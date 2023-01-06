Boys Hockey: Two quick goals spark Crookston's 3-2 win over Park Rapids
The Panthers fall to 1-2 against Section 8A opponents and 3-4 overall with the loss.
PARK RAPIDS – Two quick goals by Carter Trudeau sparked Crookston to a 3-2 win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team in a Section 8A contest at the Crookston Sports Center on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Trudeau scored 2:42 into the game and followed with another goal 1:04 later as Crookston led 2-0 after the first period.
Jeron Pinoniemi cut the gap to 2-1 at the 5:07 mark of the second period on assists by Joey Hillukka and Josh Hillukka. Zachary Tahran scored what proved to be the game-winner at the 6:45 mark of the second period as Crookston claimed a 3-1 lead.
Conner Hanson’s power-play goal with 2:44 to play made it 3-2. Josh Hillukka and Pinoniemi set up that goal.
Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 24 saves for the Panthers, who held a 29-27 edge in shots on goal.
The loss dropped Park Rapids to 1-2 in section games and 3-4 overall while the Pirates improved to 1-5 in section play and 2-9 overall.