Clay Target: Park Rapids Clay Dusters finish 2nd in conference standings

The Park Rapids Clay Dusters trapshooting team ended the Minnesota State High School League Clay Target League spring season by finishing second in the Class 3A Conference 2 standings.

Wayzata finished first during all five weeks of competition to finish the season with 15,741 points. The Clay Dusters finished second all five weeks with scores of 2,731 in Week 1, 2,895.50 in Week 2, 2,603 in Week 3, 2,883 in Week 4 and 2,626 in Week 5 for a total of 13,738.50 points. Following in the nine-team conference standings were Pillager (12,377.50), Verndale (11,862), Milaca (8,239), Wabasha-Kellogg (7,998), South St. Paul (7,276.50), Pelican Rapids (6,686) and Nashwauk-Keewatin (5,856.50).

Pillager’s Andy Grell led the boys with a 24.80 average out of 25 targets with Park Rapids’ Alex Eischens and Aaron McDonald tying for second in the conference with 24.10 averages. Also finishing in the top 25 for the Clay Dusters were Avery Kapaun (sixth at 23.60), Frank Southerton (tied for seventh at 23.50), Zachary Paurus (tied for 19th at 22.80), Jacob Lof (tied for 22nd at 22.70) and Cooper Sharp (tied for 24th at 22.60).

Wayzata’s Madi Schultz led the girls with a 24.20 average. Maggie Kay Carter was ninth at 19.50 and Grace McCloud was 25th at 15.70 for the Clay Dusters.

The overall top average was held by Comfrey’s Bradyn Romsdahl at 24.80. Eischens and McDonald tied for 34th place in the overall standings as a total of 343 teams in nine classes and 45 conferences competed in the spring league.

Bird Busters finish 2nd

The Menahga Bird Busters finished second in the Class 2A Conference 1 standings during the spring league.

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley won the conference title with 5,149.50 points with Menahga following with 4,732.50 points. The Bird Busters took first in Week 1 with 1,045 points and finished second in Week 2 with 1,039 points and in Week 4 with 1,048 points. The Bird Busters were fifth in Week 3 with 697 points and third in Week 5 with 903.50 points.

Rounding out the conference standings were Breckenridge at 4,677, LaCrescent at 4,311, St. Clout Tech at 3,372, Win-E-Mac at 2,798 and Osakis at 2,785.

Levi Wulff of C-G-B had the top average for the boys at 23.70. Leading the Bird Busters were Toby Isola and Fordyce Johnson with 22.20 averages to tie for sixth place. Cooper Hasbargen was 12th at 21.70, Jake Haugen tied for 13th at 21.60 and Skyler Neels was tied for 23rd at 20.60.

For the girls, Jordan Lewis of St. Cloud Tech had the top average of 23.00. Devyana Pedersen finished fourth at 19.10, Jordyn Novak was 11th at 14.50 and Sylie Haugen finished 12th at 13.70 to lead Menahga.