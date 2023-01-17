Girls Basketball: Defense keys Nevis' 46-39 win over B-EV

NEVIS – For the third straight game, the Nevis girls basketball team relied on stellar defense to pull off a close victory.

Nevis, which was coming off a 37-36 win over Kelliher-Northome and a 32-32 victory over Braham, held Browerville-Eagle Valley to 22% shooting (11 for 51) in a key 46-39 Section 5A victory at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 16.

Grace McNamee defends Browerville-Eagle Valley's Madison Wendel (30) during Nevis' 46-39 win at the Tiger Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Two layups by Mya Stacey, a pair of inside baskets by Addison Lindow and a jumper by Kayli Bessler gave the Tigers an early 12-10 lead. B-EV rallied to claim a 17-13 advantage before three layups by Ava Forbes and a 3-pointer by Stacey gave the Tigers a 22-19 lead at the half.

An 18-5 run gave Nevis a 40-27 lead with 4:46 to play. Lindow hit a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper while Bessler had three baskets and a 3-pointer during that stretch. Layups by Stacey and Marley Mitchell made it 44-32 with 3:51 to go as the Tigers held on for the win.

Lindow’s 15 points and four assists along with Bessler’s 12 points, Stacey’s 10 points and Forbes’ eight rebounds paced Nevis, which improved to 4-0 in section games and 9-1 overall.

Lauren Schnettler scored 15 points for B-EV, which fell to 4-4 against section opponents and 8-5 overall.

BROWERVILLE-EAGLE VALLEY: Lorentz 0 4-8 4, Schnettler 5 2-2 15, Myers 1 6-8 8, Marxer 2 0-0 5, Wendel 1 0-0 3, Cuchna 1 0-2 2, Dreher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 for 51 (FG), 12 for 20 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, A. Lindow 5 3-7 15, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 5 1-2 12, Stacey 4 1-2 10, Av. Forbes 3 1-2 7, McNamee 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 for 40 (FG), 6 for 14 (FT).