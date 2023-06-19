Clay Target: Park Rapids takes 2nd at Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – Led by Alex Eischens’ perfect score, the Park Rapids Clay Dusters finished second among the 54 Class 3A teams at the 2023 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championships at the Alexandria Shooting Park on June 14.

Eischens tied Champlin Park’s Lee Brand by hitting a perfect 100 out of 100 targets for top honors among males as the Clay Dusters scored 480 points. Wayzata led the way with 485 points while Spring Grove was third with 479 points. Wayzata’s Madi Schultz also hit 100 targets to lead the females.

Also competing for Park Rapids were Cameron Swanson (tied for 10th with 97 targets), Brent Ohm (tied for 35th with 95 targets), Hunter Bozovsky (tied for 60th with 94 targets), Aaron McDonald (tied for 60th with 94 targets), Ethan Tate (tied for 60th with 94 targets), Silas Carter (tied for 91st with 93 targets), Ridglley Clark (tied for 91st with 93 targets), Maxwell Harju (tied for 91st with 93 targets), Avery Kapaun (tied for 119th with 92 targets), Cooper Sharp (tied for 119th with 92 targets), Wyatt Koskela (tied for 146th with 91 targets), Malakai Avila (tied for 164th with 90 targets), Matt Lichter (tied for 164th with 90 targets), Zachery Paurus (tied for 164th with 90 targets), Frank Southerton (tied for 164th with 90 targets), Derek May (tied for 192nd with 89 targets), Joseph Daugherty (tied for 260th with 86 targets) and Jacob Lof (tied for 299th with 84 targets). There were a total of 394 competitors.

Adrian Ahmann (79) and Leo Kueber (69) competed Junior Varsity while Gavin Hanson (48) and Maher Southerton (44) competed Novice.

This year’s tournament featured 8,119 athletes from 333 Minnesota high school teams. It is the largest trap shooting event in the world each year. During the spring trap season, there were 11,986 student athletes representing 418 high school teams across the state that participated in the league.

This Championship is the qualifying team and individual competition for the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament, which will be held at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on Friday, June 23.

Menahga finishes 20th

ALEXANDRIA – The Menahga Bird Busters placed 20th out of 53 Class AA teams at the 2023 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championships at the Alexandria Shooting Park on June 13.

Leading the Bird Busters were Toby Isola (tied for 16th at 95), Cooper Hasbargen (tied for 147th at 88), Fordyce Johnson (tied for 123rd at 89), Seth Spadgenske (tied for 147th at 88), Jake Haugen (tied for 210th at 85), Blake Myllykangas (tied for 210th at 85) and Skyler Neels (tied for 225th at 84). Devyana Pedersen tied for ninth among females with 91 targets.

Menahga tallied 451 points as Minnewaska Area (483), North Branch (474) and Brandon-Evansville (474) topped the team standings. North Branch’s Brenden Donahue and Minnewaska Area’s August Reichmann had the highest score among males with 99 while Park Christian’s Jadyn Rude had the top score among females at 96.

Menahga’s Dalton Gartner had the top JV score with a 95. Chris Kicker (91), Tanner Trombley (90), Alex Treinen (86), Braden Koons (79), Fynn Bakke (78) and Matthew Treinen (77) also competed JV for the Bird Busters. Competing Novice were Luke Isola (71) for males and Sylie Haugen (78) and Jordyn Novak (71) for females.