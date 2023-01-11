Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids flies to another win

PARK RAPIDS – The Park Rapids boys swimming team won nine of the 11 events in flying to a 114-42 victory over Perham/New York Mills in a Mid-State Conference meet at the Area High School pool on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Panthers opened this dual by going 1-2 in the 200-yard medley relay. Cameron Runyan, Matt Lichter, Leo Kaufenberg and Cameron Swanson took first in 2:04.03 while Carter Schiller, Pierce DeBlieck, Dash Martin and Christian Thorson followed in 2:09.81.

Isaac Zinniel won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.61 and Schiller took third in 2:18.77 before Lichter (in 2:39.74) and Thorson (in 2:58.66) went 2-3 in the 200 individual medley. Jordan Odor led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50 freestyle with a 23.81 while Swanson (26.19) and Martin (27.87) followed.

Zinniel led the field in the 100 butterfly in 56.47 with Lichter taking third in 1:17.09. In the 100 freestyle, Schiller clocked a winning time of 58.89 and Kaufenberg was second in 1:03.63. Runyan won the 500 freestyle in 6:05.01 and Nick Graham was second in 7:07.64 as the only two swimmers in that event.

Zinniel, DeBlieck, Graham and Martin finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.66 with Odor, Danny Hoyt, Runyan and Lichter placing third in 1:52.87. After Swanson’s 1:12.97 and Kaufenberg’s 1:18.23 led a 2-3-4 showing in the 100 backstroke, the Panthers posted another 1-2 showing in the 100 breaststroke behind Odor’s winning time of 1:13.66 and Runyan’s runner-up 1:20.51.

Park Rapids capped off the win with a 1-3 effort in the 400 freestyle relay. Zinniel, Schiller, Swanson and Odor clocked a 3:58.17 while Martin, Graham, Thorson and Kaufenberg finished in 4:37.07 as the Panthers improved to 4-2 in dual meets.

Park Rapids 114, Perham/New York Mills 42

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Runyan, Lichter, Kaufenberg, Swanson), 2:04.03. 2, Park Rapids (Schiller, DeBlieck, D. Martin, Thorson), 2:09.81. JV: Park Rapids (Miller, Sperle, Hoyt, K. Martin), 2:46.14

200 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 1:57.61. 2, Swenson, PNYM, 1:58.88. 3, Schiller, PR, 2:18.77. 4, Graham, PR, 2:33.84. 5, B. Mathiason, PNYM, 2:46.69.

200 individual medley: 1, Anderson, PNYM, 2:29.99. 2, Lichter, PR, 2:39.74. 3, Thorson, PR, 2;58.66.

50 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 23.81. 2, Swanson, PR, 26.19. 3, D. Martin, PR, 27.87. 4, Mack, PNYM, 28.05. 5, Runyan, PNYM, 33.12. JV: Miller, PR, 33.45; Hoyt, PR, 38.26; K. Martin, PR, 40.57.

100 butterfly: 1, Zinniel, PR, 56.47. 2, Swenson, PNYM, 1:02.41. 3, Lichter, PR, 1:17.09.

100 freestyle: 1, Schiller, PR, 58.89. 2, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:03.63. 3, B. Mathiason, PNYM, 1:11.64. 4, Runyan, PNYM, 1:16.63. 5, Hoyt, PR, 1:29.31.

500 freestyle: 1, Runyan, PR, 6:05.01. 2, Graham, PR, 7:07.64.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Zinniel, DeBlieck, Graham, D. Martin), 1:49.66. 2, Perham, 1:52.40. 3, Park Rapids (Odor, Hoyt, Runyan, Lichter), 1:52.87. JV: Park Rapids (Thorson, K. Martin, Miller, Sperle), 2:27.08.

100 backstroke: 1, Anderson, PNYM, 1:08.94. 2, Swanson, PR, 1:12.97. 3, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:18.23. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 1:49.30. 5, Pruessler, PNYM, 1:53.76.

100 breaststroke: 1, Odor, PR, 1:13.66. 2, Runyan, PR, 1:20.51. 3, Mack, PNYM, 1:23.16. 4, Sperle, PR, 1:44.96. 5, H. Mathiason, PNYM, 1:47.32.