Clay Target: Park Rapids finishes 23rd at state

PRIOR LAKE – Alex Eischens and Aaron McDonald tied for 13th place as the Park Rapids Clay Dusters finished 23rd at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 23.

Eischens and McDonald hit 98 out of 100 targets to tie 15 other competitors. Both had runs of 50 straight targets as Eischens had rounds of 25, 25, 24 and 24 while McDonald had rounds of 24, 24, 25 and 25. Avery Kapaun had rounds of 21, 24, 23 and 25 for a 93; Zachary Paurus had rounds of 25, 22, 22 and 21 for a 90; and Cameron Swanson had rounds of 24, 23, 21 and 22 for a 90 as Park Rapids tallied a 469 team score.

United South Central won the state title with a 484. Fairmont took second at 482, Roseau was third at 482, Wayzata finished fourth at 482, Sibley East was fifth at 480, Alexandria took sixth at 480, New Prague was seventh at 480, Prior Lake finished eighth at 479, Bemidji was ninth at 477 ad Stillwater placed 10th at 477 among the 40 qualifying teams.

East Ridge’s Alex Krska, Spring Lake Park’s Mason Meyer and United South Central’s Zale Bushlack all hit a perfect 100 targets. Nine competitors hit 99 targets. Eischens and McDonald were among the 100 individual qualifiers.

The Clay Dusters qualified for the MSHSL state tournament with a 480 team score to finish 17th during the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championship at the Alexandria Shooting Park on June 14. Park Rapids took second among the 54 Class AAA teams as Wayzata took first with a 485. At that qualifying tournament, Eischens had a 100, Swanson had a 97, McDonald had a 94, Kapaun had a 92 and Paurus had a 90. There were 8,119 individuals from 333 teams that competed at Alexandria.

During the Spring League season, Eischens and McDonald tied for second in the Class 3A Conference 2 standings with a 24.10 average. Kapaun was sixth with a 23.60 average and Paurus tied for 19th with a 22.80 average. The Spring League featured 11,986 individuals from 418 high schools.