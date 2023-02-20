Girls Basketball: A 19-0 run leads Park Rapids past Pine River-Backus

PINE RIVER – A 19-0 run starting late in the first half propelled the Park Rapids girls basketball team to a 61-39 win over Pine River-Backus on Friday, Feb. 17.

A pair of 3-pointers by Gabi Shepersky, 3-pointers by Mickey Clark and Tori Weaver, and two baskets by Halle Eischens helped tie the game at 26-26 before a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepersky, a putback by Anna Yliniemi and a layup by Olivia Davis gave Park Rapids a 33-26 lead at the break.

Gabi Shepersky connected on three 3-pointers to open the second half as the Panthers claimed a 45-26 lead. Layups by Eischens, Weaver, Clark and Amelia Bagstad along with a three-point play by Vivian Shepersky closed out the win.

Gabi Shepersky’s six 3-pointers, 20 points and nine rebounds along with Eischens’ nine rebounds, five assists and three steals led Park Rapids. Yliniemi also grabbed nine rebounds and Clark had three steals for the Panthers, who went 8 for 22 on 3-pointers to improve to 10-12.

Cate Travis’ 12 points led the Tigers, who went 6 for 20 on 3-pointers and had 21 turnovers in falling to 11-12.

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 2 0-1 5, G. Shepersky 7 0-0 20, Weaver 2 1-2 6, Davis 2 3-6 7, Harmon 1 4-6 6, Rowland 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Bagstad 1 0-0 2, N. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0, Yliniemi 2 0-0 4, V. Shepersky 1 1-1 3, Eischens 3 0-0 6, A. Cederstrom 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 for 48 (FG), 11 for 18 (FT).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: A. Dahl 1 0-1 2, Travis 4 2-2 12, Hanneken 0 0-2 0, E. Dahl 2 0-1 5, Tulenchik 1 0-1 2, Barchus 3 0-0 9, Bueckers 4 0-0 8, Eveland 1 0-1 2. Totals: 15 for 47 (FG), 3 for 8 (FT).