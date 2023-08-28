Cross Country: UNC numbers on the rise

MENAHGA – With almost every runner returning, the United North Central girls and boys cross country teams should find more success this fall.

Seniors Brianna George and Kaylie Westberg; junior Anjalie Aho; and sophomores Elsa Komppa, Macie Josephson, Joanna Lehto and Miley Westberg are back to lead the girls while seniors Wesley Hodge and Henry Hultberg return to lead the boys.

Aho provided the main highlight for the Warriors last season by finishing second at the Section 8A meet and sixth at the state Class A meet to earn all-state honors. UNC placed fourth at the section meet with 116 points with Aho, Lehto (26th), Josephson (29th), Komppa (31st) and Miley Westberg (45th) leading the way. Kaylie Westberg (64th) also competed at the section meet.

The UNC boys fielded an incomplete team with Hodge (100th) and Hultberg (115th) back after competing at last year’s section meet.

Co-head coaches Nick Jasmer and Nicole Oyster saw the number of boys increase with the addition of seniors Taggart Reitmeyer and Casey Blixt; freshmen Aiden Winter, Max Salmen and Matthew Treinen; and eighth grader Samuel Anderson. The UNC girls also have several runners back who competed last season as well as some first-year runners.

“As always, the expectations will be high. Our numbers have grown this year and we have yet another determined, hard-working group of runners out this season. The focus and drive over these first two weeks of practice has been amazing,” said Jasmer. “It is always our goal to take a team or individuals as far into the postseason as we possibly can. I look to see the girls team be very competitive throughout this season. Anjalie Aho is determined to get back to the state tourney and so are her varsity teammates to get a UNC girls team back to state. They are fired up. For the boys, we will see what happens. Most of our boys will run at their age level, but it is our hope to move guys up on to the varsity team as the season progresses. We want to be able to show up to conference and sections with a full boys varsity team.”