Football: Nevis expects to be a top contender in move to new section

NEVIS – After being one of the top 9-man football teams in Section 6 over the last few seasons, Nevis will look to establish itself as one of the top 9-man teams in Section 5 this fall.

Cromwell-Wright, McGregor and Ogilvie return as three of the four teams from Section 5. Joining Nevis as newcomers are Bertha-Hewitt, Sebeka and Verndale. Carlton-Wrenshall, which played a junior varsity schedule last season, rounds out the new Section 5.

In addition to Nevis (8-2), Ogilvie (7-3) and Verndale (9-2) posted winning records last season. Ogilvie defeated South Ridge (which moved to Section 7A) for the Section 5 title while Verndale lost to Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in last year’s Section 4 title game. Cromwell-Wright (4-4) went .500 with Sebeka (4-6) challenging for a .500 record. McGregor (0-8) and B-H (0-9) didn’t win a game.

RELATED STORIES







Even though the Tigers graduated a talented class, head coach Shawn Klimek is counting on his returning players to produce another successful season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevis returns several players who saw varsity action last season. Heading that list are seniors JohnPaul Benson (tight end/defensive line), Joe Houchin (wide receiver/defensive back), Eli Lewis (who will move to quarterback and play defensive back) and Austin Ahrendt (running back/linebacker); and juniors Devan Lindow (quarterback/linebacker), Eli Lindow (wide receiver/defensive back), Ayo Ogundeji (running back/linebacker) and Eli Klimek (running back/linebacker).

Returning among the Tigers’ leading rushers and receivers last season are Ogundeji (96 carries for 796 yards and 12 TDs), Eli Lindow (46 attempts for 349 yards and four TDs), Ahrendt (21 carries for 179 yards and three TDs along with 17 receptions for 319 yards and three TDs), Houchin (six carries for 113 yards and a TD along with 24 receptions for 612 yards and seven TDs), Benson (eight catches for 130 yards and two TDs) and Klimek (10 receptions for 125 yards and two TDs). Lewis had 12 receptions for 137 yards and three TDs as a receiver last season.

Houchin also returned 10 punts for 258 yards and three TDs and five kickoffs for 194 yards and a TD. Houchin and Ogundeji scored 72 points apiece, Ahrendt scored 38 points and Eli Lindow scored 28 points.

Back to lead the defense are Klimek (70 tackles, including five quarterback sacks), Ahrendt (69 tackles), Devan Lindow (67 tackles), Ogundeji (66 tackles), Benson (38 tackles, including four sacks), Lewis (37 tackles) and Houchin (30 tackles). Lewis intercepted five passes while Houchin and Devan Lindow had three interceptions each.

Houchin, Ahrendt, and Klimek were named to the District 9 West Central team while Ogundeji received all-district honorable mention honors. Houchin was named the district’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

The Tigers have several key spots to fill with the graduation of Ethan Klimek, Nathan Keiser, Luke McNamee, Dawson McGee, Jon Rice and TJ Johnson. That group helped Nevis outscore its opponents 389-110 while compiling 2,942 yards offensively and allowing 1,286 yards.

Ethan Klimek earned all-state honors after completing 83 of 135 passes for 1,568 yards and 21 touchdowns, rushing 44 times for 262 yards and three TDs, and kicking 36 extra points and a field goal in scoring 65 points. Rice had six catches for 149 yards and a TD while Keiser, McNamee and McGee were the leaders on the offensive line. McGee (58.5 tackles), Keiser (52.5 tackles, three fumble recoveries), McNamee (49 tackles, including four sacks) and Rice (19 tackles) were key contributors on defense. Ethan Klimek and McNamee were named to the District 9 West Central team while Keiser was an all-district honorable mention player. Ethan Klimek was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Looking to help fill those spots are seniors Lealan Norby (wide receiver/defensive back) and Gage Berens (lineman); juniors Blake Kowalke (lineman), Marshall Kalm (lineman), Brennan Snow (lineman), Bennett Mitchell (lineman), Will Gagnon (wide receiver/defensive back), Aiden Ellenberg (lineman) and Josha Sammons (kicker/wide receiver/defensive back); sophomores Ethan Buckholtz (quarterback/defensive end), AJ Bessler (tight end/defensive end), Payton Durgin (tight end/defensive end), Eli Bergstrom (wide receiver/defensive back), Cade Gross (running back/linebacker), Elliot Harris (lineman), Jesse Snow (lineman), Orrin Workman (lineman) and Layton Waasdorp (wide receiver/defensive back); and freshmen Peyton Benson (running back/linebacker), Gavin Nelson (tight end/defensive line), Hunter Simon (lineman), Freddy Arellano (lineman), Tyler York (running back/defensive back), Robert Lindow (quarterback/defensive back), Isaac Henry (lineman) and Garrett Marotte (lineman).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope to be competitive in the new section,” said Klimek, who will be assisted by Mike DeWulf, Mike Schmidt, Larry Franck and Kevin Longtin. “A lot of our success will come down to line play. We are replacing our offensive and defensive lines (minus Benson). We are also replacing four-year starter Ethan Klimek. Our strength will be the large group of skill player starters on both sides of the ball.”