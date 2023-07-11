Clay Target: Clay Dusters compete at National Championship

MASON, Mich. – The Park Rapids Clay Dusters finished 158th out of 444 teams at the 2023 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship at the MTA Homegrounds on July 7.

Competing for the Clay Dusters were Avery Kapaun, Alex Eischens, Silas Carter, Frank Southerton and Cooper Sharp. Kapaun hit 95 out of 100 targets, Eischens hit 93 targets, Carter hit 91 targets, Southerton hit 87 targets and Sharp hit 78 targets as Park Rapids finished with a 444 team score. The Clay Dusters were one of seven schools that posted a 444. Calhoun (IL) took first with a 494. Two Minnesota schools – Prior Lake with a 485 and Princeton with a 482 – followed. The top 80 teams advanced to the finals.

RELATED STORIES







In the individual qualifying portion of the national tournament on July 8, Kapaun hit 98 targets with a reverse run of 14 to finish 194th out of 1,459 males to advance to the finals. Kapaun hit 98 targets with a reverse run of 32 in the finals to finish 63rd out of 360 males.

The other Clay Dusters failed to advance to the finals during the qualifying round. Eischens finished 461st by hitting 94 targets with a reverse run of 23, Wyatt Koskela finished 489th with 94 targets and a reverse run of 12, Carter was 692nd with 92 targets and a reverse run of 10, Southerton was 877th with 90 targets and a reverse run of 10, Sharp finished No. 1,173 with 86 targets and a reverse run of 0 and Joseph Daugherty was No. 1,371 with 79 targets and a reverse run of 1. Maggie Kay Carter took 146th out of 259 females with 89 targets and a reverse run of 34.

Nineteen males and two females – including Pillager’s Alexis Seeley – had perfect 100 scores during the preliminary round. Among the 21 competitors who hit a perfect 100 targets were four from Minnesota: Gavin Bonnerup and Sean Cameron of Lakeville South, Jacob Johnson of Prior Lake, and Mason Sevcik of Northfield. Of the 1,718 total competitors, the top 400 advanced to the championship round.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the finals on July 9, Landon Seivers of Calhoun (IL) won the national title for males in a shootoff after hitting 100 targets. Steven Margherio of Calhoun was second and Bradyn Romsdahl of Comfrey (MN) took third as 19 competitors hit all 100 targets. Madison Gregor of Yamhill-Carlton (OR) won the female title with a perfect 100 while Michaela Baalmann of Bishop Carroll (KS) was second also with a 100 in a field of 40 finalists.

Calhoun captured the national team title with another 494 during the finals on July 9. Rock Creek (KS) was second at 488 with Fort Leboeuf (PA) taking third with a 487, Cedar Vale-Dexter (KS) finishing fourth at 486 and Beaver River Central (NY) in fifth at 486.

There were 17 Minnesota teams among the 80 teams that qualified for the finals. Tri-City United was the top team from Minnesota, placing eighth with a 481. Roseau was 18th at 478, Bemidji 2 was 28th at 474 and Bemidji 1 was 51st at 468.

Minnesota had the most teams entered in the national tournament with 115 teams. There were 25 states represented in the tournament.

During the spring season, 34,629 student athletes representing 1,625 high school teams across the country participated in USA Clay Target League programs. Only the top athletes and teams qualified for the National Championship based on season averages at the completion of the spring season.

With more than 47,000 participating athletes in the 2022-2023 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. The League’s priorities are safety, fun and marksmanship – in that order. The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.