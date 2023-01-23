Girls Basketball: Balanced scoring helps Nevis run to 75-22 win over Laporte

NEVIS – A 29-0 run in the first half sparked the Nevis girls basketball team to a 75-22 Northwoods Conference and Section 5A win over Laporte at the Tiger Arena on Friday, Jan. 20.

Mya Stacey’s 3-pointer and two layups along with Addison Lindow’s layup and 3-pointer gave Nevis an early 12-2 lead. A 3-pointer and three layups by Stacey, four layups by Ava Forbes, two more 3-pointers by Lindow, a layup by Grace McNamee and a 3-pointer by Olivia Harris pushed the advantage to 41-4. Harris hit two more 3-pointers and Marley Mitchell scored off a rebound as the Tigers led 49-6 at the half.

A 28-7 run to open the second half extended the advantage to 69-13. Three jumpers by Forbes, a 3-pointer and a jumper by Kayli Bessler, a 3-pointer by Kendall Nelson, jumpers by Brenna Lindow and Morgan Monroe, and a layup by Stacey sparked that run. Layups by Mallory Kowalke and Stacey and a putback by Forbes capped off the win.

Stacey (20), Forbes (16) and Addison Lindow (11) led a balanced offensive attack for the Tigers, who made 10 of 34 3-pointers and had 12 players enter the scoring column. Addison Lindow had seven rebounds and five assists, Mitchell grabbed seven rebounds, Stacey tallied six steals, Clair Isaacson had four assists and Forbes blocked three shots as Nevis forced 25 turnovers in improving to 6-0 in both the conference and section and 11-1 overall. The Tigers were rated No. 10 in the latest state Class A poll.

Laporte fell to 0-6 in the conference, 0-4 against section opponents and 0-9 overall.

NEVIS: Mitchell 1 0-0 2, A. Lindow 4 0-0 11, DeWulf 0 0-0 0, Bessler 2 0-0 5, Stacey 9 0-0 20, Isaacson 0 1-4 1, Kowalke 1 0-0 2, Harris 3 0-0 9, Av. Forbes 8 0-0 16, McNamee 1 0-0 2, Al. Forbes 0 0-2 0, B. Lindow 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Monroe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 for 74 (FG), 1 for 6 (FT).