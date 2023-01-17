STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Defense keys Nevis' 46-39 win over B-EV

The victory lifts the Tigers' record against Section 5A opponents to 4-0.

MarleyMitchell2.JPG
Nevis' Marley Mitchell (right) and Browerville-Eagle Valley's Ava Lorentz battle for a loose ball during a game at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. <br/>
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 17, 2023 09:32 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEVIS – For the third straight game, the Nevis girls basketball team relied on stellar defense to pull off a close victory.

Nevis, which was coming off a 37-36 win over Kelliher-Northome and a 32-32 victory over Braham, held Browerville-Eagle Valley to 22% shooting (11 for 51) in a key 46-39 Section 5A victory at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 16.

GraceMcNamee.JPG
Grace McNamee defends Browerville-Eagle Valley's Madison Wendel (30) during Nevis' 46-39 win at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Two layups by Mya Stacey, a pair of inside baskets by Addison Lindow and a jumper by Kayli Bessler gave the Tigers an early 12-10 lead. B-EV rallied to claim a 17-13 advantage before three layups by Ava Forbes and a 3-pointer by Stacey gave the Tigers a 22-19 lead at the half.

An 18-5 run gave Nevis a 40-27 lead with 4:46 to play. Lindow hit a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper while Bessler had three baskets and a 3-pointer during that stretch. Layups by Stacey and Marley Mitchell made it 44-32 with 3:51 to go as the Tigers held on for the win.

Lindow’s 15 points and four assists along with Bessler’s 12 points, Stacey’s 10 points and Forbes’ eight rebounds paced Nevis, which improved to 4-0 in section games and 9-1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Schnettler scored 15 points for B-EV, which fell to 4-4 against section opponents and 8-5 overall.

BROWERVILLE-EAGLE VALLEY: Lorentz 0 4-8 4, Schnettler 5 2-2 15, Myers 1 6-8 8, Marxer 2 0-0 5, Wendel 1 0-0 3, Cuchna 1 0-2 2, Dreher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 for 51 (FG), 12 for 20 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, A. Lindow 5 3-7 15, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 5 1-2 12, Stacey 4 1-2 10, Av. Forbes 3 1-2 7, McNamee 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 for 40 (FG), 6 for 14 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 22, B-EV 19. Three-pointers: Schnettler 3, Marxer 1, Wendel 1, A. Lindow 2, Bessler 1, Stacey 1. Team fouls: Nevis 15, B-EV 15. Fouled out: Lorentz, Bessler. Rebounds: Nevis 26 (Av. Forbes 8, Mitchell 4, DeWulf 4, Bessler 4, Stacey 3, McNamee 2, A. Lindow 1). Assists: Nevis 9 (A. Lindow 4, Stacey 3, Mitchell 1, Bessler 1). Steals: Nevis 4 (A. Lindow 2, Mitchell 1, Av. Forbes 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 7 (Mitchell 2, Bessler 2, Av. Forbes 2, DeWulf 1). Turnovers: B-EV 9, Nevis 12.

RELATED STORIES
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Erica Tormanen's late layup lifts Menahga past W-DC
The Braves rally in the second half for a 46-44 Park Region Conference win.
January 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Defense carries Nevis to 2 impressive wins
January 15, 2023 10:20 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Fast start sparks Park Rapids' win over Staples-Motley
January 15, 2023 08:45 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids 8th graders win title at Mid-State tourney
January 12, 2023 08:15 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis' offense shut down by Fosston
The Tigers are held to 37 points in falling to 8-4 on the season.
January 17, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central posts 1-5 record at Bemidji
The Warriors edge Brainerd for their lone win in the eight-team tournament.
January 16, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
HalleLandstromfloor.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom breaks school record in floor
The Panthers use season highs in floor exercise and uneven parallel bars to set a season high team score at Moorhead Invitational.
January 16, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
Wrestling: Robby Sherk wins title at 106 pounds at Moorhead meet
Wrigley Clark and Lucas Kritzeck finish second at the nine-team tournament.
January 16, 2023 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson