Girls Basketball: Defense carries Nevis to 2 impressive wins

NEVIS – Kayli Bessler’s free throw with 57 seconds to play proved to be the game winner as the Nevis girls basketball team handed Kelliher-Northome its first loss of the season with a 37-36 Northland Conference win at the Tiger Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Kelliher-Northome held a 32-27 with 6:59 to play before Mya Stacey scored on a pair of layups and hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 36-32 lead with 4:48 remaining. Bessler’s free throw made it 37-34 as Nevis held on for the win.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 9-1 lead before a 3-pointer by Stacey, a three-point play by Bessler, three layups by Ava Forbes, two layups by Marley Mitchell and a jumper by Addison Lindow tied the game at 20-20 at halftime.

An 11-1 run to start the second half gave K-N a 31-21 advantage before the Tigers responded with a 15-1 run. Layups by Bessler and Lindow and a layup off a steal by Bessler made it 31-27 before Stacey’s three baskets put Nevis in front for good.

Stacey led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points while Grace McNamee (7), Mitchell (6) and Lindow (6) combined for 19 rebounds. Lindow and McNamee dished out three assists each while Bessler had five steals as the Tigers improved to 5-0 in the conference despite turning the ball over 30 times and going 2 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Kate Thayer had 21 points and eight steals for the Mustangs, who were held to 18% shooting (9 for 49, including going 2 for 16 on 3-pointers) in falling to 5-1 in conference play and 9-1 overall.

KELLIHER-NORTHOME: K. Thayer 6 7-11 21, E. Thayer 2 4-7 8, Hallstrom 0 3-4 3, Lundin 1 0-0 2, Binkley 0 2-4 2. Totals: 9 for 49 (FG), 16 for 27 (FT).

NEVIS: Mitchell 2 3-7 7, A. Lindow 2 2-4 6, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 3 2-3 8, Stacey 4 0-0 10, Av. Forbes 3 0-1 6, McNamee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 for 36 (FG), 7 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 20, K-N 20. Three-pointers: K. Thayer 2, Stacey 2. Team fouls: K-N 15, Nevis 21. Fouled out: K. Thayer, DeWulf, Stacey. Rebounds: Nevis 34 (McNamee 7, Mitchell 6, A. Lindow 6, Av. Forbes 5, Bessler 4, Stacey 4, DeWulf 2). Assists: Nevis 9 (A. Lindow 3, McNamee 3, Mitchell 1, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1). Steals: Nevis 7 (Bessler 5, DeWulf 1, Stacey 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 4 (Av. Forbes 2, DeWulf 1, Bessler 1). Turnovers: K-N 20, Nevis 30.

Tigers top Braham

BRAHAM – The Tigers used another stellar defensive performance to hand Braham its first loss of the season in a key Section 5A matchup.

Nevis held the Bombers to 23% shooting (11 for 48, including 2 for 16 on 3-pointers) to spark a 32-31 victory on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Braham led 31-29 before a free throw by McNamee with 1:11 to play and a jumper by Bessler with 11 seconds to go rallied the Tigers to the win in this battle between two of the top teams in the section.

Three-pointers by Stacey, Lindow and Bessler gave Nevis an early 9-5 lead before a layup by Lindow and a 3-pointer by Stacey made it 18-15. Braham led 19-18 at the half.

Layups by McNamee and Lindow, a 3-pointer and a jumper by Bessler, and a jumper by Lindow gave Nevis a 29-23 edge with 4:43 to play before the Bombers went on an 8-0 run to take a 31-29 lead.

Bessler posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Lindow and Stacey had three steals each as Nevis improved to 8-1.

Madison Davis scored 10 points as Braham fell to 4-1 in section play and 10-1 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Lindow 4 0-0 9, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 4 0-0 10, Stacey 2 1-1 7, Av. Forbes 0 3-4 3, McNamee 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 for 38 (FG), 5 for 8 (FT).

BRAHAM: M. Davis 2 5-8 10, Duvernay 3 1-2 7, A. Rysdam 2 0-0 4, Lilly 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 1-2 3, M. Rysdam 1 0-2 3, E. Davis 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 for 48 (FG), 7 for 16 (FT).