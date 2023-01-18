STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids wins pair of duals

The Panthers improve to 6-2 with victories over Detroit Lakes and Perham/New York Mills.

PRPantherLogo.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 18, 2023 01:32 PM
DETROIT LAKES – A dominating performance at the Detroit Lakes pool sparked the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team to a pair of Mid-State Conference wins during a triangular meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Panthers won seven events and added four runner-up showings in a 181-76 victory over Perham/New York Mills and a 168-113 win over Detroit Lakes, which defeated P/NYM 148-83 in the other dual.

Cameron Runyan, Isaac Zinniel, Jordan Odor and Cameron Swanson opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:52.70. Odor won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.48 and Zinniel took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.41.

Runyan followed a runner-up time of 25.13 in the 50 freestyle by taking first in diving with 194.50 points. Zinniel then won the 100 butterfly in 57.17.

The Panthers finished 1-2 in the 500 freestyle with Odor (5:27.75) and Matt Lichter (6;12.04) as the only competitors in that race. Runyan, Carter Schiller, Nick Graham and Lichter led the way with a winning time of 1:47.89 in the 200 freestyle relay before Graham clocked a runner-up 1:21.54 in the 100 backstroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odor, Leo Kaufenberg, Dash Martin and Schiller ended the meet with a runner-up 3:58.44 in the 400 freestyle relay as Park Rapids improved to 6-2 in dual meets.

Park Rapids 181, Perham/New York Mills 76

Park Rapids 168, Detroit Lakes 113

Detroit Lakes 148, Perham/New York Mills 83

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Runyan, Zinniel, Odor, Swanson), 1:52.70. 2, Detroit Lakes, 1:56.28. 3, Perham, 2:07.44. 4, Park Rapids (Thorson, Lichter, Schiller, D. Martin), 2:13.86. 5, Park Rapids (Miller, DeBlieck, Kaufenberg, Hoyt), 2:25.00.

200 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 2:00.48. 2, Erickson, DL, 2:00.81. 3, Mack, PNYM, 2:25.63. 4, Graham, PR, 2:28.46. 6, Sperle, PR, 2:44.19.

200 individual medley: 1, Zinniel, PR, 2:13.41. 2, Roberts, DL, 2:27.83. 3, Anderson, PNYM, 2:28.12. 4, Thorson, PR, 3:03.03. 6, Hoyt, PR, 3:45.09.

50 freestyle: 1, Swenson, PNYM, 22.68. 2, Runyan, PR, 25.13. 3, Morrison, DL, 27.45. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 29.42. 6, Miller, PR, 34.10. 10, K. Martin, PR, 39.98.

Diving: 1, Runyan, PR, 194.50 points. 2, Yliniemi, DL, 151.50. 3, Simons, DL, 140.45. 6, D. Martin, PR, 108.00.

100 butterfly: 1, Zinniel, PR, 57.17. 2, Erickson, DL, 1:05.01. 3, Thorson, PR, 1:33.20. 4, Hoyt, PR, 1:46.93.

100 freestyle: 1, Swenson, PNYM, 51.35. 2, Barberg, DL, 56.00. 3, Swanson, PR, 58.69. 4, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:01.81. 5, Hoogakker, PR, 1:10.29.

500 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 5:27.75. 2, Lichter, PR, 6:12.04.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Runyan, Schiller, Graham, Lichter), 1:47.89. 2, Perham, 1:54.05. 3, Park Rapids (Swanson, D. Martin, Sperle, Kaufenberg), 1:58.61. 5, Park Rapids (Hoogakker, K. Martin, Hoyt, Miller), 2:27.56.

100 backstroke: 1, Barberg, DL, 1:07.17. 2, Graham, PR, 1:21.54. 3, Hoogakker, PR, 1:29.69. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 1:40.85.

100 breaststroke: 1, Roberts, DL, 1:12.00. 2, Anderson, PNYM, 1:14.97. 3, Schiller, PR, 1:17.49. 5, Sperle, PR, 1:37.50.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 3:52.67. 2, Park Rapids (Odor, Kaufenberg, D. Martin, Schiller), 3:58.44. 3, Park Rapids (Swanson, Lichter, Graham, Zinniel), 4:00.11. 5, Park Rapids (Thorson, Miller, K. Martin, Sperle), 5:27.32.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCE
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
