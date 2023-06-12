Boys Track and Field: Luke Hartung caps off career as state champ

ST. MICHAEL – Luke Hartung said the perfect way to end his high school track and field career was to break three school records and bring home three medals from his final Class A meet.

The Park Rapids senior almost fulfilled that perfect ending during the state finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.

Hartung began his final state meet by claiming runner-up honors in the discus with a throw of 51 feet, 11.25 inches on Thursday, June 8. That fell short of the school record of 52-7 set by Bob Bell in 1969. Hartung entered state as the No. 5 seed with a throw of 49-7.50.

Hartung also ran on the Panthers’ 4 x 100-meter relay team that advanced to the finals by tying for eighth place with a 44.03 to break the school record during preliminaries. That relay team was the No. 12 seed out of 17 qualifiers.

During the finals, Hartung helped the 4 x 100 relay clock a 43.88 to finish seventh and set another school record. Hartung capped off his historic state meet by winning the Class A title in the discus with a throw of 168-5. That easily broke the previous school record of 160-8 set by Chris Pike in 1984 as Hartung became the first member of the Park Rapids boys track program to win a state title since Frank Schaap was the state champion in the 400 in 1993. Hartung entered state as the No. 3 seed with a distance of 157-3.

“To finish my senior season being a state champion in discus and runner-up in shot put meant everything to me,” said Hartung. “I put in so much work to accomplish this and it feels good that it paid off in the end.”

I have been chasing that discus record all season and to finally break it at the state meet was the best feeling. I couldn't have chosen a better venue to secure that record. Luke Hartung

During his first three attempts in the shot put, Hartung had throws of 51-8.50, 48-3.75 and 50-10.25 to advance to the finals. After distances of 47-11 and 48-2.75. Hartung saved his best throw for last with a 51-11.25 to move into second place. Montevideo’s Francis O’Malley won the state title at 57-6.

“In the shot put, I came 8 inches short of the (school) record, but I don’t have any regrets; I gave it everything I had, and still came out strong with a personal best on my last throw in finals,” said Hartung, who placed eighth in the shot put last season with a throw of 48-11.50. “Even though I didn’t get the shot put record, I still achieved my goal and ended up being runner-up. I couldn't have asked for more than that.”

In the discus preliminaries, Hartung had throws of 131-6, 155-3 and 168-5 to advance to the finals. His third attempt would hold up as Hartung closed out his high school career with distances of 156-3, 131-2 and 158-2. O’Malley was the runner-up at 164-1.

“Being a state champion was my ultimate goal this season. I put a big focus on it and I trained all year for this track and field season to try and win. All the hard work I put in made winning the discus more fulfilling,” said Hartung. “I have been chasing that discus record all season and to finally break it at the state meet was the best feeling. I couldn't have chosen a better venue to secure that record.”

In the 4 x 100 relay, Hartung joined freshman Jaydon Walen and seniors Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin to earn another state medal with another school record. Walen and Runyan ran on last year’s 4 x 100 relay team that placed 12th in 45.43. Minneapolis North led the field with a winning time of 42.72.

“I am very happy with my performance in all three of my events,” said Hartung. “The 4 x 1 competition was crazy this year. We came in seeded 12th and we made it to finals. We ended up earning seventh place in the finals and ran our best race ever. I am very proud of my teammates and happy that we could medal and break 44 seconds. That is quite an accomplishment for us.”

Pierce DeBlieck finished 15th in the 110-meter hurdles in his state Class A track and field debut at St. Michael on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Relay, Huot place

The Panthers placed in two other events to score 31 points for sixth place in the team standings. St. Croix Lutheran won the state title with 41 points as Two Harbors (35), Perham (34), Montevideo (33) and Chatfield (32) followed.

Senior Noah Huot finished sixth in the 3,200 in 9:39.93 and joined seniors Eli Bervig and Blaine Hensel and sophomore Ephraim Bervig on the 4 x 800 relay team that finished eighth in 8:07.37 to break their school record of 8:11.23. Huot finished 11th in the 3,200 in 9:58.53 while Huot and Eli Bervig ran on the 4 x 800 relay that took third in 8:14.77 at last year’s state meet. Huot entered state as the No. 13 seed in 10:07.64 while the 4 x 800 relay unit was seeded No. 8 with an 8:11.23.

Blaine Hensel (right) helped the Park Rapids 4 x 800-meter relay team place eighth at the state Class A meet in 8:07.37 to break the school record at St. Michael on Friday, June 9, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Perham’s Bjorn Anderson won the state title in the 3,200 in 9:22.44 while St. John’s Prep clocked a 7:58.08 to capture the state title in the 4 x 800 relay.

Missing out on advancing to the finals for the Park Rapids boys were Pierce DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles (15th in 16.24) and Eli Bervig (12th in 2:00.68) and Ephraim Bervig (13th in 2:02.33) in the 800. Eli Bervig was 12th in the 800 last season in 2:02.78. DeBlieck was the No. 17 seed out of 19 qualifiers in the 110 hurdles in 16.33 while Ephraim Bervig (No. 16 in 2:02.76) and Eli Bervig (No. 17 in 2:02.85) were the last seeds in the 800.

Pierz’s Jonathan Cheney won the state title in the 110 hurdles in 14.81 while Sauk Centre’s Brandon Kampsen was the state champion in the 800 in 1:53.56.

Ephraim Bervig helped the Park Rapids 4 x 800-meter relay team place eighth at the state Class A meet in 8:07.37 to break the school record at St. Michael on Friday, June 9, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise