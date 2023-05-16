Clay Target: Park Rapids earns runner-up honors at Mid-State tourney

NISSWA – The Park Rapids Clay Dusters trapshooting team finished second at the Mid-State Conference tournament on May 10.

Alex Eischens hit 98 out of 100 targets, Aaron McDonald hit 95 targets and Avery Kapaun hit 95 targets to earn all-conference honors while Cooper Sharp hit 88 targets to earn all-conference honorable mention honors. Frank Southerton hit 85 targets to round out Park Rapids’ varsity squad.

The Clay Dusters hit 461 birds to trail only Detroit Lakes’ 467 total. Pequot Lakes (455), Crosby-Ironton (453), Wadena-Deer Creek (444) and Staples-Motley (423) followed.

Leading the Clay Dusters in the junior varsity tournament were Maggie Kay Carter (90), Wyatt Kosekla (85), Adrian Ahman (79), Ethan Tate (75) and Grace McCloud (73).

ADVERTISEMENT