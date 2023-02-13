Girls Basketball: Defense sparks Nevis to pair of home wins
The Tigers defeat Blackduck and Mahnomen/Waubun to improve to 18-2.
NEVIS – Addison Lindow’s 24 points sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 63-38 Northwoods Conference win over Blackduck at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Lindow’s four layups and a 3-pointer along with three baskets by Mya Stacey and a 3-pointer by Kayli Bessler led the Tigers to a 24-17 halftime lead.
Lindow hit another 3-pointer and had three layups while Stacey connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the second half as Nevis coasted to the win.
Stacey scored 14 points and had six steals while Bessler had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots as Nevis improved to 11-1 in the conference. The Tigers defeated Blackduck 48-31 earlier this season.
Kenley Anderson’s 10 points led the Drakes, who dropped to 3-10 in conference games and 5-15 overall.
BLACKDUCK: R. Rockensock 1 0-0 2, Sundvall 1 0-0 3, Larson 1 0-0 2, Sparby 2 1-2 7, Anderson 4 2-4 10, Mills 4 0-3 9, Cook 1 2-2 5. Totals: 14 for 38 (FG), 5 for 11 (FT).
NEVIS: Mitchell 2 0-0 4, A. Lindow 9 4-7 24, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 4 1-2 10, Stacey 5 0-1 12, Isaacson 2 1-2 5, Kowalke 1 1-2 4, Av. Forbes 2 0-0 4, McNamee 0 0-0 0, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 for 60 (FG), 7 for 14 (FT).
Halftime: Nevis 24, Blackduck 17. Three-pointers: Sundvall 1, Spark 2, Mills 1, Cook 1, A. Lindow 2, Bessler 1, Stacey 2, Kowalke 1. Team fouls: Blackduck 11, Nevis 14. Rebounds: Nevis 36 (Bessler 11, Mitchell 6, Av. Forbes 6, A. Lindow 3, DeWulf 3, Isaacson 3, Stacey 2, Kowalke 1, McNamee 1). Assists: Nevis 16 (Mitchell 4, Bessler 3, Stacey 3, A. Lindow 2, DeWulf 2, Kowalke 1, Al. Forbes 1). Steals: Nevis 15 (Stacey 6, DeWulf 2, Bessler 2, Mitchell 1, A. Lindow 1, DeWulf 1, Isaacson 1, McNamee 1, Al. Forbes 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 4 (Bessler 3, Mitchell 1). Turnovers: Blackduck 22, Nevis 14.
Defense lifts Tigers
NEVIS – After defense dominated in the first half, the Tigers clicked on offense in the second half to defeat Mahnomen/Waubun 52-36 at the Tiger Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Three-pointers by Lindow and Stacey gave Nevis a 16-13 halftime lead before three 3-pointers by Stacey and a pair of 3-pointers by Bessler to open the second half pushed the lead to 38-24 with 7:18 to play. A 3-pointer and two layups by Lindow along with a three-point play by Ava Forbes capped off the win.
Lindow’s 14 points, seven assists and five steals along with Bessler’s 16 points and Marley Mitchell’s six rebounds paced the Tigers, who improved to 18-2 on the season.
Alaina Bevins scored 15 points for the Thunderbirds, who fell to 10-13.