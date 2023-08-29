Football: Nevis opens season with explosive 77-0 rout at Carlton

CARLTON – To say the offense of the Nevis football team was explosive in the season opener would be an understatement.

The Tigers needed only nine plays to score seven touchdowns and only six more plays to score two more times in building a 69-0 halftime lead in a 77-0 9-man victory over Carlton/Wrenshall at Jim Erickson Field on Friday, Aug. 25.

On the first play from scrimmage, Ayo Ogundeji broke free for a 64-yard TD run with Josha Sammons kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 11:12 to play in the first quarter.

After forcing the Raptors to punt, Joe Houchin returned the kick 55 yards for another score and a 13-0 lead at the 9:06 mark.

Houchin’s 32-yard punt return and a 34-yard run by Ogundeji set up a 3-yard TD run by Ogundeji with Sammons’ extra point making it 20-0 at the 6:51 mark.

Austin Ahrendt’s 36-yard punt return led to a 34-yard TD pass from Eli Lewis to Houchin with Sammons’ kick pushing the advantage to 27-0 with 4:43 to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers closed out the opening quarter when Houchin’s 20-yard punt return was followed two plays later with a 22-yard TD run by Lewis and Sammons’ kick for a 34-0 lead with 1:37 remaining.

Nevis began the second quarter by forcing another punt and quickly padded the lead on Houchin’s 51-yard return. Another kick by Sammons made it 41-0 just 15 seconds into the quarter.

Two plays later, Cade Gross recovered a fumble at the Carlton 9 and Lewis hit JohnPaul Benson for a TD on the next play for a 47-0 advantage with 10:39 showing.

An interception by Houchin and a 23-yard run by Eli Lindow, a 15-yard carry by Devan Lindow and a 15-yard gain by Ahrendt on fourth-and-1 set up Eli Lindow’s 4-yard TD run. Sammons’ kick gave the Tigers a 54-0 lead with 7:50 to play in the first half.

Nevis’ reserves took over as Eli Lindow’s 64-yard punt return and Sammons’ kick at the 5:53 mark and Payton Benson’s 2-yard run and Tyler York’s conversion run at the 1:26 mark provided a 69-0 cushion at the break. Nevis’ defense dominated, not allowing a first down in the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Tigers concluded the scoring with Gross’ 1-yard TD run and York’s conversion run with 4:22 to play.

The Tigers finished with 381 yards in offense, including 338 yards on the ground with 12 different runners contributing. Ogundeji led a balanced rushing attack with 101 yards on three carries. Payton Benson added 49 yards on nine attempts with Eli Lindow (three carries for 35 yards), York (five carries for 34 yards) and Gross (six attempts for 31 yards) following. Lewis completed both passes he attempted for 43 yards and two TDs. Houchin also returned four punts for 158 yards.

Defensively, Eli Klimek was in on seven tackles with Brennan Snow (six solo tackles) and AJ Bessler (four solo tackles) making six tackles each. JohnPaul Benson and Devan Lindow contributed five tackles apiece with Gross recovering two fumbles and Layton Waasdorp also intercepting a pass.

Nevis 34 35 0 8…77

Carlton/Wrenshall 0 0 0 0…0

SCORING

N–Ogundeji 64 run (Sammons kick)

N–Houchin 55 punt return (kick failed)

N–Ogundeji 3 run (Sammons kick)

N–Houchin 34 pass from Lewis (Sammons kick)

N–Lewis 22 run (Sammons kick)

N–Houchin 51 punt return (Sammons kick)

N–JP Benson 9 pass from Lewis (kick blocked)

N–E. Lindow 4 run (Sammons kick)

N–E. Lindow 64 punt return (Sammons kick)

N–T. Benson 2 run (York run)

N–Gross 1 run (York run)

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Ogundeji 3-101, P. Benson 9-49, E. Lindow 3-35, York 5-34, Gross 6-31, Lewis 1-22, D. Lindow 1-15, Ahrendt 1-15, Buckholtz 1-13, Norby 1-12, Bergstrom 1-6, Gagnon 1-5.

PASSING: Lewis 2-2-0 for 43 yards.

RECEIVING: Houchin 1-34, JP Benson 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS: Houchin 4-158, E. Lindow 1-64, Ahrendt 1-36.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

TACKLES (SOLO-ASSISTS): Klimek 7 (2-5), Bessler 6 (4-2), Snow (6-0), JP Benson 5 (5-0), D. Lindow 5 (2-3), Gross 4 (4-0), E. Lindow 4 (3-1), Ogundeji 4 (2-2), Kalm 3 (2-1), York 3 (2-1), Mitchell 3 (1-2), Barens 3 (1-2), Sammons 2 (2-0), Ellenberg 2 (1-1), Ahrendt 2 (0-2), Lewis 1 (1-0), Durgin 1 (1-0), Bergstrom 1 (1-0), Kowalke 1 (1-0).

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Sammons 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Houchin 1, Waasdorp 1.