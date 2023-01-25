BOYS SWIMMING: Isaac Zinniel breaks pair of pool records at Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS – Isaac Zinniel broke the pool record in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly as the Park Rapids boys swimming team defeated Thief River Falls 90-75 in a dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Zinniel clocked a 22.58 in the 50 freestyle and a 54.45 in the 100 butterfly to account for two of the Panthers’ seven winning performances. Jordan Odor also had two winning efforts with a 2:21.65 in the 200 individual medley and a 57.72 in the 100 backstroke. Pierce DeBlieck took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.46.

Odor, Matt Lichter, Zinniel and Cameron Runyan opened this dual by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:53.09 while Runyan, Malachi Martin, Dash Martin and Odor ended the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.91.

Adding runner-up showings for Park Rapids were Runyan in the 200 freestyle (2:13.67), Carter Schiller in the 200 individual medley (2:36.64) and Leo Kaufenberg in the 100 butterfly (1:16.67). Zinniel, Malachi Martin, Dash Martin and Schiller also took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.76.

The win lifted the Panthers’ record in dual meets to 7-2.

Park Rapids 90, Thief River Falls 75

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, Lichter, Zinniel, Runyan), 1:53.09. 2, Thief River Falls, 2:01.28. 3, Park Rapids (Schiller, DeBlieck, D. Martin, Thorson), 2:08.15. 5, Park Rapids (Miller, Graham, Hoyt, Sperle), 2;34.89.

200 freestyle: 1, Smith, TRF, 2:03.11. 2, Runyan, PR, 2:13.67. 3, Martinsen, TRF, 2:19.91. 4, Kaufenberg, PR, 2:22.75. 5, Berry, TRF, 2:27.80. 6, Hoogakker, PR, 2:51.94.

200 individual medley: 1, Odor, PR, 2:12.65. 2, Schiller, PR, 2:36.64. 3, Graham, PR, 2:47.74.

50 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 22.58. 2, Vettleson, TRF, 23.62. 3, Dagg, TRF, 24.54. 4, M. Martin, PR, 25.31. 5, Eidebes, TRF, 26.42. 6, Hoyt, PR, 37.73. JV: Sperle, PR, 33.49; Hoogakker, PR, 33.69; Miller, PR, 34.13; K. Martin, PR, 40.69.

100 butterfly: 1, Zinniel, PR, 54.45. 2, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:16.67. 3, Berry, TRF, 1:17.73. 4, Schiller, PR, 1:20.16.

100 freestyle: 1, Vettleson, TRF, 53.31. 2, Smith, TRF, 54.78. 3, M. Martin, PR, 57.19. 4, Eidelbes, TRF, 59.63. 5, Graham, PR, 1:06.28. 6, Hoyt, PR, 1:30.03. JV: DeBlieck, PR, 1:08.17.

500 freestyle: 1, Dagg, TRF, 5:46.78. 2, Smith, TRF, 5:55.27. 3, Runyan, PR, 5:55.45. 4, Lichter, PR, 6:04.35. 5, K. Martin, PR, 9:03.27.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Thief River Falls, 1:37.61. 2, Park Rapids (Zinniel, M. Martin, D. Martin, Schiller), 1:42.76. 3, Thief River Falls, 1:51.44. 4, Park Rapids (Kaufenberg, Hoyt, Graham, Thorson), 2:09.51. 5, Park Rapids (Miller, Hoogakker, K. Martin, Sperle), 2:25.07.

100 backstroke: 1, Odor, PR, 57.72. 2, Martinsen, TRF, 1:16.09. 3, D. Martin, PR, 1:16.50. 4, Martell, TRF, 1:20.70. 5, Thorson, PR, 1:23.44.

100 breaststroke: 1, DeBlieck, PR, 1:13.46. 2, Casavan, TRF, 1:13.62. 3, Lichter, PR, 1:22.35. 4, Smith, TRF, 1:41.98.