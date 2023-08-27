Cross Country: Park Rapids runners eye trips to state meet

PARK RAPIDS – Qualifying for the state Class A meet just got a lot easier for Park Rapids and the rest of the cross country teams in Section 8A.

Those teams will no longer have to battle perennial Section 8A champion Perham this fall. Perham, which won the last 17 Section 8A boys titles and the last 11 Section 8A girls titles, will compete in Section 8AA this fall. Since 2000, the Perham boys made 21 state trips, capturing eight state Class A titles while finishing second eight times. The Perham girls competed at state 20 times since 2000, winning five state titles while placing second four other times.

With Perham out of the picture, the Park Rapids boys increased their chances to advance to state for the third year in a row and win their first section title since 1995 while the Park Rapids girls will attempt to capture their first section title since 2011 and qualify for state for the first time since 2014.

With several experienced runners returning, the Park Rapids boys should be in a good position to return to state while the Park Rapids girls will be looking to contend for a state berth.

We have a lot of talented runners who are ready to step up and take on bigger roles. ... I’m very excited to see what they can do this season. Patrick Richard

“We graduated 16 runners, but I like our numbers. We lost a lot of talent, but we have a lot of veteran experience returning,” said Park Rapids head coach Patrick Richard, who will be assisted by Tarja Nelson and Jacob Hutchins. “We had a lot of kids who have been in the program for a while run this summer and they know what to do. Last year’s seniors showed the way. This year we have a changing of the guard and we have kids who want to be leaders. We have a lot of talented runners who are ready to step up and take on bigger roles. They see openings (for varsity spots) and they want to show what they can do. I’m very excited to see what they can do this season. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Boys seek return trip to state meet

Despite having to replace five of their top runners, the Panthers return two runners from their state team plus several promising athletes as they look to at least duplicate last year’s runner-up finish at the section meet.

Returning from the team that placed fourth at the state Class A meet are senior Noah Huot and junior Thomas Lopez.

Huot was the Panthers’ top runner last season, claiming runner-up honors at the Mid-State Conference meet to earn all-conference honors while Lopez finished 12th to receive all-conference honorable mention honors in helping the Panthers repeat as conference champs. At the section meet, Huot finished second while Lopez was 16th in helping Park Rapids compile 48 points to trail Perham’s 42 points as both teams qualified for state. At the state meet, Huot earned all-state honors by placing 10th with Lopez taking 117th as the Panthers finished fourth with 139 points. Taking fourth was the Panthers’ second best finish in 13 trips to state.

Noah Larson (left) and Noah Huot (right) are the lone seniors for the Park Rapids cross country teams this fall. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers have five key spots to fill with the graduation of Eli Bervig, Blaine Hensel and Logan Maanum and the loss of Ephraim Bervig and Asher Bervig, who decided not to compete in cross country this fall. Eli Bervig finished sixth at the Mid-State meet, 17th at the section meet and 108th at state. Hensel took seventh at the conference meet, sixth at the section meet and 35th at state. Maanum was 10th in the Mid-State race, 18th at the section meet and 64th at state. Ephraim Bervig was fourth at the conference meet, seventh at the section meet and 39th at state. Asher Bervig took 14th at the Mid-State meet, 28th at the section meet and 125th at state.

Competing for the other varsity spots this season will be senior Noah Larson; juniors Damien Dejarlais, Jarrett Galzki, Kamron Hagen, Leo Kaufenberg, Castle London and Sean Ward; sophomores Josh Conway and Kaden Gartner; freshmen Tyler Huot and Parker Larson; eighth graders Owen Ackerman, Dominic Brissett, Max DeBlieck, Levi Gack, Drew Mercil, Jack Mitteness and Cesar Quixan Gutierrez; and seventh graders Mihai Jepsen, Fred London and Henry Lemier.

“We’re looking to be competitive and earn a spot back at state,” said Richard. “We lost a lot of good runners, but we have a lot of guys back whose motivation and desire are high. They want to make another run at state.”

Girls hope to be represented at state

In addition to trying to qualify at least one individual, the Park Rapids girls will be looking to contend and send the entire team to state this fall.

The Panthers just missed advancing as a team last season by placing third at the section meet with 97 points as Perham (26 points) and Hawley (89 points) were the two state qualifiers. However, Park Rapids did send a runner to state when Morgan Koppelman finished seventh at the section meet and capped off her high school cross country career by placing 59th in her second state appearance. Koppelman also placed eighth at the Mid-State meet to earn all-conference honors.

Also graduating from last year’s team were Julia Harmon, Natalia Lopez and Aleka London. Harmon finished 11th at the conference meet and 34th at the section meet. Lopez was 15th at the conference meet and 22nd as the Panthers’ No. 2 runner at the section meet. London finished 17th at the Mid-State meet and 27th at the section meet. That group helped Park Rapids earn runner-up honors at the Mid-State Conference meet with 65 points as Staples-Motley won the team title with 28 points.

Looking to lead Park Rapids this fall are the three returning runners from the section squad: sophomore Sarah Hartung and freshmen Madeline Brandt and Embry Deshayes. Sophomores Brianna DeBlieck and Alessia Harmon also ran in varsity meets last season.

Brandt was an all-conference honorable mention runner by placing 14th at the conference meet while taking 24th as the Panthers’ No. 3 runner at the section meet. Deshayes finished 29th at the conference meet and 35th at the section meet. Hartung was 25th at the Mid-State meet and 45th at the section meet.

Rounding out this year’s varsity squad are sophomores Grace Etter and seventh graders Greta Galzki and Kaelyn Larson.

“We may not have the quantity, but we have the quality. We have a young team. We’re looking at getting the girls experience and for them to become the best runners they can be,” said Richard. “I have high expectations for the girls. We’re shooting to compete with the top teams in the section and hopefully get to the point where we can compete for a state spot.”