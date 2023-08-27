Football: Park Rapids players, coaches excited for change

PARK RAPIDS – Head coach Jeremy Nordick is excited to rebuild a winning tradition as the Park Rapids football team moves from Section 8AAA to Section 8AA this fall.

Over the last six seasons in Section 8AAA, the Panthers posted a 4-57 record. That included six losses in the opening round of the playoffs, including being outscored 119-19 in the last three section quarterfinal games.

After having to face Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Perham, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls and Fergus Falls in Section 8AAA, the Panthers will now battle Barnesville, Crookston, Frazee, Hawley, Pelican Rapids, Roseau and Warroad in Section 8AA. Competing against schools of similar size will give the Panthers a more competitive playing field.

The kids and the coaching staff have a quiet confidence that if we play our style, we have an opportunity to win every game. We know we’ll be competitive every Friday night. Jeremy Nordick

“We want to change the culture and build a winning mentality. The last few years have been tough in AAA. Moving to AA gives us more opportunities for wins on Friday night. The kids and the coaching staff are excited. It gives us a little bit of a lifeline,” said Nordick, whose team is coming off a 0-9 season. “It’ll be nice competing against common teams. It provides a level playing field. In previous years, most of the schools we played were close to being AAAA teams. The kids and the coaching staff have a quiet confidence that if we play our style, we have an opportunity to win every game. We know we’ll be competitive every Friday night.”

In addition to competing in a new section, the return of several key players gives the Panthers a better chance to find success on the field.

The Panthers feature several skilled players on both sides of the ball. That group includes seniors Noah Morris, Matt Johanning, Blake Morris, Owen Van Batavia, Ridglley Clark, Alex Brewer, Anthony Tyge, Jack Moses and Sawyer Torkelson; juniors Kaleb Weaver, Landon Strasburg, John Bruguier, Aiden Maanum, Kale Ravnaas, Ryan Carroll, Peter Carroll, D’Andre Johnson, Tyler Crissinger, Mason Nisius, Henry Johnson and Zamareon Miller; sophomores Jaydon Walen, Carter Hirt, Wrigley Clark, Mason McCarthy, Andy Johanning, Corbin Schiller, Parker Hunter, Bradyn Hoffman; and eighth grader Charlie Johnson.

Looking to lead the Park Rapids football team to a winning record this fall are seniors (from left) manager Mason Sherva, Ridglley Clark, Blake Morris, Sawyer Torkelson, Matt Johanning, Noah Morris, Alex Brewer, Anthony Tyge, Owen Van Batavia and Jack Moses. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Noah Morris returns as the starting quarterback after completing 106 of 189 passes for 1,144 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Panthers in rushing with 374 yards on 141 carries and six TDs. Morris also kicked five extra points and scored 41 points in earning all-district honorable mention honors. Walen was the Panthers’ leading rusher with 287 yards on 43 carries and one TD before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4. Walen kicked three extra points and scored 9 points. Returning as Park Rapids’ top receivers are Matt Johanning (33 catches for 425 yards), Blake Morris (13 catches for 195 yards) and Ryan Carroll (13 receptions for 138 yards and a TD). Hunter will move to tight end while Torkelson will play fullback.

Returning after seeing playing time last season on the offensive line are D’Andre Johnson (guard), Moses (guard), Nisius (tackle), Tyge (tackle), Brewer (tackle) and Weaver (center).

Providing depth on offense will be Maanum, Andy Johanning, Ravnaas and Peter Carroll at running back; Strasburg, Van Batavia, McCarthy and Bruguier at receiver; and Hoffman, Ridglley Clark, Charlie Johnson, Crissinger and Henry Johnson on the line.

“I feel confident we’re going to move the football and put up a lot of points this year. We’re going to be more balanced on offense than in years past. We were one-dimensional relying on our quarterback. Now we have multiple running backs and receivers who can make big plays and all of our linemen are bigger, stronger and faster,” said Nordick. “We need to finish off drives and punch it in once we reach the red zone. We struggled doing that last year. If we execute and can develop a killer instinct, we’re going to score a lot of points this year.”

Being counted on to lead the defense are Matt Johanning (19 tackles), Ryan Carroll (19 tackles), Nisius (16 tackles) and Tyge at the ends; D’Andre Johnson (22 tackles), Weaver and Torkelson at tackle; Wrigley Clark (10 tackles), Noah Morris, Walen, Maanum, Brewer and Hunter at linebacker; Blake Morris (11 tackles), Strasburg and Hirt at cornerback; and Ravnaas (28 tackles) at free safety. Providing depth will be Andy Johanning, Hoffman, Ridglley Clark, Henry Johnson and Miller on the line; Van Batavaia and Schiller at linebacker; and Peter Carroll at safety.

“Defensively, we’re going to have a different look. We’ll have physical guys up front who should control the line of scrimmage and our linebackers and our defensive backs are athletic kids with speed. We’re going to attack the running and passing game and I see us forcing a lot of turnovers,” said Nordick. “We need to shut down the big plays. We’ve gotten stronger and have become better athletes, so the kids should be able to make plays.”

Walen will handle the kicking and punting duties with Noah Morris as the backup. Walen, Maanum and Noah Morris will return kickoffs and punts.

The coaching staff consists of Kevin Murphy (offensive coordinator), Jesse Bucholz (defensive coordinator), Josh Popanda (offensive line), Jeb Sanford (linebackers), Wyatt Sanford (defensive backs), Brian Johnson (special teams) and Randy Thompson.

Providing depth and filling in for last year’s senior crew of Ethan Eischens (guard/defensive tackle), Nicholas Graham (guard/defensive tackle), Hunter Harrison (tackle), Luke Hartung (38 receptions for 333 yards and a TD at wide receiver along with 19 tackles at defensive back), Cory Johnson (39 tackles at linebacker), Lucas Kritzeck (an all-district player who had 33 tackles at linebacker and started at offensive tackle), Malachi Martin (30 tackles at defensive end) and Mason Yliniemi (29 tackles at defensive end) are sophomores Damian Arellano, Travis Feather-Kaumans and Brayden Price; and freshmen Zackary Brewer, Aiden May, Wyatt Johanning, Aiden Stoehr, Max Ackerman, Ben Rowe, Maxwell Harju, Brady Hirt and Jed Jordahl.

A year ago, the Panthers were outscored 299-82 while passing for 1,196 yards and being held to 832 rushing yards. Park Rapids also turned the ball over 18 times. Nordick is counting on those numbers to improve as the Panthers attempt to post their first winning season since 2013.

“Coming off a tough season, we need to get off to a good start. That will set the tone for the rest of the season,” said Nordick, who sees Park Rapids battling Barnesville, Pelican Rapids and Hawley for the section title. “I like the senior leadership on this team. The kids know and understand what it takes to be successful. The key is the kids have to start believing we can win. We have to figure out a way to get over the top and start building a winning culture. We talk about winning all the time, but you have to do the work and walk the walk. It’s time to put up or shut up. I feel we have an opportunity to win every single game. We know there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, but we’re extremely excited about the season.”