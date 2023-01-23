STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Basketball: Balanced scoring helps Nevis run to 75-22 win over Laporte

The Tigers remain undefeated in Northwoods Conference and Section 5A play.

NEvis.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 23, 2023 09:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEVIS – A 29-0 run in the first half sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 75-22 Northwoods Conference and Section 5A win over Laporte at the Tiger Arena on Friday, Jan. 20.

Mya Stacey’s 3-pointer and two layups along with Addison Lindow’s layup and 3-pointer gave Nevis an early 12-2 lead. A 3-pointer and three layups by Stacey, four layups by Ava Forbes, two more 3-pointers by Lindow, a layup by Grace McNamee and a 3-pointer by Olivia Harris pushed the advantage to 41-4. Harris hit two more 3-pointers and Marley Mitchell scored off a rebound as the Tigers led 49-6 at the half.

A 28-7 run to open the second half extended the advantage to 69-13. Three jumpers by Forbes, a 3-pointer and a jumper by Kayli Bessler, a 3-pointer by Kendall Nelson, jumpers by Brenna Lindow and Morgan Monroe, and a layup by Stacey sparked that run. Layups by Mallory Kowalke and Stacey and a putback by Forbes capped off the win.

Stacey (20), Forbes (16) and Addison Lindow (11) led a balanced offensive attack for the Tigers, who made 10 of 34 3-pointers and had 12 players enter the scoring column. Addison Lindow had seven rebounds and five assists, Mitchell grabbed seven rebounds, Stacey tallied six steals, Clair Isaacson had four assists and Forbes blocked three shots as Nevis forced 25 turnovers in improving to 6-0 in both the conference and section and 11-1 overall. The Tigers were rated No. 10 in the latest state Class A poll.

Laporte fell to 0-6 in the conference, 0-4 against section opponents and 0-9 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, A. Lindow 4 0-0 11, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 2 0-0 5, Stacey 9 0-0 20, Isaacson 0 1-4 1, Kowalke 1 0-0 2, Harris 3 0-0 9, Av. Forbes 8 0-0 16, McNamee 1 0-0 2, Al. Forbes 0 0-2 0, B. Lindow 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 for 74 (FG), 1 for 6 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 49, Laporte 6. Three-pointers: A. Lindow 3, Bessler 1, Stacey 2, Harris 3, Nelson 1. Team fouls: Laporte 7, Nevis 12. Rebounds: Nevis 42 (Mitchell 7, A. Lindow 7, DeWulf 5, Bessler 5, Av. Forbes 5, Isaacson 5, McNamee 3, Monroe 2, Stacey 1, Harris 1, Al. Forbes 1). Assists: Nevis 19 (A. Lindow 5, Isaacson 4, Kowalke 2, Al. Forbes 2, Nelson 2, Bessler 1, Stacey 1, McNamee 1, B. Lindow 1). Steals: Nevis 17 (Stacey 6, A. Lindow 4, Isaacson 3, Kowalke 3, Av. Forbes 1). Blocked shots: Nevis 6 (Av. Forbes 3, A. Lindow 1, McNamee 1, B. Lindow 1). Turnovers: Laporte 25, Nevis 8.

RELATED STORIES
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga leads from start to finish in road victory over PR-B
The Braves improve to 6-5 with a 58-40 win.
January 20, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Quick start sets the tone in Park Rapids' victory over Aitkin
January 20, 2023 09:49 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga defeats Pillager 68-46 in conference clash
January 19, 2023 10:14 AM
Prep
Boys Basketball: Decisive run sparks Park Rapids' 78-44 win over Menahga
January 19, 2023 09:29 AM

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLNEVIS TIGERSNORTHWOODS CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
RobbySherk100.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Robby Sherk reaches milestone at Mid-State Conference tournament
The Park Rapids senior goes 5-0 at 106 pounds, records his 100th career win to earn all-conference honors.
January 23, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
AlexLesterSH.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis tops Cass Lake-Bena, improves to 5-0 in conference play
The Tigers fall to 9-5 on the season with a 71-66 loss to Sacred Heart.
January 23, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central competes at TRF
The Warriors place 6th at the 13-team tournament.
January 22, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Hockey logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Josh Hillukka's goal gives Panthers an OT win over Bagley/Fosston
Park Rapids improves record to 8-5 with the 6-5 Section 8A victory.
January 22, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson