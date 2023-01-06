99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Boys Hockey: Two quick goals spark Crookston's 3-2 win over Park Rapids

The Panthers fall to 1-2 against Section 8A opponents and 3-4 overall with the loss.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 06, 2023 09:37 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Two quick goals by Carter Trudeau sparked Crookston to a 3-2 win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team in a Section 8A contest at the Crookston Sports Center on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Trudeau scored 2:42 into the game and followed with another goal 1:04 later as Crookston led 2-0 after the first period.

Jeron Pinoniemi cut the gap to 2-1 at the 5:07 mark of the second period on assists by Joey Hillukka and Josh Hillukka. Zachary Tahran scored what proved to be the game-winner at the 6:45 mark of the second period as Crookston claimed a 3-1 lead.

Conner Hanson’s power-play goal with 2:44 to play made it 3-2. Josh Hillukka and Pinoniemi set up that goal.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 24 saves for the Panthers, who held a 29-27 edge in shots on goal.

The loss dropped Park Rapids to 1-2 in section games and 3-4 overall while the Pirates improved to 1-5 in section play and 2-9 overall.

Park Rapids 0 1 1…2

Crookston 2 1 0…3

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Crookston, Trudeau, 2:42. 2, Crookston, Trudeau (Doda, Street), 3:46. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Crookston 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, J. Pinoniemi (Joey Hillukka, Josh Hillukka), 5:07. 3, Crookston, Tahran, 6:45. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Crookston 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Park Rapids, Hanson (Josh Hillukka, J. Pinoniemi), 14:16. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Crookston 1.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Torkelson) 11-5-8–24. Crookston (Bailey) 10-9-8–27.

