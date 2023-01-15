99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Defense carries Nevis to 2 impressive wins

The Tigers hand Kelliher-Northome and Braham their first losses of the season.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 15, 2023 10:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEVIS – Kayli Bessler’s free throw with 57 seconds to play proved to be the game winner as the Nevis girls basketball team handed Kelliher-Northome its first loss of the season with a 37-36 Northland Conference win at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Kelliher-Northome held a 32-27 with 6:59 to play before Mya Stacey scored on a pair of layups and hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 36-32 lead with 4:48 remaining. Bessler’s free throw made it 37-34 as Nevis held on for the win.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 9-1 lead before a 3-pointer by Stacey, a three-point play by Bessler, three layups by Ava Forbes, two layups by Marley Mitchell and a jumper by Addison Lindow tied the game at 20-20 at halftime.

An 11-1 run to start the second half gave K-N a 31-21 advantage before the Tigers responded with a 15-1 run. Layups by Bessler and Lindow and a layup off a steal by Bessler made it 31-27 before Stacey’s three baskets put Nevis in front for good.

Stacey led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points while Grace McNamee (7), Mitchell (6) and Lindow (6) combined for 19 rebounds. Lindow and McNamee dished out three assists each while Bessler had five steals as the Tigers improved to 5-0 in the conference despite turning the ball over 30 times and going 2 for 10 on 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Thayer had 21 points and eight steals for the Mustangs, who were held to 18% shooting (9 for 49, including going 2 for 16 on 3-pointers) in falling to 5-1 in conference play and 9-1 overall.

KELLIHER-NORTHOME: K. Thayer 6 7-11 21, E. Thayer 2 4-7 8, Hallstrom 0 3-4 3, Lundin 1 0-0 2, Binkley 0 2-4 2. Totals: 9 for 49 (FG), 16 for 27 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 2 3-7 7, A. Lindow 2 2-4 6, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 3 2-3 8, Stacey 4 0-0 10, Av. Forbes 3 0-1 6, McNamee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 36 (FG), 7 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 20, K-N 20. Three-pointers: K. Thayer 2, Stacey 2. Team fouls: K-N 15, Nevis 21. Fouled out: K. Thayer, DeWulf, Stacey. Rebounds: Nevis 34 (McNamee 7, Mitchell 6, A. Lindow 6, Av. Forbes 5, Bessler 4, Stacey 4, DeWulf 2). Assists: Nevis 9 (A. Lindow 3, McNamee 3, Mitchell 1, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1). Steals: Nevis 7 (Bessler 5, DeWulf 1, Stacey 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 4 (Av. Forbes 2, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1). Turnovers: K-N 20, Nevis 30.

Tigers top Braham

BRAHAM – The Tigers used another stellar defensive performance to hand Braham its first loss of the season in a key Section 5A matchup.

Nevis held the Bombers to 23% shooting (11 for 48, including 2 for 16 on 3-pointers) to spark a 32-31 victory on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Braham led 31-29 before a free throw by McNamee with 1:11 to play and a jumper by Bessler with 11 seconds to go rallied the Tigers to the win in this battle between two of the top teams in the section.

Three-pointers by Stacey, Lindow and Bessler gave Nevis an early 9-5 lead before a layup by Lindow and a 3-pointer by Stacey made it 18-15. Braham led 19-18 at the half.

Layups by McNamee and Lindow, a 3-pointer and a jumper by Bessler, and a jumper by Lindow gave Nevis a 29-23 edge with 4:43 to play before the Bombers went on an 8-0 run to take a 31-29 lead.

Bessler posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Lindow and Stacey had three steals each as Nevis improved to 8-1.

Madison Davis scored 10 points as Braham fell to 4-1 in section play and 10-1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEVIS: Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Lindow 4 0-0 9, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 4 0-0 10, Stacey 2 1-1 7, Av. Forbes 0 3-4 3, McNamee 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 for 38 (FG), 5 for 8 (FT).

BRAHAM: M. Davis 2 5-8 10, Duvernay 3 1-2 7, A. Rysdam 2 0-0 4, Lilly 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 1-2 3, M. Rysdam 1 0-2 3, E. Davis 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 for 48 (FG), 7 for 16 (FT).

Halftime: Braham 19, Nevis 18. Three-pointers: M. Davis 1, M. Rysdam 1, Lindow 1, Bessler 2, Stacey 2. Team fouls: Nevis 16, Braham 7. Fouled out: Stacey. Rebounds: Nevis 26 (Bessler 11, Mitchell 5, Lindow 2, DeWulf 2, Stacey 2, Av. Forbes 2, McNamee 2). Assists: Nevis 5 (Lindow 2, Mitchell 1, Bessler 1, Stacey 1). Steals: Nevis 10 (Lindow 3, Stacey 3, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1, Av. Forbes 1, McNamee 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 1 (Av. Forbes). Turnovers: Nevis 22, Braham 15.

RELATED STORIES
AnnaYliniemiSM.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Fast start sparks Park Rapids' win over Staples-Motley
The Panthers use a 35-10 halftime lead to coast to a 62-38 victory.
January 15, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids 8th graders win title at Mid-State tourney
January 12, 2023 08:15 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Crookston closes with 11-2 run to rally past Park Rapids
January 11, 2023 03:09 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis controls first half in victory over Clearbrook-Gonvick
January 10, 2023 10:49 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERSNORTHWOODS CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
NoahMorrisDDGF.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Owen Leach leads D-G-F past Park Rapids
A 26-3 run in the first half sparks the Rebels' 83-53 victory.
January 15, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
JoeyHillukkaRLFUse.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Joey Hillukka's hat trick helps Park Rapids to a 5-3 Section 8A win
The Panthers defeat Red Lake Falls to improve to 5-5 on the season.
January 13, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: 8 pins power UNC to 70-9 victory over W-DC
The Warriors improve to 5-2 in dual meets.
January 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Balanced scoring lifts Wadena-Deer Creek past Menahga
The Braves fall to 2-8 after the 78-65 Park Region Conference loss.
January 12, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson