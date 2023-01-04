Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids wins pair of dual meets in home pool

PARK RAPIDS - Isaac Zinniel played a role in four winning performances while Jordan Odor and Cameron Runyan were involved in three winning efforts and a runner-up finish as the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team defeated Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls in a pair of dual meets at the Area High School pool on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Zinniel won two individual events and swam on two winning relays, Odor took first in two individual events and a relay, and Runyan won one event and swam on two winning relays as the Panthers defeated Detroit Lakes 115-54 and Thief River Falls 105-70. Thief River Falls defeated DL 99-62 in the other dual.

Runyan, Matt Lichter, Zinniel and Cameron Swanson opened this triangular meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:56.89. Carter Schiller, Nick Graham, Leo Kaufenberg and Jack Sperle took fourth in 2:17.07.

Carter Schiller swims the breaststroke leg during the 200-yard individual medley at the Area High School pool on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Odor led the field with a winning time of 2:01.81 in the 200 freestyle as Dash Martin (third in 2:18.89) and Christian Thorson (fourth in 2:33.80) followed. Runyan was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley in 2:28.57 while Schiller finished fourth in 2:37.24.

Zinniel clocked a 22.79 to win the 50 freestyle while Runyan took first in diving with 218.35 points. Schiller (in 1:16.63) and Graham (in 1:27.48) followed with a 2-3 showing in the 100 butterfly.

Swanson finished third in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.29 before Zinniel won the 500 freestyle in 5:44.58 and Pierce DeBlieck took fourth in 8:01.88. The Panthers posted a 2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle relay as Odor, Kaufenberg, Martin and Runyan clocked a 1:46.58 while Swanson, Graham, Sperle and Thorson followed in 2:07.10.

Leo Kaufenberg swims the 100-yard freestyle during Park Rapids' dual meets against Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

After Odor won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.76 and Lichter placed third in 1:13.09, DeBlieck (in 1:19.03) and Graham (in 1:29.89) went 3-4 in the 100 breaststroke. Zinniel, Schiller, Swanson and Odor capped off the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.23 as Lichter, Kaufenberg, Martin and DeBlieck took fourth in 4:31.71.

The sweep lifted Park Rapids to 3-2 in dual meets this season.

Park Rapids 115, Detroit Lakes 54

Park Rapids 105, Thief River Falls 70

Thief River Falls 99, Detroit Lakes 62

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Runyan, Lichter, Zinniel, Swanson), 1:56.89. 2, Thief River Falls, 2:00.47. 3, Detroit Lakes, 2:00.71. 4, Park Rapids (Schiller, Graham, Kaufenberg, Sperle), 2:17.07. 5, Park Rapids (Miller, DeBlieck, Hoyt, Hoogakker), 2:28.28.

200 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 2:01.81. 2, Smith, TRF, 2:06.55. 3, D. Martin, PR, 2:18.89. 4, Thorson, PR, 2:33.80.

200 individual medley: 1, Erickson, DL, 2:16.88. 2, Runyan, PR, 2:28.57. 3, Vettleson, TRF, 2:33.04. 4, Schiller, PR, 2:37.24.

50 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 22.79. 2, Dagg, TRF, 24.93. 3, Roberts, DL, 26.17. 5, Lichter, PR, 27.01. 12, Sperle, PR, 32.79. 15, K. Martin, PR, 39.15.

Diving: 1, Runyan, PR, 218.35 points. 2, Simons, DL, 148.00. 3, Yliniemi, DL, 146.55. 7, D. Martin, PR, 102.40.

100 butterfly: 1, Berry, TRF, 1:16.28. 2, Schiller, PR, 1:16.63. 3, Graham, PR, 1:27.48.

100 freestyle: 1, Erickson, DL, 52.19. 2, G. Smith, TRF, 55.69. 3, Swanson, PR, 1:01.29. 5, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:01.85. 9, Sperle, PR, 1:16.20. 11, Hoyt, PR, 1:22.17. 13, K. Martin, PR, 1:33.61.

500 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 5:44.58. 2, Dagg, TRF, 5:58.22. 3, N. Smith, TRF, 6:49.22. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 8:01.88.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Thief River Falls, 1:41.53. 2, Park Rapids (Odor, Kaufenberg, D. Martin, Runyan), 1:46.58. 3, Park Rapids (Swanson, Graham, Sperle, Thorson), 2:07.10. 7, Park Rapids (Miller, K. Martin, Hoogakker, Hoyt), 2:27.12.

100 backstroke: 1, Odor, PR, 1:01.76. 2, Barberg, DL, 1:08.78. 3, Lichter, PR, 1:13.09. 6, Miller, PR, 1:28.64.

100 breaststroke: 1, Roberts, DL, 1:13.90. 2, Casavan, TRF, 1:14.13. 3, DeBlieck, PR, 1:19.03. 4, Graham, PR, 1:29.89. 5, Thorson, PR, 1:41.07.