Girls Basketball: Defense keys Nevis' 46-39 win over B-EV
The victory lifts the Tigers' record against Section 5A opponents to 4-0.
NEVIS – For the third straight game, the Nevis girls basketball team relied on stellar defense to pull off a close victory.
Nevis, which was coming off a 37-36 win over Kelliher-Northome and a 32-32 victory over Braham, held Browerville-Eagle Valley to 22% shooting (11 for 51) in a key 46-39 Section 5A victory at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 16.
Two layups by Mya Stacey, a pair of inside baskets by Addison Lindow and a jumper by Kayli Bessler gave the Tigers an early 12-10 lead. B-EV rallied to claim a 17-13 advantage before three layups by Ava Forbes and a 3-pointer by Stacey gave the Tigers a 22-19 lead at the half.
An 18-5 run gave Nevis a 40-27 lead with 4:46 to play. Lindow hit a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper while Bessler had three baskets and a 3-pointer during that stretch. Layups by Stacey and Marley Mitchell made it 44-32 with 3:51 to go as the Tigers held on for the win.
Lindow’s 15 points and four assists along with Bessler’s 12 points, Stacey’s 10 points and Forbes’ eight rebounds paced Nevis, which improved to 4-0 in section games and 9-1 overall.
Lauren Schnettler scored 15 points for B-EV, which fell to 4-4 against section opponents and 8-5 overall.