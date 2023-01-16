Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids places 4th at Section 5A True Team meet

MORRIS – Isaac Zinniel’s winning time in the 50-yard freestyle highlighted a fourth-place finish for the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team at the Section 5A True Team meet at the University of Minnesota Morris on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Zininel clocked a 22.55 to score 28 points in that race as the Panthers compiled 715 points in the seven-team field. Alexandria won the title with 1,226 points.

Adding runner-up finishes for the Panthers were Jordan Odor in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.25; Zinniel in the 100 breaststroke in 106.77; and the 200 freestyle relay team of Zinniel, Cameron Swanson, Cameron Runyan and Odor in 1:37.61. Placing third were Runyan in diving (333.80 points) and Odor, Pierce DeBlieck, Zinniel and Runyan in the 200 medley relay (1:48.37). Odor added a fourth-place time of 52.14 in the 100 freestyle.

In the True Team format, every swimmer and diver scores points.

“We had some really great swims at True Team. Our divers started off the morning to help set the momentum for the day. The boys swam well and were racing well,” said Park Rapids head coach Megan Rykhus. “They’ve all been working hard in the pool and trying some new events. We are looking forward to seeing all the teams again at sections in February.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores: Alexandria 1,226, Melrose/Sauk Centre 1,199, Fergus Falls 881, Park Rapids 715, Morris Area 585, Detroit Lakes 455, Perham/New York Mills 306.

Diving: 1, Kavanagh, A, 440.30 points. 2, Stalboerger, MSC, 349.55. 3, Runyan, PR, 333.80. 10, D. Martin, PR, 213.55.

200 medley relay: 1, Melrose, 1:44.66. 2, Alexandria, 1:46.62. 3, Park Rapids (Odor, Deblieck, Zinniel, Runyan), 1:48.37. 11, Park Rapids (Lichter, Graham, Schiller, Kaufenberg), 2:09.33. 20, Park Rapids (Miller, Thorson, Hoyt, Sperle), 2:38.88.

200 freestyle: 1, Reineke, A, 1:54.08. 2, Odor, PR, 1:58.25. 3, Tuel, FF, 1:59.30. 14, D. Martin, PR, 2:21.52.

200 individual medley: 1, Robischon, MSC, 2:07.15. 2, Running, A, 2:11.35. 3, Erickson, DL, 2:16.18. 7, Runyan, PR, 2:23.25. 15, Graham, PR, 2:54.50. 16, DeBlieck, PR, 3:08.89.

50 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 22.55. 2, Swenson, PNYM, 22.84. 3, Tung, A, 23.13. 10, Swanson, PR, 25.95. 22, Hoyt, PR, 36.69. 23, K. Martin, PR, 37.22.

100 butterfly: 1, Robischon, MSC, 56.44. 2, Peterson, A, 56.49. 3, Kwapinski, FF, 1:02.31. 10, Schiller, PR, 1:15.39. 11, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:15.76.

100 freestyle: 1, Reineke, A, 50.59. 2, Erickson, DL, 51.24. 3, Wilwerding, MSC, 51.89. 4, Odor, PR, 52.14. 12, Swanson, PR, 59.42. 19, Sperle, PR, 1:17.83. 25, Hoyt, PR, 1:26.02.

500 freestyle: 1, Running, A, 5:12.81. 2, Tuel, FF, 5:25.66. 3, Van Beck, MSC, 5:33.70. 8, Lichter, PR, 6:12.99. 14, Thorson, PR, 6:43.61.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Alexandria, 1:35.43. 2, Park Rapids (Zinniel, Swanson, Runyan, Odor), 1;37.61. 3, Fergus Falls, 1:37.82. 11, Park Rapids (D. Martin, Graham, Thorson, Kaufenberg), 1:53.72.

100 backstroke: 1, Wilwerding, MSC, 54.76. 2, Peterson, A, 57.15. 3, Swenson, PNYM, 58.15. 8, Schiller, PR, 1:06.91. 11, Lichter, PR, 1:11.75. 19, Miller, PR, 1:27.90. 23, K. Martin, PR, 1:54.95.

100 breaststroke: 1, Tung, A, 1:03.43. 2, Zininel, PR, 1:06.77. 3, Anderson, MSC, 1:06.81. 8, DeBlieck, PR, 1;14.82. 18, Graham, PR, 1:29.29.