99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls Basketball: A 19-0 run leads Park Rapids past Pine River-Backus

Gabi Shepersky hits 6 3-pointers and scores 20 points in the Panthers' 61-39 victory.

Basketball.logo.jpg
girls basketball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 20, 2023 09:51 AM

PINE RIVER – A 19-0 run starting late in the first half propelled the Park Rapids girls basketball team to a 61-39 win over Pine River-Backus on Friday, Feb. 17.

A pair of 3-pointers by Gabi Shepersky, 3-pointers by Mickey Clark and Tori Weaver, and two baskets by Halle Eischens helped tie the game at 26-26 before a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky, a putback by Anna Yliniemi and a layup by Olivia Davis gave Park Rapids a 33-26 lead at the break.

Gabi Shepersky connected on three 3-pointers to open the second half as the Panthers claimed a 45-26 lead. Layups by Eischens, Weaver, Clark and Amelia Bagstad along with a three-point play by Vivian Shepersky closed out the win.

Gabi Shepersky’s six 3-pointers, 20 points and nine rebounds along with Eischens’ nine rebounds, five assists and three steals led Park Rapids. Yliniemi also grabbed nine rebounds and Clark had three steals for the Panthers, who went 8 for 22 on 3-pointers to improve to 10-12.

Cate Travis’ 12 points led the Tigers, who went 6 for 20 on 3-pointers and had 21 turnovers in falling to 11-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 0-1 5, G. Shepersky 7 0-0 20, Weaver 2 1-2 6, Davis 2 3-6 7, Harmon 1 4-6 6, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 2 0-0 4, V. Shepersky 1 1-1 3, Eischens 3 0-0 6, A. Cederstrom 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 for 48 (FG), 11 for 18 (FT).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: A. Dahl 1 0-1 2, Travis 4 2-2 12, Hanneken 0 0-2 0, E. Dahl 2 0-1 5, Tulenchik 1 0-1 2, Barchus 3 0-0 9, Bueckers 4 0-0 8, Eveland 1 0-1 2. Totals: 15 for 47 (FG), 3 for 8 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 33, PR-B 26. Three-pointers: Clark 1, G. Shepersky 6, Weaver 1, Travis 2, E. Dahl 1, Barchus 3. Team fouls: Park Rapids 15, PR-B 15. Rebounds: Park Rapids 42 (G. Shepersky 9, Yliniemi 9, Eischens 9, Harmon 6, Weaver 3, Davis 3, Clark 2, Lund 1). Assists: Park Rapids 13 (Eischens 5, Harmon 3, Weaver 2, Davis 2, G. Shepersky 1). Steals: Park Rapids 16 (Clark 3, Eischens 3, Weaver 2, Davis 2, A. Cederstrom 2, G. Shepersky 1, Harmon 1, Bagstad 1, V. Shepersky 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 5 (Davis 2, Weaver 1, Yliniemi 1, Eischens 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 22, PR-B 21.

RELATED STORIES
MacyLundCI.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Crosby-Ironton defeats Park Rapids in Mid-State Conference clash
Tori Oehrlein's 31 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds lead the Rangers to an 86-64 victory.
February 17, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Basketball: Park Rapids ends losing streak with Mid-State Conference victories
February 15, 2023 02:29 PM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga extends winning streak
February 15, 2023 11:33 AM
Prep
Several high school sporting events postponed, changed
February 14, 2023 10:58 AM

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
KnaylorHowardWDC.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga drops pair of games on home court
February 19, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
HalleLandstromVault.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom qualifies for state meet in 2 events
February 19, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
UNCWrestling8AChampsWeb.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central returns to state tournament
February 19, 2023 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson