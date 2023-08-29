Cross Country: Park Rapids, United North Central make debuts

STAPLES – Noah Huot kicked off the season by winning the boys title as Park Rapids finished third at the Central Minnesota River Run cross country meet at The Vintage Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 28.

Huot clocked a winning 5K time of 16:30 as the Panthers compiled 64 points to trail the 40 points by Fergus Falls and Bertha-Hewitt in this 11-team meet.

Madeline Brandt finished ninth with a 5K time of 22:25 in leading the Park Rapids girls to third place with 74 points. Fergus Falls topped the 11-team field with 37 points.

Rounding out the team score for the Park Rapids boys were Noah Larson (12th in 18:22), Thomas Lopez (15th in 18:46), Parker Larson (19th in 19:04) and Jack Mitteness (20th in 19:05). Kaden Gartner (21st in 19:17) and Damien Dejarlais (24th in 19:53) also competed for the Panthers. There were 55 runners in the boys meet.

Embry Deshayes (12th in 23:40), Sarah Hartung (22nd in 24:22), Greta Galzki (24th in 24:30) and Grace Etter (26th in 25:04) completed the team score for the Park Rapids girls. Alessia Harmon (46th in 30:49) and Breanna DeBlieck (49th in 34:39) also ran for the Panthers. Staples-Motley’s Audrey Brownell led the 53-runner field with a winning time of 19:10.

Boys team scores: Fergus Falls 40, Bertha-Hewitt 40, Park Rapids 64, Staples-Motley 97, Detroit Lakes 132, Brandon-Evansville 181. Incomplete teams: Crosby-Ironton, Deer River, New York Mills, Pine River-Backus, Verndale.

1, Noah Huot, PR, 16:30. 2, Brady Rach, BH, 17:07. 3, Zane Guderjahn, BH, 17:08. 4, Jaden Miller, FF, 17:23. 5, Isaiah Tabatt, SM, 17:42. 12, Noah Larson, PR, 18:22. 15, Thomas Lopez, PR, 18:46. 19, Parker Larson, PR, 19:04. 20, Jack Mitteness, PR, 19:05. 21, Kaden Gartner, PR, 19:17. 24, Damien Dejarlais, PR, 19:53. JV: Jarrett Galzki, PR, 20:15; Castle London, PR, 20:29; Leo Kaufenberg, PR, 21:47; Sean Ward, PR, 22:40; Josh Conway, PR, 27:51.

Girls team scores: Fergus Falls 37, Staples-Motley 53, Park Rapids 74, Crosby-Ironton 93, Detroit Lakes 118, Brandon-Evansville 121. Incomplete teams: Bertha-Hewitt, Deer River, New York Mills, Pine River-Backus, Verndale.

1, Audrey Brownell, SM, 19:10. 2, Kyanna Burton, SM, 19:47. 3, Cassie Wellman, FF, 20:29. 4, Sarah Grotberg, FF, 21:10. 5, Kendra Miller, BH, 21:19. 9, Madeline Brandt, PR, 22:25. 12, Embry Deshayes, PR, 23:40. 22, Sarah Hartung, PR, 24:22. 24, Greta Galzki, PR, 24:30. 26, Grace Etter, PR, 25:04. 46, Alessia Harmon, PR, 30:49. 49, Breanna DeBlieck, PR, 34:39.

UNC opens season

PERHAM – Elsa Komppa led the way as the United North Central cross country teams opened the season at the “Brave Like Gabe” Invitational at Arvig Park on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Komppa placed 37th out of 131 runners in the girls meet with a 5K time of 21:43 as the Warriors finished 11th out of 24 teams with 264 points. Macie Josephson (40th in 21:47), Joanna Lehto (54th in 22:28), Kaylie Westberg (75th in 24:13) and Miley Westberg (77th in 24:16) rounded out UNC’s team score. Erika Keranen (98th in 26:03) and Taliea Honga (109th in 26:51) also ran for the Warriors. Hopkins’ Sydney Drevlow led the field with a winning time of 17:35 while Perham won the team title with 48 points.

In the boys meet, UNC fielded an incomplete squad with Taggart Reitmeyer (121st in 24:03), Aiden Winter (123rd in 24:39) and Casey Blixt (124th in 25:00) competing in their first cross country meet. Henry Hultberg finished 131st in 25:57. Bjorn Anderson took first in 15:19 out of 136 runners in leading Perham to the team title with 72 points in the 23-team field.

Girls team scores: Perham 48, Hopkins 70, Moorhead 91, Lakeville South 112, Willmar 167, Little Falls 212, Wadena-Deer Creek 217, Pequot Lakes 230, Hawley 233, Bemidji 233, United North Central 264, Fargo South 294, Thief River Falls 312, Frazee 405, Pelican Rapids 445. Incomplete teams: Ada-Borup, Bagley, Barnesville, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Lake Park-Audubon, Ottertail Central, Parkers Prairie, Tri-County, Verndale.

1, Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins, 17:35. 2, Mia Hoffman, Bemidji, 17:52. 3, Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes, 19:19. 4, Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South, 19:35. 5, Lindsey Rotz, Barnesville, 19:49. 37, Elsa Komppa, UNC, 21:43. 40, Macie Josephson, UNC, 21:47. 54, Joanna Lehto, UNC, 22:28. 75, Kaylie Westberg, UNC, 24:13. 77, Miley Westberg, UNC, 24:16. 98, Erika Keranen, UNC, 26:03. 109, Taliea Honga, UNC, 26:51.

Boys team scores: Perham 72, Hopkins 96, Moorhead 97, Lakeville South 103, Bemidji 159, Willmar 159, Pequot Lakes 188, Hawley 214, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 220, Pelican Rapids 310, Ottertail Central 315, Lake Park-Audubon 319, Little Falls 360, Wadena-Deer Creek 376, Fargo South 421, Frazee 440, Thief River Falls 474, Barnesville 534. Incomplete teams: United North Central, Ada-Borup, Bagley, Parkers Prairie, Verndale.