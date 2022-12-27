Football: Nevis fell short of top goal of playing for section championship

At the beginning of the season, head coach Shawn Klimek thought the Nevis 9-man football team had the talent to play for the Section 6 title.

The Tigers put themselves in position to accomplish that goal by going 7-1 during the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed for the playoffs. After defeating No. 7 Laporte 55-0 in the quarterfinals, Nevis had its quest for a spot in the section championship game denied with a 20-7 loss to No. 3 Blackduck in the semifinals. No. 1 Fertile-Beltrami defeated Blackduck 46-14 in the section title game.

Nevis opened the season with easy wins over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (48-6) and Clearbrook-Gonvick (63-16) before edging Blackduck 19-14. The Tigers had 448 yards in offense against BGMR, 452 offensive yards against C-G and 276 yards in the win over Blackduck. Nevis held halftime leads of 34-0 against BGMR, 49-0 against C-G and 13-6 against Blackduck. Nevis was rated No. 11 in the state after those three games.

Fertile-Beltrami held the Tigers’ offense to 203 yards in a 30-0 victory in Week 4. Fertile-Beltrami, which was rated No. 3 in the state at the time, led 16-0 at the half.

The Tigers closed out the regular season with a four-game winning streak. Nevis led 56-0 at halftime in a 64-0 victory over Laporte, 36-0 at the half in a 42-0 win over Cass Lake-Bena and 56-0 at the break in a 56-8 win over Park Christian before defeating Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 35-16 while holding a 14-8 halftime lead. Nevis had 385 yards against Laporte, 391 yards against CL-B, 427 yards against Park Christian and 391 yards against NCE/UH.

ADVERTISEMENT

After jumping out to a 49-0 lead at the break and racking up 351 yards against Laporte in the playoff opener, the Tigers saw their season end as Blackduck led 14-7 at the half while giving up 314 yards to Nevis.

Seniors Luke McNamee (left) and Nathan Keiser (right) received District 9 West Central 9-man honors after solidifying the offensive and defensive lines for the Nevis football team during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Entering the 2022 season, we felt like we had a group of guys that could get us back to the state tournament. We had a great offseason and competed at a high level during the summer. We finished a strong section schedule going 7-1. That is something to be proud of,” said Klimek. “Year in and year out our section is one of the best in the state. Unfortunately, we made a few too many mistakes during the playoff run to reach our goal.”

This year’s Nevis roster featured seniors Ethan Klimek, Nathan Keiser, Luke McNamee, Dawson McGee, Jon Rice and TJ Johnson; juniors JohnPaul Benson, Joe Houchin, Eli Lewis, Austin Ahrendt, Lealan Norby, Christian Moe and Gage Berens; sophomores JT Gagnon, Bennett Mitchell, Devan Lindow, Eli Lindow, Ayo Ogundeji, Eli Klimek, Alex Lester, Marshall Kalm, Aiden Ellenberg, Blake Kowalke, Will Gagnon and Brennan Snow; and freshmen AJ Bessler, Karch Frazier, Ethan Buckholtz, Jesse Snow, Payton Durgin, Eli Bergstrom, Cade Gross, Elliot Harris and Orrin Workman.

Ethan Klimek earned all-state 9-man honors after completing 83 of 135 passes for 1,568 yards and 21 touchdowns, rushing 44 times for 262 yards and three TDs, and kicking 36 extra points and a field goal in scoring 65 points. The Tigers’ leading receivers were Houchin (24 receptions for 612 yards and seven TDs), Ahrendt (17 receptions for 319 yards and three TDs), Rice (six catches for 149 yards and a TD), Lewis (12 receptions for 137 yards and three TDs), Benson (eight catches for 130 yards and two TDs), Eli Klimek (10 receptions for 125 yards and two TDs) and Lester (four catches for 72 yards and two TDs). Leading the running game were Ogundeji (96 carries for 796 yards and 12 TDs), Eli Lindow (46 attempts for 349 yards and four TDs), Ahrendt (21 carries for 179 yards and three TDs), Frazier (25 attempts for 176 yards and two TDs) and Houchin (six carries for 113 yards and a TD).

Joe Houchin (7) was named to the District 9 West Central 9-man football team after scoring 72 points for the Tigers during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Houchin also returned 10 punts for 258 yards and three TDs and five kickoffs for 194 yards and a TD while Rice had eight kickoff returns for 151 yards. Houchin and Ogundeji scored 72 points apiece, Ahrendt scored 38 points and Eli Lindow scored 28 points. Nevis outscored its opponents 389-110 while compiling 2,942 yards offensively and allowing 1,286 yards.

Defensively, the Tigers’ top tacklers were Eli Klimek (70, including five quarterback sacks), Ahrendt (69), Devan Lindow (67), Ogundeji (66), McGee (58.5), Keiser (52.5), McNamee (49, including four sacks), Benson (38, including four sacks), Lewis (37) and Houchin (30). Lewis intercepted five passes, Houchin and Devan Lindow had three interceptions each, and Keiser recovered three fumbles. Ethan Klimek averaged 36.6 yards on 44 kickoffs while Eli Klimek averaged 44.4 yards on five punts.

Ethan Klimek, McNamee, Houchin, Ahrendt, and Eli Klimek were named to the District 9 West Central team while Keiser and Ogundeji received all-district honorable mention honors. Ethan Klimek was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while Houchin was named the district’s Special Teams Player of the Year. Ethan Klimek and Keiser served as captains.

Eli Klimek (22) led the Nevis football team with 70 tackles in earning District 9 West Central honors during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Receiving team awards were Ethan Klimek (MVP), Keiser (Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year), Houchin (Offensive Back of the Year), Eli Klimek (Defensive Back of the Year), Norby (Special Teams Player of the Year), McGee and Rice (Coaches Award for Hard Work and Effort), and Bessler (Freshman of the Year).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Klimek was also an Academic All-State Player as the Tigers received an Academic All-State Silver award.

“We will be losing a good group of seniors that make up several key positions. We will lose three offensive and defensive line starters in Luke McNamee, Dawson McGee and Nate Keiser. We will also need to replace Ethan Klimek (a four-year starter) at quarterback. Reserves Jon Rice and TJ Johnson will also be missed,” said Klimek. “Moving forward to next season we bring back a good group of underclassmen. We will bring back seven starters on defense. The defense will be one of the keys to the team next fall. We also bring back all of our offense skills players, minus Shawn Klimek. We really need to get stronger this offseason and develop some linemen if we want to take the next step. We have been knocking on the doorsteps the last two seasons. We just need to put in the time to take care of the little things.”

Austin Ahrendt received District 9 West Central honors for the Nevis 9-man football team during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

NEVIS OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

POINTS: Houchin 72, Ogundeji 72, Et. Klimek 65, Ahrendt 38, E. Lindow 28, El. Klimek 18, Lewis 18, Rice 18, Benson 18, Lester 12, Frazier 8, Keiser 6, Moe 6, Mitchell 6, Bessler 4.

RUSHING: Ogundeji 96-796 (12 TDs), E. Lindow 46-349 (4 TDs), Et. Klimek 44-262 (3 TDs), Ahrendt 21-179 (3 TDs), Frazier 25-176 (2 TDs), Houchin 6-113 (1 TD), Rice 7-35 (2 TDs), El. Klimek 10-35 (2 TDs), Mitchell 5-30 (1 TD), Moe 1-12 (1 TD), D. Lindow 1-10, Lewis 2-9, Bergstrom 2-4, Johnson 1-2, Gross 2-0, Buckholtz 1-(-5).

PASSING: Et. Klimek 83-135-4 for 1,568 yards (21 TDs); Buckholtz 3-8-0 for 46 yards; D. Lindow 2-7-0 for 11 yards (1 TD), Lewis 2-3-0 for 7 yards.

RECEIVING: Houchin 24-612 (7 TDs), Ahrendt 17-319 (3 TDs), Rice 6-149 (1 TD), Lewis 12-137 (3 TDs), Benson 8-130 (2 TDs), El. Klimek 10-125 (2 TDs), Lester 4-72 (2 TDs), W. Gagnon 1-31, Bessler 5-28, E. Lindow 1-20, Ogundeji 1-4, D. Lindow 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: Houchin 10-258 (3 TDs), Rice 3-59, Ogundeji 1-12, D. Lindow 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Houchin 5-194 (1 TD), Rice 8-151, E. Lindow 1-68, Norby 2-21, Lewis 2-16, D. Lindow 1-10.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

TACKLES (SOLO-ASSISTS): El. Klimek 47-23, Ahrendt 49-20, D. Lindow 40-27, Ogundeji 52-14, McGee 34.5-24, Keiser 29.5-23, McNamee 31-18, Benson 26-12, Lewis 25-12, Houchin 24-6, E. Lindow 18-10, Mitchell 14-8, Rice 16-3, Moe 11-3, Norby 8-5, Johnson 8-4, Bessler 8-4, Kalm 7-4, Lester 6-5, Gross 6-2, Kowalke 7-0, Barens 5-2, Bergstrom 4-1, W. Gagnon 2-1, Frazier 2-0, Snow 2-0, JT Gagnon 1-1, Buckholtz 1-0, Durgin 0-1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: E. Klimek 5, Benson 4, McNamee 4, McGee 2.5, Keiser 1.5, Ogundeji 1, Lester 1, Kowalke 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Lewis 5, Houchin 3, D. Lindow 3, Norby 2, Ahrendt 1, Moe 1, Bessler 1, W. Gagnon 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERY: Keiser 3, Rice 1, Mitchell 1, Lewis 1, Ahrendt 1, Ogundeji 1, El. Klimek 1, Lester 1, W. Gagnon 1, Frazier 1, Barens 1, Kalm 1.

KICKOFFS: Et. Klimek 44-1,611, Rice 15-578, Lester 3-103, Bessler 1-35.