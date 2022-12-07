Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids prepares to produce another great season

Having a team full of underclassmen last season should pave the way for the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team to have another successful season this winter.

A year ago, the Panthers went 6-2 in dual meets, won the Mid-State Conference title and finished fourth at both the Section 5A True Team and Section 5A meets. Of the 14 returning swimmers and divers, four qualified in six events for last year’s state Class A meet as Park Rapids ended up placing 29th with 5 points.

Returning to lead the Panthers this season are the four state qualifiers: seniors Malachi Martin, Jordan Odor, Cameron Runyan and Isaac Zinniel. In addition to those four, seniors Matthew Lichter, Nicholas Graham, Pierce DeBlieck and Matthew Dahring; junior Dash Martin; sophomore Leo Kaufenberg; freshmen Carter Schiller, Cameron Swanson and Gabriel Hoogakker; and eighth grader Christian Thorson are back after also playing key roles in the team’s success last season.

Alexandria won the Section 5A True Team title with 1,376 points while the Panthers took fourth with 698 points. Park Rapids compiled 459 points to win the conference title and racked up 238 points to finish fourth at the Section 5A meet as Alexandria led the field with 572 points. At the state meet, Odor placed 14th in the 100-yard backstroke and Zinniel finished 15th in the 200 individual medley. Zinniel was 20th in the 100 breaststroke while Runyan (21st) and Odor (24th) missed advancing to the finals in diving. That group also placed 20th in the 200 freestyle relay and 23rd in the 200 medley relay.

Earning all-conference honors with winning efforts at the Mid-State meet were Odor, Zinniel, Runyan and Malachi Martin in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay; Zinniel in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Runyan in diving; and Malachi Martin in the 100 butterfly. Earning all-conference honorable mention honors by placing second were Malachi Martin in the 50 freestyle, Odor in diving and the 100 backstroke, Kaufenberg in the 100 butterfly, and Runyan in the 100 freestyle. Placing third to also earn all-conference honorable mention honors were Lichter in the 200 and 500 freestyles, DeBlieck in the 100 breaststroke, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Kaufenberg, Lichter, Swanson and Schiller.

At the Section 5A meet, Zinniel, Odor, Runyan and Malachi Martin won the 200 freestyle relay and placed third in the 200 medley relay to advance to state. Zinniel was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke while Odor placed third in the 100 backstroke. Odor (third) and Runyan (fourth) qualified in diving.

Also placing at the section meet were Schiller (14th), Lichter (15th) and Swanson (16th) in the 200 freestyle; Dash Martin (12th) and Graham (14th) in the 200 individual medley; Malachi Martin (7th) and Kaufenberg (12th) in the 100 butterfly; Runyan (5th) and Swanson (16th) in the 100 freestyle; Dash Martin (12th) and Lichter (14th) in the 500 freestyle; Schiller in the 100 backstroke (16th); DeBlieck in the 100 breaststroke (14th); and Malachi Martin, Lichter, Swanson and Schiller in the 400 freestyle relay (5th).

The other section competitors last season were Kaufenberg (18th in the 50 freestyle), DeBlieck (24th in the 100 freestyle) and Graham (17th in the 100 breaststroke).

Scoring points last season were Zinniel (244), Runyan (231), Malachi Martin (177), Odor (177), Kaufenberg (146), Lichter (123), Graham (118), Schiller (115), Dash Martin (115), Swanson (95), DeBlieck (95), Dahring (59), Thorson (55) and Hoogakker (36). Moving into the school’s top-10 list were Zinniel (No. 2 in the 200 individual medley, No. 3 in the 50 freestyle and No 8 in the 100 breaststroke), Odor (No. 10 for six dives, No. 7 for 11 dives and No. 2 in the 100 backstroke) and Runyan (No. 5 for 11 dives).

Rounding out this year’s team are senior Daniel Hoyt, eighth grader Landon Stumbo, and seventh graders Kaleb Martin, Austin Miller and Jack Sperle.

“The boys are working hard and eager to step into our competition season. The boys know they need to step into leadership roles and support one another. The boys are showing up each practice and putting in the work while encouraging their peers to do the same. Over the past years it has been great watching the seniors grow into young men and how they are helping the new athletes on our team this season,” said Park Rapids head coach Megan Rykhus, who will be assisted by Baylee Gartner. “Our team is looking forward to a great dual season and looking to bring all our section swimmers back for finals. We sent swimmers and divers to state last year, so I know they are looking to set that precedent this year as well. I was incredibly proud of our season last year and I am looking forward to another great season.”

SEASON SCHEDULE

Dec. 13 – at Detroit Lakes, 6 p.m. Dec. 16 – vs. Bemidji, 6 p.m. Dec. 20 – at Sauk Centre/Melrose, 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 – vs. Thief River Falls, Detroit Lakes, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 – vs. Perham/New York Mills, 6 p.m. Jan. 14 – Section 5A True Team meet at Morris, 11 a.m. Jan. 24 – at Thief River Falls, 5:30 p.m.