets by Mya Stacey and a 3-pointer by Kayli Bessler led the Tigers to a 24-17 halftime lead.

Lindow hit another 3-pointer and had three layups while Stacey connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the second half as Nevis coasted to the win.

Stacey scored 14 points and had six steals while Bessler had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots as Nevis improved to 11-1 in the conference. The Tigers defeated Blackduck 48-31 earlier this season.

Kenley Anderson’s 10 points led the Drakes, who dropped to 3-10 in conference games and 5-15 overall.

BLACKDUCK: R. Rockensock 1 0-0 2, Sundvall 1 0-0 3, Larson 1 0-0 2, Sparby 2 1-2 7, Anderson 4 2-4 10, Mills 4 0-3 9, Cook 1 2-2 5. Totals: 14 for 38 (FG), 5 for 11 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 2 0-0 4, A. Lindow 9 4-7 24, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 4 1-2 10, Stacey 5 0-1 12, Isaacson 2 1-2 5, Kowalke 1 1-2 4, Av. Forbes 2 0-0 4, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 for 60 (FG), 7 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 24, Blackduck 17. Three-pointers: Sundvall 1, Spark 2, Mills 1, Cook 1, A. Lindow 2, Bessler 1, Stacey 2, Kowalke 1. Team fouls: Blackduck 11, Nevis 14. Rebounds: Nevis 36 (Bessler 11, Mitchell 6, Av. Forbes 6, A. Lindow 3, DeWulf 3, Isaacson 3, Stacey 2, Kowalke 1, McNamee 1). Assists: Nevis 16 (Mitchell 4, Bessler 3, Stacey 3, A. Lindow 2, DeWulf 2, Kowalke 1, Al. Forbes 1). Steals: Nevis 15 (Stacey 6, DeWulf 2, Bessler 2, Mitchell 1, A. Lindow 1, DeWulf 1, Isaacson 1, McNamee 1, Al. Forbes 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 4 (Bessler 3, Mitchell 1). Turnovers: Blackduck 22, Nevis 14.

Defense lifts Tigers

NEVIS – After defense dominated in the first half, the Tigers clicked on offense in the second half to defeat Mahnomen/Waubun 52-36 at the Tiger Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Three-pointers by Lindow and Stacey gave Nevis a 16-13 halftime lead before three 3-pointers by Stacey and a pair of 3-pointers by Bessler to open the second half pushed the lead to 38-24 with 7:18 to play. A 3-pointer and two layups by Lindow along with a three-point play by Ava Forbes capped off the win.

Nevis' Ava Forbes (12) battles Mahnomen/Waubun's Lexi Pazdernik for a rebound during a game at the Tiger Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Lindow’s 14 points, seven assists and five steals along with Bessler’s 16 points and Marley Mitchell’s six rebounds paced the Tigers, who improved to 18-2 on the season.

Alaina Bevins scored 15 points for the Thunderbirds, who fell to 10-13.

MAHNOMEN/WAUBUN: Bevins 6 2-2 15, Bass 2 0-0 4, Keezer 2 0-0 5, Williams 1 4-4 6, Clark 1 0-0 2, Pazdernik 1 2-2 4. Totals: 13 for 37 (FG), 8 for 8 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, A. Lindow 5 2-4 14, DeWulf 0 1-2 1, Bessler 5 3-4 16, Stacey 3 0-0 9, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 2 2-3 6, McNamee 1 2-2 4. Totals: 17 for 48 (FG), 10 for 15 (FT).