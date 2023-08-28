Cross Country: New Nevis head coach looking to develop 'lifelong runners'

NEVIS – New head coach Evan Benson will be looking to inspire the members of the Nevis boys and girls cross country teams to have success at the high school level and become lifelong runners.

The Tigers graduated several talented runners, including state champion Jade Rypkema (who won four straight Section 8A titles and had three top-5 finishes at the state meet). Also gone are Sarah Boettcher, Emily Funk, Molly Lindow and Mallory Kowalke for the girls and Evan Pohl and Spencer Lindow for the boys.

Returning to lead the Tigers this fall are junior Grace McNamee, sophomore Adeline Bjorklund and freshman Taylor Monroe for the girls and senior Elijah Peterson, junior Isaac Bessler, sophomore Jeffery Walker, and eighth graders Brennyn Ott and Wyatt Wroblewski for the boys.

Bjorklund will lead the girls after placing 10th at the Section 8A meet and 68th in her debut at the state Class A meet last season. McNamee was 73rd and Monroe finished 78th at the section meet as the Tigers placed seventh with 192 points.

Back after competing at the section meet for the boys are Peterson (24th), Bessler (64th), Ott (84th), Walker (95th) and Wroblewski (98th). Nevis finished 10th in the section standings with 251 points.

Rounding out the boys squad this fall are senior Christian Moe; juniors Alex Lester and Noah Kramer; eighth graders Ryder Peterson, Draden Puchalla and Roland Simpkins; and seventh grader Eli Boushee.

Also competing for the girls this season will be freshmen Miranda Kowalke and Leah Romosz and eighth grader Alison Nelson.

“I decided to take over the head coaching job because I love coaching and it gives me a good excuse to run and stay active. I would also like to mention that the previous coach Tom Stambaugh and current (assistant) coach Jen McNamee have been extremely helpful in making the transition,” said Benson. “The long-term goals I have for the team are to push our runners to compete and have success running, but also establish healthy habits and to create lifelong runners. We are returning some talented runners, so expectations are that we are able to improve on times and have some runners make a good push towards the end of the year.”