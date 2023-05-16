99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Clay Target: Park Rapids earns runner-up honors at Mid-State tourney

Alex Eischens, Aaron McDonald and Avery Kapaun lead the way for the Clay Dusters.

2015-MSHSL-Clay-Target-Logo.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:18 AM

NISSWA – The Park Rapids Clay Dusters trapshooting team finished second at the Mid-State Conference tournament on May 10.

Alex Eischens hit 98 out of 100 targets, Aaron McDonald hit 95 targets and Avery Kapaun hit 95 targets to earn all-conference honors while Cooper Sharp hit 88 targets to earn all-conference honorable mention honors. Frank Southerton hit 85 targets to round out Park Rapids’ varsity squad.

The Clay Dusters hit 461 birds to trail only Detroit Lakes’ 467 total. Pequot Lakes (455), Crosby-Ironton (453), Wadena-Deer Creek (444) and Staples-Motley (423) followed.

Leading the Clay Dusters in the junior varsity tournament were Maggie Kay Carter (90), Wyatt Kosekla (85), Adrian Ahman (79), Ethan Tate (75) and Grace McCloud (73).

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
VivianSheperskyPerh.JPG
Prep
Softball: Park Rapids rallies for dramatic 4-3 win over Barnesville
May 14, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
LiddyDeWulfDiscus.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Nevis girls win Northland Conference title
May 12, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Track logo.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: United North Central competes in 6A True Team meet
May 12, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PovertySimulationSocialServices051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Simulation opens eyes to realities of poverty
May 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
airqualityalert051523.jpg
Minnesota
Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota
May 15, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061919.N.PRE_.ExteriornewNorthTransferStation.jpg
Local
First-ever garden tool swap at transfer station
May 15, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
FishHookDamMichelWhiteWide051423.N.PRE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Sunny, but slow fishing opener
May 15, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen