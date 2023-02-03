99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids wins duals at Bemidji

The Panthers improve to 9-2 on the season with victories over Thief River Falls and Bemidji.

swimming.jpg
High school swimming
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 03, 2023 10:04 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – A balanced team effort led the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team to a pair of dual victories over Bemidji and Thief River Falls on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Panthers won eight events in a 107.50-62.50 win over Thief River Falls and a 98-80 victory over Bemidji. Park Rapids (which defeated Bemidji 111-69 and Thief River Falls 105-70 and 90-75 earlier this season) improved to 9-2 in dual meets this season.

Jordan Odor, Pierce DeBlieck, Cameron Runyan and Isaac Zinniel opened this triangular meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:49.81. Odor followed with a winning time of 1:56.06 in the 200 freestyle while Zinniel led the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.14.

Odor (with 196.40 points) and Dash Martin (with 99 points) went 1-2 in diving before Carter Schiller clocked a runner-up 1:12.78 in the 100 butterfly. Zininel took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:32.04 and joined Odor, Matt Lichter and Runyan on the 200 freestyle relay that took first in 1:36.42.

Runyan (in 1:06.61) and Lichter (in 1:13.17) posted a 1-2 finish in the 100 backstroke before DeBlieck clocked a winning time of 1:12.09 in the 100 breaststroke. Malachi Martin, Dash Martin, Lichter and Schiller ended the meet by placing third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:06.64.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clocking the Panthers’ other top times were Runyan in the 50 freestyle (fifth in 25.21) and Malachi Martin in the 100 freestyle (fifth in 57.27).

Park Rapids 107.50, Thief River Falls 62.50

Park Rapids 98, Bemidji 80

Bemidji 82, Thief River Falls 69

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, DeBlieck, Runyan, Zinniel), 1:49.81. 2, TRF, 1:52.13. 3, Bemidji, 2:04.59. 4, Park Rapids (Schiller, Graham, Kaufenberg, Swanson), 2:10.17. 7, Park Rapids (K. Martin, Sperle, Hoogakker, Miller), 2:48.74.

200 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 1:56.06. 2, Walker, B, 1:59.38. 3, G. Smith, TRF, 2:07.74. 9, Thorson, PR, 2:23.21. 12, D. Martin, PR, 2:32.80.

200 individual medley: 1, Zinniel, PR, 2:12.14. 2, Johnson, B, 2:26.72. 3, Lichter, PR, 2:36.79.

50 freestyle: 1, Vettleson, TRF, 23.27. 2, Son, B, 23.79. 3, Dagg, TRF, 24.15. 5, Runyan, PR, 25.21. 6, M. Martin, PR, 25.40. 7, Swanson, PR, 25.77. 18, Miller, PR, 33.53. 22, Hoyt, PR, 37.09. 23, K. Martin, PR, 40.21.

Diving: 1, Odor, PR, 196.40 points. 2, D. Martin, PR, 99.00.

100 butterfly: 1, Walker, B, 59.48. 2, Schiller, PR, 1:12.78. 3, Knutson, B, 1:15.78. 5, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:23.01. 6, Graham, PR, 1:28.16.

100 freestyle: 1, Vettleson, TRF, 51.53. 2, Moses, B, 52.00. 3, G. Smith, TRF, 55.64. 5, M. Martin, PR, 57.27. 9, DeBlieck, PR, 1:06.71. 10, Sperle, PR, 1:17.44. 11, Hoyt, PR, 1:28.09.

500 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 5:32.04. 2, Dagg, TRF, 5:44.10. 3, Anderson, B, 5:56.70. 7, Thorson, PR, 6:33.66. 8, Hoogakker, PR, 7:07.25.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, Lichter, Runyan, Zinniel), 1:36.42. 2, TRF, 1:36.54. 3, Bemidji, 1:38.47. 4, Park Rapids (M. Martin, Kaufenberg, Swanson, D. Martin), 1:47.10. 8, Park Rapids (Thorson, Miller, K. Martin, Hoyt), 2:23.31.

100 backstroke: 1, Runyan, PR, 1:06.61. 2, Lichter, PR, 1:13.17. 3, Winkle, B, 1:13.96. 6 (tie), Kaufenberg, PR, 1:19.80. 10, Sperle, PR, 1:31.19.

100 breaststroke: 1, DeBlieck, PR, 1:12.09. 2, Carlson, B, 1:13.52. 3, Schiller, PR, 1:17.06. 4, Graham, PR, 1:23.03.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Bemidji, 3:40.74. 2, Bemidji, 4:06.34. 3, Park Rapids (M. Martin, D. Martin, Lichter, Schiller), 4:06.64. 5, Park Rapids (Swanson, Graham, DeBlieck, Thorson), 4:28.42. 8, Park Rapids (Sperle, K. Martin, Miller, Hoyt), 5:36.32.

RELATED STORIES
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: Isaac Zinniel breaks pair of pool records at Thief River Falls
The Park Rapids senior sets new marks in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.
January 25, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids wins pair of duals
January 18, 2023 01:32 PM
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids places 4th at Section 5A True Team meet
January 16, 2023 09:13 AM
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids flies to another win
January 11, 2023 01:40 PM

Related Topics: BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGPARK RAPIDS PANTHERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
MickeyClarkPL.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes stays undefeated in conference play
The Patriots use two scoring runs to defeat Park Rapids 62-48 in a Mid-State Conference game.
February 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids drops pair of duals at Frazee
The Panthers fall to 8-12 with losses to Minnewaska Area and Frazee.
February 03, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
KaleRavnaasLOW.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Kale Ravnaas' hat trick powers Panthers' victory over LOW
Six different players score, 10 register assists in the 10-4 Section 8A win.
February 03, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman