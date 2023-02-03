Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids wins duals at Bemidji

BEMIDJI – A balanced team effort led the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team to a pair of dual victories over Bemidji and Thief River Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Panthers won eight events in a 107.50-62.50 win over Thief River Falls and a 98-80 victory over Bemidji. Park Rapids (which defeated Bemidji 111-69 and Thief River Falls 105-70 and 90-75 earlier this season) improved to 9-2 in dual meets this season.

Jordan Odor, Pierce DeBlieck, Cameron Runyan and Isaac Zinniel opened this triangular meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.81. Odor followed with a winning time of 1:56.06 in the 200 freestyle while Zinniel led the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.14.

Odor (with 196.40 points) and Dash Martin (with 99 points) went 1-2 in diving before Carter Schiller clocked a runner-up 1:12.78 in the 100 butterfly. Zininel took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:32.04 and joined Odor, Matt Lichter and Runyan on the 200 freestyle relay that took first in 1:36.42.

Runyan (in 1:06.61) and Lichter (in 1:13.17) posted a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke before DeBlieck clocked a winning time of 1:12.09 in the 100 breaststroke. Malachi Martin, Dash Martin, Lichter and Schiller ended the meet by placing third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:06.64.

Clocking the Panthers’ other top times were Runyan in the 50 freestyle (fifth in 25.21) and Malachi Martin in the 100 freestyle (fifth in 57.27).

Park Rapids 107.50, Thief River Falls 62.50

Park Rapids 98, Bemidji 80

Bemidji 82, Thief River Falls 69

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, DeBlieck, Runyan, Zinniel), 1:49.81. 2, TRF, 1:52.13. 3, Bemidji, 2:04.59. 4, Park Rapids (Schiller, Graham, Kaufenberg, Swanson), 2:10.17. 7, Park Rapids (K. Martin, Sperle, Hoogakker, Miller), 2:48.74.

200 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 1:56.06. 2, Walker, B, 1:59.38. 3, G. Smith, TRF, 2:07.74. 9, Thorson, PR, 2:23.21. 12, D. Martin, PR, 2:32.80.

200 individual medley: 1, Zinniel, PR, 2:12.14. 2, Johnson, B, 2:26.72. 3, Lichter, PR, 2:36.79.

50 freestyle: 1, Vettleson, TRF, 23.27. 2, Son, B, 23.79. 3, Dagg, TRF, 24.15. 5, Runyan, PR, 25.21. 6, M. Martin, PR, 25.40. 7, Swanson, PR, 25.77. 18, Miller, PR, 33.53. 22, Hoyt, PR, 37.09. 23, K. Martin, PR, 40.21.

Diving: 1, Odor, PR, 196.40 points. 2, D. Martin, PR, 99.00.

100 butterfly: 1, Walker, B, 59.48. 2, Schiller, PR, 1:12.78. 3, Knutson, B, 1:15.78. 5, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:23.01. 6, Graham, PR, 1:28.16.

100 freestyle: 1, Vettleson, TRF, 51.53. 2, Moses, B, 52.00. 3, G. Smith, TRF, 55.64. 5, M. Martin, PR, 57.27. 9, DeBlieck, PR, 1:06.71. 10, Sperle, PR, 1:17.44. 11, Hoyt, PR, 1:28.09.

500 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 5:32.04. 2, Dagg, TRF, 5:44.10. 3, Anderson, B, 5:56.70. 7, Thorson, PR, 6:33.66. 8, Hoogakker, PR, 7:07.25.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, Lichter, Runyan, Zinniel), 1:36.42. 2, TRF, 1:36.54. 3, Bemidji, 1:38.47. 4, Park Rapids (M. Martin, Kaufenberg, Swanson, D. Martin), 1:47.10. 8, Park Rapids (Thorson, Miller, K. Martin, Hoyt), 2:23.31.

100 backstroke: 1, Runyan, PR, 1:06.61. 2, Lichter, PR, 1:13.17. 3, Winkle, B, 1:13.96. 6 (tie), Kaufenberg, PR, 1:19.80. 10, Sperle, PR, 1:31.19.

100 breaststroke: 1, DeBlieck, PR, 1:12.09. 2, Carlson, B, 1:13.52. 3, Schiller, PR, 1:17.06. 4, Graham, PR, 1:23.03.