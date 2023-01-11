Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids flies to another win
The Panthers win 9 events in a 114-42 Mid-State Conference victory over Perham/New York Mills.
PARK RAPIDS – The Park Rapids boys swimming team won nine of the 11 events in flying to a 114-42 victory over Perham/New York Mills in a Mid-State Conference meet at the Area High School pool on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Panthers opened this dual by going 1-2 in the 200-yard medley relay. Cameron Runyan, Matt Lichter, Leo Kaufenberg and Cameron Swanson took first in 2:04.03 while Carter Schiller, Pierce DeBlieck, Dash Martin and Christian Thorson followed in 2:09.81.
Isaac Zinniel won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.61 and Schiller took third in 2:18.77 before Lichter (in 2:39.74) and Thorson (in 2:58.66) went 2-3 in the 200 individual medley. Jordan Odor led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50 freestyle with a 23.81 while Swanson (26.19) and Martin (27.87) followed.
Zinniel led the field in the 100 butterfly in 56.47 with Lichter taking third in 1:17.09. In the 100 freestyle, Schiller clocked a winning time of 58.89 and Kaufenberg was second in 1:03.63. Runyan won the 500 freestyle in 6:05.01 and Nick Graham was second in 7:07.64 as the only two swimmers in that event.
Zinniel, DeBlieck, Graham and Martin finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.66 with Odor, Danny Hoyt, Runyan and Lichter placing third in 1:52.87. After Swanson’s 1:12.97 and Kaufenberg’s 1:18.23 led a 2-3-4 showing in the 100 backstroke, the Panthers posted another 1-2 showing in the 100 breaststroke behind Odor’s winning time of 1:13.66 and Runyan’s runner-up 1:20.51.
Park Rapids capped off the win with a 1-3 effort in the 400 freestyle relay. Zinniel, Schiller, Swanson and Odor clocked a 3:58.17 while Martin, Graham, Thorson and Kaufenberg finished in 4:37.07 as the Panthers improved to 4-2 in dual meets.