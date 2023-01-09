Girls Basketball: Defense leads Nevis to conference win over Blackduck

BLACKDUCK – Nevis’ defense forced 18 turnovers in building a 31-14 halftime lead in a 48-31 Northwoods Conference girls basketball win over Blackduck on Friday, Jan. 6.

Kayli Bessler hit a pair of 3-pointers and added four inside baskets while Ava Forbes contributed a pair of layups to spark the Tigers in the first half.

Bessler finished with 16 points and six rebounds while Forbes finished with 11 points to lead the Tigers, who went 3 for 16 on 3-pointers and forced 29 turnovers in the game. Addison Lindow led the way with eight rebounds and six assists while Mya Stacey had six rebounds and four assists. Marley Mitchell also grabbed six rebounds while Lindow (6), Mitchell (5) and Stacey (5) combined for 16 of the team’s 22 steals as Nevis improved to 3-0 in the conference and 5-1 overall.

No player hit double figures for Blackduck, which went 5 for 16 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-3 in conference play and 3-7 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lindow 3 0-0 6, DeWulf 1 0-0 2, Bessler 7 0-0 16, Stacey 1 2-2 5, Bjorklund 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Kowalke 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 5 1-2 11, McNamee 2 0-1 4, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 for 61 (FG), 3 for 5 (FT).

BLACKDUCK: Rockensock 1 2-4 5, Burmeister 1 0-1 2, Sundvall 1 0-0 3, Larson 1 0-0 3, Gross 2 3-4 7, Nord 1 0-0 2, Mills 1 0-2 2, Cook 2 1-2 7. Totals: 10 for 41 (FG), 6 for 13 (FT).