Boys Hockey: Warroad eliminates Park Rapids from Section 8A playoffs

The state's top-rated team advances with an 8-0 victory in the quarterfinals.

Among the new panther logo designs that Kevin Murphy presented to the Park Rapids School Board on Feb. 6, 2023, is this crest that he suggested, for example, could go on hockey jerseys.
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 24, 2023 08:32 AM

WARROAD – In last year’s Section 8A quarterfinals, Warroad fired 73 shots on goal in a 10-0 victory over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team.

Head coach Bill Moore expected the Panthers to be more competitive when these two teams met again in the section quarterfinals at The Gardens Arena on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Even though Warroad prevailed with an 8-0 victory, the Panthers allowed only 35 shots on net in closing the season with a 14-12-1 record.

The Warriors, the No. 1 seed in the section and the No. 1-ranked team in the state, jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period. Ryan Lund opened the scoring 1:03 into the game and followed with a shorthanded goal at the 8:07 mark. Taven James and Broden Hontvet also scored as Warroad held a 15-1 advantage in shots on net.

Garrett Hennum made it 5-0 1:59 into the second period before Jayson Shaugabay scored twice, including a shorthanded goal with 2:02 remaining, as Warroad carried a 7-0 lead into the final period.

Lund completed the scoring with a power-play goal with 1:55 left to complete his hat trick as Warroad advanced to the semifinals with a 25-0-1 record.

Sawyer Torkelson made 27 saves for the Panthers, who managed only five shots on goal and failed to score on three power-play chances.

The win lifted Warroad’s record against section teams to 7-0. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 37-5 with four shutouts in those games.

In the other Section 8A quarterfinals, No. 2 East Grand Forks shut out No. 7 Bagley/Fosston 7-0, No. 3 Detroit Lakes edged No. 6 Kittson County Central 6-4 and No. 4 Thief River Falls ousted No. 5 Red Lake Falls 6-1. Bagley/Fosston defeated No. 10 Lake of the Woods 8-5 in a play-in game.

Park Rapids 0 0 0…0

Warroad 4 3 1…8

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Warroad, Lund (James), 1:03. 2, Warroad, Lund, 8:07. 3, Warroad, James (Hennum, Sunderland), 10:48. 4, Warroad, Hontvet (James, Sunderland), 14:45. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Warroad 3.

SECOND PERIOD: 5, Warroad, Hennum (James), 1:59. 6, Warroad, Shaugabay, 6:24. 7, Warroad, Shaugabay (Pilgrim), 14:58. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Warroad 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 8, Warroad, Lund (Shaugabay, Comstock), 15:05. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Warroad 0.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 11-7-9–27. Warroad (Slukynsky) 1-3-1–5.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
