Boys Swimming and Diving: Melrose/Sauk Centre wins dual against Park Rapids

SAUK CENTRE – Sauk Centre/Melrose won eight of the first 10 events before swimming exhibition in a 100-71 victory over the Park Rapids boys swimming and diving team on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Isaac Zinniel won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.17 and joined Jordan Odor, Cameron Runyan and Malachi Martin for a 1:39.77 to take first in the 200 freestyle relay team to account for the Panthers’ only winning efforts in the first 10 events. Matt Licther’s 1:26.82 in the 100 breaststroke and a 4:06.77 by Dash Martin, Carter Schiller, Lichter and Malachi Martin in the 400 freestyle relay accounted for Park Rapids’ other winning times as SC/M swam exhibition in the last two events.

Finishing second for the Panthers were Leo Kaufenberg in the 200 freestyle (2:23.46), Runyan in diving (184.40 points), Zinniel in the 100 freestyle (51.72), Malachi Martin in the 500 freestyle (6:17.15), Odor in the 100 backstroke (1:03.49), and Nick Graham, Pierce DeBlieck, Danny Hoyt and Kaufenberg in the 400 freestyle relay (5:14.42).

“The boys tried out some different events and are trying to focus on doing the little things correctly,” said Park Rapids head coach Megan Rykhus, whose team fell to 1-2 in dual meets. “Many things left to change and grow into before the end of the season. Looking forward to some great practices during break.”

Sauk Centre/Melrose 100, Park Rapids 71

200 medley relay: 1, Melrose, 1:47.40. 2, Melrose, 1:59.37. 3, Park Rapids (Odor, Lichter, M. Martin, Schiller), 2:01.27. 4, Park Rapids (Zinniel, Graham, Runyan, D. Martin), 2:04.94. JV: Park Rapids (Miller, Sperle, Thorson, K. Martin), 2:55.87.

200 freestyle: 1, Van Beck, TRF, 2:07.86. 2, Kaufenberg, PR, 2:23.46. 3, Sorenson, MSC, 2:23.69. 4, Leslie, MSC, 2:30.81. 5, DeBlieck, PR, 3:03.58.

200 individual medley: 1, Robischon, MSC, 2:10.37. 2, Anderson, MSC, 2:27.23. 3, Fleischhacker, MSC, 2:28.32. 4, Schiller, PR, 2:44.25. 5, D. Martin, PR, 2:49.92.

50 freestyle: 1, Zinniel, PR, 23.17. 2, Eveslage, MSC, 25.12. 3, Zink, MSC, 26.30. 4, Olmschenk, MSC, 27.27. 5, Graham, PR, 30.06. 6, Hoyt, PR, 39.08. JV: Sperle, PR, 34.34; Miller, PR, 35.56.

Diving: 1, Stalboerger, MSC, 190.60 points. 2, Runyan, PR, 184.40. 3, Odor, PR, 145.00.

100 butterfly: 1, Robischon, MSC, 58.83. 2, Zink, MSC, 1:08.19. 3, Runyan, PR, 1:09.42. 4, Olmschenk, MSC, 1:13.55. 5, D. Martin, PR, 1:27.44.

100 freestyle: 1, Ad. Wilwerding, MSC, 51.60. 2, Zininel, PR, 51.72. 3, Eveslage, MSC, 56.44. 4, Al. Wilwerding, MSC, 56.87. 5, DeBlieck, PR, 1:12.88. 6, Hoyt, PR, 1:33.29. JV: Thorson, PR, 1:13.03; K. Martin, PR, 1:45.42.

500 freestyle: 1, Van Beck, MSC, 5:41.96. 2, M. Martin, PR, 6:17.15. 3, Schiller, PR, 6:38.48. 4, Sorenson, MSC, 6:44.56. 5, Leslie, MSC, 6:50.91. 6, Kaufenberg, PR, 6:59.07.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Odor, Runyan, M. Martin, Zinniel), 1:39.77. 2, Melrose, 1:44.67. 3, Melrose, 1:55.27. 4, Park Rapids (Lichter, Graham, DeBlieck, Kaufenberg), 1:58.85. JV: Park Rapids (Miller, K. Martin, Sperle, Thorson), 2:29.43.

100 backstroke: 1, Ad. Wilwerding, MSC, 54.16. 2, Odor, PR, 1:03.49. 3, Al. Wilwerding, MSC, 1:05.97. 4, Olmschenk, MSC, 1:13.16. 5, Thorson, PR, 1:29.79.

100 breaststroke: 1, Lichter, PR, 1:26.82. Exhibition: Anderson, MSC, 1:09.40; Fleischhacker, MSC, 1:14.64; Olmschenk, MSC, 1:17.09.