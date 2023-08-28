Football: Menahga excited to make move from Section 6A to 6AA

MENAHGA – Kevin Sommers is looking for the Menahga football team to build off last year’s winning record while competing in a new section.

The Braves, who finished with a 5-4 record last fall, will make the move from Section 6A to Section 6AA this season. Menahga replaces Sauk Centre in Section 6AA, which returns Osakis, Pillager, Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek and West Central Area to form a six-team section.

Osakis topped the Section 6AA standings last fall with a 4-1 record and 8-2 overall mark. W-DC (2-1/7-3), WCA (3-2/6-4), Pillager (1-3/2-7) and S-M (0-5/0-9) followed.

Menahga ended the regular season on a high note by upsetting New York Mills, which was rated No. 3 in the state Class A ratings at the time, 14-8 in securing the No. 4 seed for the Section 6A playoffs. No. 5-seeded Breckenridge ended the Braves’ season with a 35-0 victory in a section quarterfinal game.

In order to contend in the new section, the Braves will have to replace their top offensive and defensive players from last season.

Leading Menahga offensively last season were seniors Brock Berttunen, Quincy Jantz, Ryan Tolkkinen, Isaiah Usher, Lars Peterson, Reid Pinoniemi, Toby Isola and Paul Kobe Bernardo. Berttunen completed 87 of 155 passes for 1,141 yards and 11 touchdowns with Usher (25 receptions for 461 yards and six TDs), Peterson (21 catches for 263 yards and three TDs), Tolkkinen (26 receptions for 263 yards and two TDs) and Jantz (12 catches for 142 yards) being the primary receivers. The top rushers were Jantz (61 carries for 304 yards and four TDs), Tolkkinen (27 carries for 148 yards and two TDs), Isola (41 carries for 114 yards and two TDs), Pinoniemi (18 carries for 101 yards and two TDs), Berttunen (37 carries for 68 yards) and Bernardo (19 carries for 52 yards and a TD)

On the defensive end, Jantz (65 tackles and a fumble recovery for a TD), Shawn Hendrickson (63 tackles, three sacks), Isola (61 tackles, two fumble recoveries), Marcus Peterson (60 tackles), Lars Peterson (43 tackles), Tolkkinen (42 tackles), Pinoniemi (41 tackles), Usher (22 tackles) and Berttunen (16 tackles, two sacks) led the way.

Berttunen, Usher and Jantz received all-district honors while Hendrickson, Marcus Peterson, Tolkkinen and Lars Peterson were all-district honorable mention players.

Being counted on to fill those shoes are the returning letterwinners: seniors Quinn Foley, Tom Pietila, Bodie Berttunen, Riley Sunstrom and Mason Kipka; juniors Brock Hendrickson, Riley Livingston and Cooper Hasbargen; and sophomores Nolan McGowan, Jon Pinoniemi, Tanner Trombley, Dean Torma, Blake Myllykangas and Chris Kicker.

Brock Hendrickson rushed 16 times for 38 yards last season while Hasbargen (44 tackles, two fumble recoveries), Pietila (35 tackles), Berttunen (31 tackles), Hendrickson (10 tackles) and Sunstrom (10 tackles) return defensively. Berttunen returns as an all-district honorable mention player.

On offense, Berttunen will take over as the starting quarterback with Foley moving from wide receiver to the backfield with Hendrickson and Livingston back at running back. The line will feature Hasbargen at right tackle, Torma at left tackle, Sunstrom at center and Pietila at left guard.

Leading the defense will be Kipka, Pietila, Sunstrom and Torma on the line with Berttunen, Hasbargen and Hendrickson at linebacker. Foley will be a defensive back and Livingston will play safety.

Challenging for the other starting spots and providing depth will be sophomores King Roth and Jordy Thomas, and freshmen Chance Berttunen, Connor Foley, Conrad Koll, Ryan Peterson, Eli Roiko, Elliot Roth and Malachi Woodrum.

“The Menahga football season will be exciting. We’ve moved up a class and into a different section this year and we’re excited about that. It gives us a chance to compete at the AA level with some great teams,” said Sommers, who will have Todd Frie as a co-head coach and Chris Cole as the special teams coach. “We have four returning seniors who played behind a huge senior class from last year. They are excited now to get their chance. Our junior class is small, but skilled. All these players are returning with significant varsity playing time from last year. It's a new year and it's a new team with new goals and we're really having fun with it. Lots of good camaraderie between all the players. They're eager to learn and to be coached. We're excited for Friday nights.”