Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids excels during state preliminary rounds

MINNEAPOLIS – It was an exceptional first day for the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team at the state Class A meet.

Four of Park Rapids’ five senior state qualifiers advanced to the finals with Jordan Odor and Isaac Zinniel breaking school records during the diving preliminaries and the swimming preliminaries at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota on Thursday and Friday, March 2-3.

Odor qualified for the finals in diving during the prelims on Thursday. Odor finished seventh with 166.80 points after his first five dives and finished ninth with 244.50 points after his next three dives in the semifinals to qualify for the finals. Sauk Rapids’ Hayden Zabinski was first after the preliminaries with 191.85 points while Chisago Lakes’ Jimmy Nord was the leader after the semifinals with 311.35 points.

The Panthers failed to advance in the 200-yard medley relay by placing 18th in 1:42.67. Odor led off with a 25.68 split in the backstroke, Pierce DeBlieck clocked a 30.52 in the breaststroke, Zinniel followed with a 23.24 split in the butterfly and Cameron Runyan anchored with a 23.23 split in the freestyle. That relay team clocked a 1:42.85 at the Section 5A meet to advance to state. Breck/Blake took first with a 1:33.42.

Odor broke the school record to reach the consolation finals in the 200 freestyle. Odor had 50-yard splits of 23.76, 27.07, 28.48 and 38.90 for a 1:48.21 to finish 12th and break Marcus Benson’s school record of 1:48.31 set in 2020. Odor dropped time from his 1:49.75 at the section meet. Breck/Blake’s Henry Webb had the fastest preliminary time of 1:39.20.

Zinniel followed by breaking his own school record and advancing to the finals in the 50 freestyle. Zinniel finished fourth during preliminaries with a 21.45 to top his school record of 21.50 set during the section meet. Hutchinson’s Conner Hogan led the field with a 20.52.

In the 100 butterfly, Zinniel just missed advancing to the finals by placing ninth in 53.27. Zinniel was in sixth place with a 24.24 after the first 50 and ended up claiming the first spot in the consolation finals with a 29.03 split during the second 50. Zinniel’s time was an improvement from his 53.38 clocked at the section meet and was just shy of Jonah Winter’s school record of 53.04 set in 2004. St. Anthony’s James McCarthy took first in 49.83.

The 200 freestyle relay team earned a spot in the consolation finals by taking 13th in 1:32.14. Odor (22.98 split), Runyan (23.29), Matt Lichter (24.89) and Zinniel (20.98) improved on their section time of 1:32.40 to advance. Breck/Blake finished first in 1:26.12.

The state finals will start at 12 noon on Saturday, March 4.