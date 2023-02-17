Girls Basketball: Crosby-Ironton defeats Park Rapids in Mid-State Conference clash

PARK RAPIDS – Freshman guard Tori Oehrlein just missed recording a triple-double during Crosby-Ironton’s 86-64 Mid-State Conference girls basketball victory over Park Rapids at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Oehrlein, who scored 45 points in a 93-41 win over Pine River-Backus on Feb. 13 to reach 1,945 career points and surpass Bryce Tysdahl’s 1,943 points to become C-I’s all-time scoring leader, finished with 31 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals as the Rangers improved to 6-2 in the conference and 15-7 overall.

C-I jumped out to an 18-8 lead with 12:17 to play in the first half with Oehrlein’s three-point play, layup and 3-pointer along with 3-pointers by Hannah Compton and Josie Schaefer leading the way. Olivia Davis had a pair of layups and Tori Weaver scored off a rebound for the Panthers.

After the Rangers claimed a 24-10 advantage at the 10:17 mark, two layups by Mickey Clark and a 3-pointer by Halle Eischens cut the gap to 26-19 with 7:25 to go in the first half. Two baskets by Anna Yliniemi and a three-point play by Eischens made it 36-26 at the 3:34 mark before a putback and a layup off a steal by Oehrlein and a 3-pointer by Margaret Silgen gave C-I a 47-27 advantage. A 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky made it 47-30 at the half.

Gabi Shepersky (10) drives to the basket as Crosby-Ironton's Hannah Compton defends during a Mid-State Conference game at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Compton hit a pair of 3-pointers as C-I extended its lead to 58-34 with 14:23 to play, but the Panthers responded with two layups by Eischens and a layup by Davis to cut the deficit to 58-40 at the 12:34 mark. A three-point play, a 3-pointer and a layup by Oehrlein along with a 3-pointer by Compton pushed the Rangers’ lead to 78-47 with 7:48 remaining. Shepersky hit a 3-pointer and Avery Cederstrom scored off a steal, but C-I maintained an 86-52 lead with 3:19 left. Park Rapids ended the game on a 12-0 run with Nora Cederstrom’s two layups and layups by Vivian Shepersky and Amelia Bagstad leading the way.

Compton, who hit five 3-pointers, added 17 points and Silgen scored 14 points for the Rangers, who made 10 3-pointers in the game.

Davis (13) and Eischens (10) hit double figures for Park Rapids, which fell to 4-4 against conference opponents and 9-12 overall.

CROSBY-IRONTON: Schaefer 2 2-2 7, Compton 6 0-0 17, Hollenhorst 4 0-0 8, Silgen 6 0-0 14, Oehrlein 12 5-6 31, Lewandowski 2 0-0 4, Hachey 1 3-4 5. Totals: 33 (FG), 10 for 12 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 1-2 5, G. Shepersky 2 0-0 6, Weaver 2 4-4 8, Davis 5 3-6 13, Harmon 0 2-2 2, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, N. Cederstrom 2 0-1 4, Yliniemi 2 2-2 6, V. Shepersky 1 2-3 4, Eischens 4 1-1 10, Persons 0 2-2, A. Cederstrom 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 (FG), 17 for 23 (FT).