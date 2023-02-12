99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids dominates to win Mid-State title

The Panthers finish first in 9 events to repeat as champions.

Christian Thorson swims his way to a runner-up time of 6:20.40 in the 500-yard freestyle during the Mid-State Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 12, 2023 10:41 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Turning in nine winning performances, highlighted by a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 500-yard freestyle and 1-2 showings in diving and the 200 medley relay, helped the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team repeat as the Mid-State Conference champions in dominating fashion at the Area High School pool on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Park Rapids won the title with 492 points while Detroit Lakes (345) and Perham/New York Mills (236) followed.

Jordan Odor (with 389.95 points) and Cameron Runyan (with 376.15 points) opened the meet by leading the way in diving. Those two joined Isaac Zinniel and Matt Lichter in opening the swimming events by clocking a winning time of 1:51.37 in the 200 medley relay. Carter Schiller, Pierce DeBlieck, Nicholas Graham and Cameron Swanson followed with a runner-up 2:00.32.

After Odor won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.11 and Schiller clocked a runner-up 2:28.08 in the 200 individual medley, Zinniel took first in the 50 freestyle in 22.07 and the 100 butterfly in 55.57. Schiller was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.60.

Runyan (in 55.00) and Malachi Martin (in 57.78) went 2-3 in the 100 freestyle before the Panthers swept the 500 freestyle behind Lichter’s 6:00.67, Christian Thorson’s 6:20.40 and Leo Kaufenberg’s 6.20.82. Zinniel, Martin, Runyan and Odor then won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.47.

After Lichter took third in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.81, the Panthers closed the meet with DeBlieck’s winning time of 1:10.02 in the 100 breaststroke and a 2-3 showing in the 400 freestyle relay. Swanson, Kaufenberg, Schiller and Malachi Martin took second in 4:03.37 while Dash Martin, Graham, DeBlieck and Lichter were third in 4:22.83.

The swimmers and divers placing first earned all-conference honors while those placing second and third received all-conference honorable mention honors.

Team scores: Park Rapids 492, Detroit Lakes 345, Perham/New York Mills 236.

Diving: 1, Odor, PR, 389.95 points. 2, Runyan, PR, 376.15. 3, Simons, DL, 346.85.

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, Zinniel, Runyan, Lichter), 1:51.37. 2, Park Rapids (Schiller, DeBlieck, Graham, Swanson), 2:00.32. 3, Perham/New York Mills, 2:04.69.

200 freestyle: 1, Odor, PR, 1:55.11. 2, M. Barberg, DL, 2:03.53. 3, Anderson, PNYM, 2:07.32. 4, M. Malachi, PR, 2:12.36. 7, Sperle, PR, 2:35.18. 9, K. Martin, PR, 3:15.89.

200 individual medley: 1, Erickson, DL, 2:1593. 2, Schiller, PR, 2:28.08. 3, B. Mathiason, PNYM, 2:42.50. 4, DeBlieck, PR, 2:49.11.

50 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 22.07. 2, Swenson, PNYM, 22.64. 3, Morrison, DL, 27.63. 6, Miller, PR, 31.79. 9, Hoyt, PR, 35.95. 10, K. Martin, PR, 40.12.

100 butterfly: 1, Zinniel, PR, 55.57. 2, Mack, PNYM, 1:11.50. 3, Schiller, PR, 1:12.60. 4, Kaufenberg, PR, 1:13.61.

100 freestyle: 1, Erickson, DL, 50.44. 2, Runyan, PR, 55.00. 3, M. Martin, PR, 57.78. 4, D. Martin, PR, 59.47. 8, Hoyt, PR, 1:25.17.

500 freestyle: 1, Lichter, PR, 6:00.67. 2, Thorson, PR, 6:20.40. 3, Kaufenberg, PR, 6:20.82, 4, Hoogakker, PR, 6:55.96.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Zinniel, M. Martin, Runyan, Odor), 1:36.47. 2, Detroit Lakes, 1:42.06. 3, Perham, 1:47.83. 4, Park Rapids (Swanson, Graham, Kaufenberg, D. Martin), 1:49.62.

100 backstroke: 1, Swenson, PNYM, 58.91. 2, M. Barberg, DL, 1:05.96. 3, Lichter, PR, 1:08.81. 4, Swanson, PR, 1:13.27. 5, Hoogakker, PR, 1:24.32. 6, Miller, PR, 1:26.44.

100 breaststroke: 1, DeBlieck, PR, 1:10.02. 2, Roberts, DL, 1:11.39. 3, Anderson, PNYM, 1:13.71. 5, Graham, PR, 1:22.62. 9, Sperle, PR, 1:35.66. 10, Thorson, PR, 1:38.62.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 3:49.82. 2, Park Rapids (Swanson, Kaufenberg, Schiller, M. Martin), 4:03.37. 3, Park Rapids (D. Martin, Graham, DeBlieck, Lichter), 4:22.93.

