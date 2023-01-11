99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Crookston closes with 11-2 run to rally past Park Rapids

The Panthers fall to 2-3 against Section 8AA opponents with a 52-47 loss.

PRPantherLogo.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 11, 2023 03:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROOKSTON – Three-pointers by Halle Winjum and Abby Borowicz sparked an 11-2 run to end the game that rallied Crookston to a 52-47 win over Park Rapids in a battle of Section 8AA girls basketball teams on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Park Rapids led 45-41 with 4:19 to play before Winjum and Borowicz hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Pirates a 47-45 advantage. After a layup by Gabi Shepersky tied the game at 47-47 with 1:17 remaining, Crookston used a jumper by Borowicz and three free throws in the final 53 seconds to complete the comeback.

A layup by Julia Harmon and a 3-pointer by Tori Weaver gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead. Another 3-pointer by Weaver along with layups by Olivia Davis, Mady Maninga and Shepersky made it 14-11 before Harmon scored off a rebound and Shepersky nailed a 3-pointer for a 19-12 advantage with 8:19 to play in the first half. Davis’ layup provided the only points for Park Rapids the rest of the half as the Panthers carried a 21-20 lead into the intermission.

After a layup and a 3-pointer by Weaver gave Park Rapids a 26-24 edge, the Pirates went on a 9-0 run to claim a 33-26 lead with 12:05 remaining. A three-point play by Davis, three layups by Anna Yliniemi, and layups by Maninga and Kilea Persons put the Panthers in front 39-38 before a 3-pointer by Weaver made it 42-38 with 5:53 left. Another 3-pointer by Weaver produced a 45-41 lead before Crookston rallied for the win.

Weaver scored 14 points while Davis (9), Harmon (9) and Maninga (8) combined for 26 rebounds. Clark and Weaver dished out three assists each while Clark and Shepersky had two steals apiece for the Panthers, who went 5 for 24 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-3 against section foes and 4-4 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borowicz scored a game-high 23 points and Winjum added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Pirates improved to 6-2 in section contests and 7-4 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 1-5 1, Shepersky 3 0-0 7, Weaver 5 0-0 14, Davis 3 1-1 7, Harmon 3 0-0 6, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 3 0-1 6, Persons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 62 (FG), 2 for 7 (FT).

CROOKSTON: Borowicz 9 3-4 23, Smith 2 0-0 6, Winjum 4 2-5 12, Salentine 2 1-2 5, Boll 1 0-2 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 for 50 (FG), 6 for 13 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 21, Crookston 20. Three-pointers: Shepersky 1, Weaver 4, Borowicz 2, Smith 2, Winjum 2. Team fouls: Park Rapids 13, Crookston 9. Rebounds: Park Rapids 33 (Davis 9, Harmon 9, Maninga 8, Weaver 3, Yliniemi 3, Shepersky 1). Assists: Park Rapids 12 (Clark 3, Weaver 3, Davis 2, Maninga 2, Shepersky 1, Persons 1). Steals: Park Rapids 6 (Clark 2, Shepersky 2, Harmon 1, Yliniemi 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Weaver 1, Harmon 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 13, Crookston 14.

RELATED STORIES
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Nevis controls first half in victory over Clearbrook-Gonvick
The Tigers build a 39-9 halftime lead in a 58-30 Northwoods Conference win.
January 10, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga takes charge in second half to defeat Sebeka
January 09, 2023 02:16 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Defense leads Nevis to conference win over Blackduck
January 09, 2023 01:33 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Free throws lift Park Rapids past Frazee
January 08, 2023 10:04 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSPARK RAPIDS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
MattLichterFly.JPG
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids flies to another win
The Panthers win 9 events in a 114-42 Mid-State Conference victory over Perham/New York Mills.
January 11, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
DevanLindowRL.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Scoring spurts in second half lead Nevis past Red Lake
The Tigers outscore the Warriors 48-25 after the break for an 86-61 Northland Conference victory.
January 11, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Hockey logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Prairie Centre skates to win over Park Rapids
Eli Fletcher tallies 5 points in leading the North Stars to a 6-1 victory.
January 10, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
LukeHartungMattJohanning.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus holds on to defeat Park Rapids in 52-46 win
The Tigers make clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
January 10, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson