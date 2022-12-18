Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids splits dual meets in season opener

The Panthers defeat Bemidji, fall to Fergus Falls.

NickGrahamBack.JPG
Nick Graham swims the backstroke leg during the 200-yard individual medley in Park Rapids' season opener at the Area High School pool on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 18, 2022 09:55 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Isaac Zinniel played a role in four wins while Jordan Odor and Cameron Runyan competed in three winning events each in the season opener for the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team at the Area High School pool on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Panthers won six events in this triangular meet against Fergus Falls and Bemidji. Fergus Falls won both duals, defeating Park Rapids 102-82 and Bemidji 117-58 while the Panthers earned a split with a 111-69 win over Bemidji.

IsaacZinnielBreast.JPG
Isaac Zinniel swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley during Park Rapids' triangular meet against Fergus Falls and Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Odor, Zinniel, Runyan and Malachi Martin opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.40 before Zinniel led the field in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.69. Odor followed with a winning time of 23.77 in the 50 freestyle and Runyan finished first in diving with 201.50 points. Dash Martin was third with 122.75 points.

After Runyan’s runner-up 57.39 in the 100 freestyle and Odor’s runner-up 5:39.26 in the 500 freestyle, Zinniel won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.14 and joined Odor, Malachi Martin and Runyan in closing the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.30.

JordanOdorFree.JPG
Jordan Odor takes a breath during the 500-yard freestyle in the Panthers' season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The other top times for the Panthers were turned in by Matt Lichter in the 200 freestyle (fourth in 2:21.76), Malachi Martin in the 100 butterfly (fourth in 1:09.75) and Carter Schiller in the 100 backstroke (third in 1:08.95). Leo Kaufenberg, Dash Martin, Cameron Swanson and Malachi Martin also placed third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.10.

PierceDeBlieckBreast.JPG
Pierce DeBlieck takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke in Park Rapids' season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids 111, Bemidji 69

Fergus Falls 102, Park Rapids 82

Fergus Falls 117, Bemidji 58

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, Zinniel, Runyan, M. Martin), 1:51.40. 2, Fergus Falls, 1:52.52. 3, Fergus Falls, 2:00.06. 4, Park Rapids (Schiller, Lichter, D. Martin, Swanson), 2:06.49. 7, Park Rapids (Miller, Sperle, Thorson, K. Martin), 2:38.65.

200 freestyle: 1, Tuel, FF, 2:01.00. 2, Reed, FF, 2:05.20. 3, Votava, FF, 2:09.78. 4, Lichter, PR, 2:21.76. 5, Kaufenberg, PR, 2:22.57. 8, Swanson, PR, 2:39.37.

200 individual medley: 1, Zinniel, PR, 2:13.69. 2, Son, B, 2:19.79. 3, Ness-Ludwig, FF, 2:44.04. 5, D. Martin, PR, 2:47.22. 6, Graham, PR, 2:56.37.

50 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 23.77. 2, Walker, B, 24.19. 3, Zosel, FF, 24.59. 7, Schiller, PR, 27.23. 8, DeBlieck, PR, 28.96. 13, Miller, PR, 34.58. 16, K. Martin, PR, 40.42.

Diving: 1, Runyan, PR, 201.50 points. 2, Nuss, FF, 127.55. 3, D. Martin, PR, 122.75.

100 butterfly: 1, Son, B, 59.12. 2, Kwapinski, FF, 1:05.28. 3, Rott, FF, 1:05.91. 4, M. Martin, PR, 1:09.75. 5, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:17.98. 7, Graham, PR, 1:27.70.

100 freestyle: 1, Walker, B, 53.77. 2, Runyan, PR, 57.39. 3, Blondeau, FF, 58.30. 7, Swanson, PR, 1:01.45. 10, Thorson, PR, 1:09.86. 12, Dahring, PR, 1:19.33. 13, Sperle, PR, 1:20.58. 15, Hoyt, PR, 1:28.63.

500 freestyle: 1, Tuel, FF, 5:29.35. 2, Odor, PR, 5:39.26. 3, Reed, FF, 5:44.18. 4, Lichter, PR, 6:32.94.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Fergus Falls, 1:41.68. 2, Bemidji, 1:43.44. 3, Park Rapids (Kaufenberg, D. Martin, Swanson, M. Martin), 1:49.10. 7, Park Rapids (Hoyt, Thorson, Dahring, DeBlieck), 2:13.15.

100 backstroke: 1, Hanson, FF, 1:05.79. 2, Kubela, FF, 1:07.50. 3, Schiller, PR, 1:08.95. 4, Thorson, PR, 1:28.61. 6, Sperle, PR, 1:41.15. 7, Dahring, PR, 1:51.71.

100 breaststroke: 1, Zinniel, PR, 1:08.14. 2, Zosel, FF, 1:11.25. 3, Rott, FF, 1:13.54. 9, DeBlieck, PR, 1:20.54.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, M. Martin, Runyan, Zinniel), 3:46.30. 2, Fergus Falls, 3:50.52. 3, Bemidji, 3:52.13. 4, Park Rapids (Lichter, Kaufenberg, Graham, Schiller), 4:23.90.

MattDahringBack.JPG
Matt Dahring swims the backstroke leg on one of Park Rapids' 200-yard medley relay teams during a triangular meet on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
