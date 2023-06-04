Boys Track and Field: Team effort leads Park Rapids to section title

ROSEAU – After just missing capturing the Section 8A title the last two seasons, a strong overall showing enabled the Park Rapids boys track and field team to bring home the championship trophy on Friday, June 2.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton won last year’s title with 133 points as the Panthers scored 125 points. The 2021 meet was even more painful as East Grand Forks won the section title with 79 points as the Panthers tallied 78 points.

After winning the Subsection 8A East title, head coach Andrew Lachowitzer was confident his team could capture that elusive Section 8A trophy this year.

“We really came out focused and ready to compete. Knowing it is now the postseason, the boys really know how important it is to be prepared and they really came out and performed well,” said Lachowitzer after the subsection meet. “We have gotten second place as a team over the past several years and would love to bring home that championship this year. We just want our guys to go out and have their best meet of the year in sections. This has been a tremendous group all year and we are excited to go to Roseau and give it our all.”

That’s what the Panthers did, using a section record time in the 4 x 800-meter relay, a pair of section titles by senior Luke Hartung in the throwing events, a 1-2-4 finish in the 800, a winning time in the 4 x 100 relay, and first-place finishes by senior Pierce DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles and junior Noah Huot in the 3,200 to compile 116 points. The Panthers qualified nine individuals in seven events for the state Class A meet as D-G-F had to settle for second place with 106 points.

Blaine Hensel (right) led off Park Rapids' winning 4 x 800-meter relay team at the Section 8A meet at Roseau on Friday, June 2, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Senior Blaine Hensel, Huot, sophomore Ephraim Bervig and senior Eli Bervig set the tone for the day by winning the 4 x 800 relay in 8:11.23. That time topped the previous section record of 8:11.32 held by Bagley/Fosston. DeBlieck followed by winning the 110 hurdles in 16.33 while freshman Jaydon Walen, Hartung and seniors Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin won the 4 x 100 relay in 44.43. Hartung captured section titles with throws of 49 feet, 7.50 inches in the shot put and 157-3 in the discus. After Ephraim Bervig (in 2:02.76) and Eli Bervig (in 2:02.85) went 1-2 in the 800, Huot won the 3,200 in 10:07.24 to lead the Panthers.

The Panthers just missed qualifying for state by placing third in three other events. DeBlieck clocked a 43.20 in the 300 hurdles and Runyan cleared 12-5 in the pole while Walen, Eli Bervig, Hartung and Kaden Gartner finished in 3:35.33 in the 4 x 400 relay.

The 4 x 200 relay unit of Walen, DeBlieck, Runyan and Martin took fourth in 1:34.56. Asher Bervig also placed fourth in the 3,200 in 10:25.11 as did Logan Maanum in the 800 in 2:06.72. Park Rapids’ other point producers were Hensel in the 1,600 (seventh in 10:43.29), Gartner in the 400 (eighth in 53.64), Damien Dejarlais in the 1,600 (eighth in 5:01.35) and Jarrett Galzki in the pole vault (eighth at 9-11).

Also competing at the section meet were Martin (ninth in 24.94) and Matt Dahring (14th in 25.64) in the 200; Tyler Huot (12th in 5:07.04) and Jack Mitteness (16th in 5:18.50) in the 1,600; Walen (ninth at 18-6) and Runyan (16th at 16-8) in the long jump; Kaleb Weaver in the shot put (15th at 35-0.25); and DeBlieck in the triple jump (16th at 33-5.50).

St. Michael-Albertville High School will host the state Class A meet on Thursday and Friday (June 8-9).

Team scores: Park Rapids 116, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 106, United Clay Becker 88, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 49, Park Christian 47, Nevis 35, Roseau 31, West Marshall 29, Fertile-Beltrami 25, Bagley/Fosston 24, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 24, Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck 24, Lake of the Woods 18, Clearbrook-Gonvick 18, Ada-Borup West 17, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 16, Warroad 11, Red Lake County 10, TrekNorth 5, Grygla-Gatzke 5, Mahnomen-Waubun 4.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Hensel, N. Huot, Ep. Bervig, El. Bervig), 8:11.23. 2, United Clay Becker, 8:29.62.

110 hurdles: 1, DeBlieck, PR, 16.33. 2, Molstre, DGF, 16:43.

100: 1, Ogundeji, N, 11.32. 2, Wright, FB, 11.47.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Christian, 1:3.02. 2, D-G-F, 1:33.03. 4, Park Rapids (Walen, DeBlieck, Runyan, Martin), 1:34.56. 6, Nevis (Rice, Bucholtz, Bergstrom, Ogundeji), 1:35.40.

1,600: 1, Meikle, LOW, 4:31.55. 2, Geeslin, UCB, 4:36.54. 7, Pohl, N, 4:59.18. 8, Dejarlais, PR, 5:01.35. 12, T. Huot, PR, 5:07.04. 16, Mitteness, PR, 5:18.50.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Runyan, Martin), 44.43. 2, United Clay Becker, 44.50.

400: 1, Scholl, ABW, 51.16. 2, Sedlacek, WM, 51.80. 8, Gartner, PR, 53.64.

300 hurdles: 1, Rice, N, 41.68. 2, Flatness, NKB, 42.11. 3, DeBlieck, PR, 43.20.

800: 1, Ep. Bervig, PR, 2:02.76. 2, El. Bervig, PR, 2:02.85. 4, Maanum, PR, 2:06.72.

200: 1, Ogundeji, N, 23.34. 2, Weems, CG, 23.60. 9, Martin, PR, 24.94. 14, Dahring, PR, 25.64.

3,200: 1, N. Huot, PR, 10:07.64. 2, Johnson, UCB, 10:11.87. 4, A. Bervig, PR, 10:25.11. 7, Hensel, PR, 10:43.29.

4 x 400 relay: 1, D-G-F, 3:32.73. 2, United Clay Becker, 3:32.95. 3, Park Rapids (Walen, El. Bervig, L. Hartung, Gartner), 3:35.33.

Shot put: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 49-7.50. 2, Nichols, BGMR, 49-2. 15, Weaver, PR, 35-0.25.

Discus: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 157-3. 2, Bentley, NCE/UH, 152-6.

High jump: 1, Jacobson, PC, 6-2. 2, Melin, RLC, 6-2.

Pole vault: 1, Mortimer, WM, 12-11. 2, Wilson, DGF, 12-5. 3, Runyan, PR, 12-5. 8, Galzki, PR, 9-11.

Long jump: 1, Collins, BGMR, 21-11.50. 2, Hockstedler, BGMR, 21-3.75. 9, Walen, PR, 18-6. 15, Ogundeji, N, 16-10.75. 16, Runyan, PR, 16-8.

Triple jump: 1, Olson, UCB, 41-10. 2, Tofibam, PC, 40-8. 16, DeBlieck, PR, 33-5.50.