Sports | Prep
Girls Basketball: Defense leads Nevis to conference win over Blackduck

The Tigers force 29 turnovers in a 54-39 Northwoods Conference victory.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 09, 2023 01:33 PM
BLACKDUCK – Nevis’ defense forced 18 turnovers in building a 31-14 halftime lead in a 48-31 Northwoods Conference girls basketball win over Blackduck on Friday, Jan. 6.

Kayli Bessler hit a pair of 3-pointers and added four inside baskets while Ava Forbes contributed a pair of layups to spark the Tigers in the first half.

Bessler finished with 16 points and six rebounds while Forbes finished with 11 points to lead the Tigers, who went 3 for 16 on 3-pointers and forced 29 turnovers in the game. Addison Lindow led the way with eight rebounds and six assists while Mya Stacey had six rebounds and four assists. Marley Mitchell also grabbed six rebounds while Lindow (6), Mitchell (5) and Stacey (5) combined for 16 of the team’s 22 steals as Nevis improved to 3-0 in the conference and 5-1 overall.

No player hit double figures for Blackduck, which went 5 for 16 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-3 in conference play and 3-7 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lindow 3 0-0 6, DeWulf 1 0-0 2, Bessler 7 0-0 16, Stacey 1 2-2 5, Bjorklund 0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Kowalke 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 0-0 0, Av. Forbes 5 1-2 11, McNamee 2 0-1 4, Al. Forbes 0 0-0 0, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 for 61 (FG), 3 for 5 (FT).

BLACKDUCK: Rockensock 1 2-4 5, Burmeister 1 0-1 2, Sundvall 1 0-0 3, Larson 1 0-0 3, Gross 2 3-4 7, Nord 1 0-0 2, Mills 1 0-2 2, Cook 2 1-2 7. Totals: 10 for 41 (FG), 6 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 31, Blackduck 14. Three-pointers: Bessler 2, Stacey 1, Rockensock 1, Sundvall 1, Larson 1, Cook 2. Team fouls: Nevis 14, Blackduck 7. Rebounds: Nevis 36 (Lindow 8, Mitchell 6, Bessler 6, Stacey 6, Av. Forbes 5, DeWulf 2, Isaacson 1, Al. Forbes 1, Monroe 1). Assists: Nevis 16 (Lindow 6, Stacey 4, Al. Forbes 2, Av. Forbes 1, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1, McNamee 1). Steals: Nevis 22 (Lindow 6, Mitchell 5, Stacey 5, MeNamee 2, Av. Forbes 1, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1, Al. Forbes 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 3 (DeWulf 1, Bessler 1, Mitchell 1). Turnovers: Nevis 19, Blackduck 29.

