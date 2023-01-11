Girls Basketball: Crookston closes with 11-2 run to rally past Park Rapids

CROOKSTON – Three-pointers by Halle Winjum and Abby Borowicz sparked an 11-2 run to end the game that rallied Crookston to a 52-47 win over Park Rapids in a battle of Section 8AA girls basketball teams on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Park Rapids led 45-41 with 4:19 to play before Winjum and Borowicz hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Pirates a 47-45 advantage. After a layup by Gabi Shepersky tied the game at 47-47 with 1:17 remaining, Crookston used a jumper by Borowicz and three free throws in the final 53 seconds to complete the comeback.

A layup by Julia Harmon and a 3-pointer by Tori Weaver gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead. Another 3-pointer by Weaver along with layups by Olivia Davis, Mady Maninga and Shepersky made it 14-11 before Harmon scored off a rebound and Shepersky nailed a 3-pointer for a 19-12 advantage with 8:19 to play in the first half. Davis’ layup provided the only points for Park Rapids the rest of the half as the Panthers carried a 21-20 lead into the intermission.

After a layup and a 3-pointer by Weaver gave Park Rapids a 26-24 edge, the Pirates went on a 9-0 run to claim a 33-26 lead with 12:05 remaining. A three-point play by Davis, three layups by Anna Yliniemi, and layups by Maninga and Kilea Persons put the Panthers in front 39-38 before a 3-pointer by Weaver made it 42-38 with 5:53 left. Another 3-pointer by Weaver produced a 45-41 lead before Crookston rallied for the win.

Weaver scored 14 points while Davis (9), Harmon (9) and Maninga (8) combined for 26 rebounds. Clark and Weaver dished out three assists each while Clark and Shepersky had two steals apiece for the Panthers, who went 5 for 24 on 3-pointers in falling to 2-3 against section foes and 4-4 overall.

Borowicz scored a game-high 23 points and Winjum added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Pirates improved to 6-2 in section contests and 7-4 overall.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 0 1-5 1, Shepersky 3 0-0 7, Weaver 5 0-0 14, Davis 3 1-1 7, Harmon 3 0-0 6, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 3 0-1 6, Persons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 for 62 (FG), 2 for 7 (FT).

CROOKSTON: Borowicz 9 3-4 23, Smith 2 0-0 6, Winjum 4 2-5 12, Salentine 2 1-2 5, Boll 1 0-2 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 for 50 (FG), 6 for 13 (FT).