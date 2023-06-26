Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Clay Target: Park Rapids finishes 23rd at state

Alex Eischens and Aaron McDonald lead the way for the Clay Dusters.

MN-Clay-Target-Logo_sm.png
High school trapshooting
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:16 AM

PRIOR LAKE – Alex Eischens and Aaron McDonald tied for 13th place as the Park Rapids Clay Dusters finished 23rd at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club on Friday, June 23.

RELATED STORIES

Eischens and McDonald hit 98 out of 100 targets to tie 15 other competitors. Both had runs of 50 straight targets as Eischens had rounds of 25, 25, 24 and 24 while McDonald had rounds of 24, 24, 25 and 25. Avery Kapaun had rounds of 21, 24, 23 and 25 for a 93; Zachary Paurus had rounds of 25, 22, 22 and 21 for a 90; and Cameron Swanson had rounds of 24, 23, 21 and 22 for a 90 as Park Rapids tallied a 469 team score.

United South Central won the state title with a 484. Fairmont took second at 482, Roseau was third at 482, Wayzata finished fourth at 482, Sibley East was fifth at 480, Alexandria took sixth at 480, New Prague was seventh at 480, Prior Lake finished eighth at 479, Bemidji was ninth at 477 ad Stillwater placed 10th at 477 among the 40 qualifying teams.

East Ridge’s Alex Krska, Spring Lake Park’s Mason Meyer and United South Central’s Zale Bushlack all hit a perfect 100 targets. Nine competitors hit 99 targets. Eischens and McDonald were among the 100 individual qualifiers.

The Clay Dusters qualified for the MSHSL state tournament with a 480 team score to finish 17th during the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championship at the Alexandria Shooting Park on June 14. Park Rapids took second among the 54 Class AAA teams as Wayzata took first with a 485. At that qualifying tournament, Eischens had a 100, Swanson had a 97, McDonald had a 94, Kapaun had a 92 and Paurus had a 90. There were 8,119 individuals from 333 teams that competed at Alexandria.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Spring League season, Eischens and McDonald tied for second in the Class 3A Conference 2 standings with a 24.10 average. Kapaun was sixth with a 23.60 average and Paurus tied for 19th with a 22.80 average. The Spring League featured 11,986 individuals from 418 high schools.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Baseball logo (2).jpg
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids sweeps pair against Clearbrook-Gonvick
June 26, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
LucasKritzeck.062823.S.PRE.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Park Rapids takes a step forward with 10-11 season
June 25, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
IMG_8305.jpg
Prep
State's biggest rivalry will take center stage as Hockey Day Minnesota matchups are set
June 23, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Local
Menahga Braves to request exemption from ban on Native nicknames
June 26, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
070721.N.PRE.BullsJohnSmith2BEST.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Professional rodeo brings ‘Yellowstone’ to Park Rapids
June 23, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
FreitagsMilesForMoneyCamper062123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Prostate cancer survivor launching 11,000-mile bike ride
June 20, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
4346098+Marijuana_Plant_03.JPG
Local
Cannabis use addressed by Nevis City Council
June 20, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness