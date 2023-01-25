STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Boys Hockey: Special teams spark Park Rapids' 3-1 victory over Prairie Centre

The Panthers score a pair of power-play goals, skate off four penalties in the third period in the Mid-State Conference win.

WyattTischerWeb.JPG
Wyatt Tischer secures the puck during Park Rapids' win over Prairie Centre at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 25, 2023 09:43 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Producing on special teams in the third period proved to be the difference as the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team rallied for a 3-1 Mid-State Conference win over Prairie Centre at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Scoring a pair of power-play goals and skating off four penalties in the final period helped the Panthers pull off the win and avenge a 6-1 loss to Prairie Centre earlier this season.

Despite holding a 17-11 advantage in shots on goal, the Panthers trailed 1-0 entering the final period as Jesse Williams’ goal with 32 seconds to play in the first period provided the only scoring.

After being outshot 8-3 in the opening period, the Panthers fired 14 shots on net during a scoreless second period. Park Rapids failed to score on a pair of power-play opportunities in that period.

Just 32 seconds into the third period, Prairie Centre was called for a 5-minute major penalty for checking from behind. Park Rapids capitalized on that power play opportunity when Joey Hillukka tied the game at the 4:18 mark and Braden Stewart followed 19 seconds later for a 2-1 lead. Josh Hillukka assisted on the Panthers’ game-tying goal while Joey Hillukka and Jeron Pinoniemi set up what proved to be the game-winner.

Prairie Centre had several chances to tie the game down the stretch, but couldn’t produce. After failing to score on the power play 5:18 into the period, the North Stars were given a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:14 beginning with 6:02 to play and followed with another power-play chance with 3:29 remaining. Park Rapids was able to skate off those penalties and sealed the win when Stewart tallied an empty-net goal with 35 seconds to play.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 15 saves as the Panthers improved to 4-3 in conference play and 9-5 overall. The North Stars, who went 0 for 5 on the power play, fell to 2-8 in the conference and 5-10 overall.

Prairie Centre 1 0 0…1

Park Rapids 0 0 3…3

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Prairie Centre, Williams (Lambrecht, Christians), 16:28. Penalties: Prairie Centre 1, Park Rapids 1.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Prairie Centre 2, Park Rapids 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Joey Hillukka (Josh Hillukka), 4:18. 2, Park Rapids, Stewart (Joey Hillukka, J. Pinoniemi), 4:37. 3, Park Rapids, Stewart, 16:25. Penalties: Prairie Centre 2, Park Rapids 4.

GOALIE SAVES: Prairie Centre (Holman) 3-14-2–19. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 7-3-5–15.

