Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids captures title at Last Chance Invitational

PARK RAPIDS – Finishing 1-2 in the first two events set the tone as the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team captured the title at the Last Chance Invitational at the Area High School pool on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Panthers followed with four other winning efforts and two more runner-up showings in compiling 665 points to top the four-team field. Bemdiji was second with 586 points while Detroit Lakes (463) and Perham/New York Mills (171) rounded out the team standings.

Malachi Martin swims the 100-yard freestyle during the Last Chance Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Jordan Odor opened this meet by taking first in diving with 358.50 points while Cameron Runyan was a close second with 354.55 points. Those two joined Isaac Zinniel and Matt Lichter on the 200-yard medley relay that placed first in 1:50.71 while Carter Schiller, Pierce DeBlieck, Leo Kaufenberg and Cameron Swanson finished second in 2:00.67.

After Runyan’s runner-up 1:07.23 in the 100 butterfly, Zinniel led the field in the 100 freestyle in 50.27, Kaufenbeg clocked a runner-up 6:05.60 in the 500 freestyle, and Swanson, Lichter, Schiller and Malachi Martin took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.20.

Cameron Swanson swims the opening leg on one of Park Rapids' 400-yard freestyle relay teams during the Last Chance Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers closed the meet by winning the final three events. Odor won the 100 backstroke in 58.76 and Zinniel took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.55. Those two joined Martin and Runyan on the 400 freestyle relay that clocked a winning time of 3:35.57.

Turning in the Panthers’ top times in the other events were Schiller in the 200 freestyle (third in 2:12.39), Lichter in the 200 individual medley (fifth in 2:37.60) and Malachi Martin in the 50 freestyle (third in 25.15).

Jack Sperle swims the 100-yard backstroke during the Last Chance Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Team scores: Park Rapids 665, Bemidji 586, Detroit Lakes 463, Perham/New York Mills 171.

Diving: 1, Odor, PR, 358.50. 2, Runyan, PR, 354.55. 3, Simons, DL, 322.85.

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, Zinniel, Runyan, Lichter), 1:50.71. 2, Park Rapids (Schiller, DeBlieck, Kaufenberg, Swanson), 2:00.67. 3, Bemidji, 2:05.52. 5, Park Rapids (Sperle, Thorson, Hoogakker, Hoyt), 2:31.28.

200 freestyle: 1, M. Barberg, DL, 2;05.51. 2, Johnson, B, 2;06.04. 3, Schiller, PR, 2:12.39. 7, D. Martin, PR, 2:35.20. 9, Sperle, PR, 2:35.68.

200 individual medley: 1, Erickson, DL, 2:14.31. 2, Son, B, 2:16.34. 3, Anderson, PNYM, 2:26.97. 5, Lichter, PR, 2:37.60. 6, Graham, PR, 2:45.14. 8, DeBlieck, PR, 2:57.61.

50 freestyle; 1, Walker, B, 23.57. 2, Allery, B, 25.13. 3, M. Martin, PR, 25.15. 16, Hoyt, PR, 35.63. 17, K. Martin, PR, 39.90.

100 butterfly: 1, Son, B, 56.80. 2, Runyan, PR, 1:07.23. 3, Mack, PNYM, 1:14.56. 5, D. Martin, PR, 1:25.73. 6, Thorson, PR, 1:27.24.

100 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 50.27. 2, Erickson, DL, 51.16. 3, Walker, B, 51.27. 5, M. Martin, PR, 57.62. 9, Miller, PR, 1:12.48. 16, K. Martin, PR, 1:31.91.

500 freestyle: 1, Anderson, PNYM, 5:54.90. 2, Kaufenberg, PR, 6:05.60. 3, Schiller, PR, 6:06.26. 5, Thorson, PR, 6:24.84.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:42.29. 2, Park Rapids (Swanson, Lichter, Schiller, M. Martin), 1:43.20. 3, Bemidji, 1:51.69. 4, Park Rapids (DeBlieck, Graham, Kaufenberg, D. Martin), 1:56.70. 6, Park Rapids (Hoogakker, Miller, Hoyt, Thorson), 2:11.75.

100 backstroke: 1, Odor, PR, 58.76. 2, M. Barberg, DL, 1:07.17. 3, Winkle, B, 1:10.39. 4, Swanson, PR, 1:12.21. 6, Hoogakker, PR, 1:23.23. 8, Sperle, PR, 1:32.15.

100 breaststroke: 1, Zinniel, PR, 1:07.55. 2, Roberts, DL, 1:10.04. 3, DeBlieck, PR, 1:12.50. 6, Lichter, PR, 1:21.70. 8, Graham, PR, 1:23.83.