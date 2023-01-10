Boys Hockey: Prairie Centre skates to win over Park Rapids

LONG PRAIRIE – Eli Fletcher scored four goals and assisted on another in pushing Prairie Centre to a 6-1 Mid-State Conference win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys hockey team at the Todd County Expo Arena on Monday, Jan. 9.

Fletcher opened the scoring 2:00 into the game and added another goal at the 13:50 mark as Prairie Centre led 2-0 after the first period.

After a scoreless second period, Fletcher opened the third period with goals at the 1:38 and 3:57 marks. Fletcher then set up a goal by James Rieland at the 10:40 mark to make it 5-0. Josh Hillukka scored on assists from Parker Vinge and Conner Hanson with 4:11 to play for the Panthers’ lone goal before Derick Sorenson concluded the scoring with 3:29 remaining.

Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made 25 saves for the Panthers, who didn’t score on five power-play chances (including a 5-on-3 opportunity in the second period). Both teams fired 31 shots on net. The loss dropped Park Rapids to 1-3 in conference games and 4-5 overall.

PC goalie Carter Holman made 30 saves as the North Stars improved to 1-4 in Mid-State play and 4-5 overall.

Park Rapids 0 0 1…1

Prairie Centre 2 0 4…6

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Prairie Centre, Fletcher (K. Christians, O. Christians), 2:00. 2, Prairie Centre, Fletcher (Rieland), 13:50. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, Prairie Centre 2

.THIRD PERIOD: 3, Prairie Centre, Fletcher (Williams, Rieland), 1:38. 4, Prairie Centre, Fletcher (Williams, Rieland), 3:57. 5, Prairie Centre, Rieland (Fletcher), 10:40. 1, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (Vinge, Hanson), 12:49. 6, Prairie Centre, Sorenson (Sayovitz, Lambrecht), 13:31. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, Prairie Centre 2.